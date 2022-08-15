ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
Android Police

Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year

The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oneplus X#Mobile Processor#Smart Phone#Chinese#Snapdragon#Ram#Supervooc#Cny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Oneplus
Country
China
Android Authority

Does the iPhone SE (2022) have wireless charging?

Wireless charging is usually one of the first features to go out the window in the world of budget smartphones. If you’re thinking of getting Apple’s latest affordable handset, or already have it, you may be wondering; does the iPhone SE have wireless charging? Let’s get you up to speed and see if you can enjoy untethered charging using the iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
SPY

First Look: The New, More Affordable Motorola Razr 2022 Is a Direct Challenge to Samsung

The Motorola Razr is a familiar name, but don’t mistake it for the flip phones of old. The new Razr is a different beast altogether, and thanks to Engadget, we have a better idea of what to expect from the latest version. In a way, it’s still a flip phone (if you can call a folding phone that). Where the last generation lacked the hardware to compete with higher-end devices, the 2022 Razr comes equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a new design and camera, and even a better hinge. For a variety of reasons, the 2020 Motorola Razr...
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets official

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone is now official, the handset was announced at the Samsung Unpacked press event yesterday. The handset gets a range of upgrades pver the previous version and it comes with a wide range of new features. Samsung’s partnerships with Google and Microsoft take multitasking...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro gaming router

Gamers looking to improve their wireless connectivity might be interested in a new piece of kit unveiled by ASUS this week in the form of the ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro gaming router. Designed to provide triple-level game acceleration to boost game traffic “every step of the way“. This lowers ping rate and reduce game latency for a “better gaming experience” says ASUS.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: An (almost) perfect foldable flip phone

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of the best folding smartphones you can buy in 2022. Simultaneously, it’s also one of the most boring compared to its predecessor. It’s a fascinating place for the foldable niche to already be. Over the span of only three years, foldables have gone from a breakthrough niche to “just another” smartphone option you can buy. Samsung, specifically, has already gotten so good at the folding formula that it doesn’t have to reinvent the wheel every year. It just has to keep doing what worked the year before.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Xiaomi 12S Ultra review: The best phone you can't buy

The 12S Ultra comes with meaningful upgrades over its predecessor, including a bold design at the back and a leather finish. The 120Hz AMOLED screen is among the best on Android, the phone is ideally suited for gaming, and the gigantic 1-inch camera at the back takes outstanding photos. Xiaomi's camera efforts have picked up an additional boost thanks to the Leica partnership, and overall, the 12S Ultra offers one of the strongest packages today. That said, the phone is limited to China, and you don't get the Play Store out of the box.
NFL
BGR.com

iPhone 15 Pro is the only phone rumored to get Apple’s A17 Bionic next year

The upcoming iPhone 14 series will be Apple’s first new flagship family to feature two different processors. The iPhone 14 Pro variants will be the only new 2022 iPhones to feature Apple’s latest silicon. And Apple might make a habit of it, according to recent reports. It appears as though the iPhone 15 Pro models will be the only handsets to feature the A17 Bionic System-on-Chip (SoC).
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Samsung Galaxy S23: Everything we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy S23 should once again mark the start of a new year of Android flagships when it launches in early 2023. Beyond the potential release date, we already have a slew of leaks and rumors on the next big thing from Samsung. While Samsung Unpacked unveiled the latest...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung slashes the trade-in value of the Galaxy Z Flip 3... again

We all know that one of the biggest problems with foldables is the price tag. Perhaps many more users would be willing to stomach the limitations of the novel technology, if they were not asked to pay such a high premium for it in the first place. Samsung seems to...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy