The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
ZDNet
Score a Galaxy on sale: The S22 Ultra is just $299 ahead of Samsung's new phone launch
Normally starting at $1,199, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $299 is an absolute steal. It features a 108MP rear camera combined with three additional cameras to make capturing moments on your phone better than ever. With its 6.8-inch QLED screen with scene optimization, you can stream, work, and play with incredible picture quality.
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
Phone Arena
Apple's latest 'standard' iPad goes back down to its lowest ever price with 256GB storage
This may or may not be a coincidence, but the 2021-released 10.2-inch iPad has received a super-rare discount mere hours after its expected 2022 sequel leaked out in a bunch of seriously sketchy (literally) renders. While said images didn't exactly hint at any major upgrades or a very radical redesign...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be about to get a serious rival from Oppo
Samsung is leading the way with foldable phones right now, with the brand new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 setting the standard for other phone makers to follow – and the next in line to launch a foldable handset or two could well be Oppo.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Design, specs, and everything revealed at Samsung Unpacked
At Samsung Unpacked, the company revealed the iterative upgrade for the Z Fold 4. Here's what we know about Samsung's flagship foldable, from pricing to release date, specs to design upgrades.
Android Authority
Does the iPhone SE (2022) have wireless charging?
Wireless charging is usually one of the first features to go out the window in the world of budget smartphones. If you’re thinking of getting Apple’s latest affordable handset, or already have it, you may be wondering; does the iPhone SE have wireless charging? Let’s get you up to speed and see if you can enjoy untethered charging using the iPhone SE.
First Look: The New, More Affordable Motorola Razr 2022 Is a Direct Challenge to Samsung
The Motorola Razr is a familiar name, but don’t mistake it for the flip phones of old. The new Razr is a different beast altogether, and thanks to Engadget, we have a better idea of what to expect from the latest version. In a way, it’s still a flip phone (if you can call a folding phone that). Where the last generation lacked the hardware to compete with higher-end devices, the 2022 Razr comes equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a new design and camera, and even a better hinge. For a variety of reasons, the 2020 Motorola Razr...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets official
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone is now official, the handset was announced at the Samsung Unpacked press event yesterday. The handset gets a range of upgrades pver the previous version and it comes with a wide range of new features. Samsung’s partnerships with Google and Microsoft take multitasking...
ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro gaming router
Gamers looking to improve their wireless connectivity might be interested in a new piece of kit unveiled by ASUS this week in the form of the ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro gaming router. Designed to provide triple-level game acceleration to boost game traffic “every step of the way“. This lowers ping rate and reduce game latency for a “better gaming experience” says ASUS.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: An (almost) perfect foldable flip phone
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of the best folding smartphones you can buy in 2022. Simultaneously, it’s also one of the most boring compared to its predecessor. It’s a fascinating place for the foldable niche to already be. Over the span of only three years, foldables have gone from a breakthrough niche to “just another” smartphone option you can buy. Samsung, specifically, has already gotten so good at the folding formula that it doesn’t have to reinvent the wheel every year. It just has to keep doing what worked the year before.
New Samsung Galaxy devices just dropped—pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
Want to get your hands on the latest Samsung tech? Here's everything you need to know to pre-order the new Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more.
Android Central
Xiaomi 12S Ultra review: The best phone you can't buy
The 12S Ultra comes with meaningful upgrades over its predecessor, including a bold design at the back and a leather finish. The 120Hz AMOLED screen is among the best on Android, the phone is ideally suited for gaming, and the gigantic 1-inch camera at the back takes outstanding photos. Xiaomi's camera efforts have picked up an additional boost thanks to the Leica partnership, and overall, the 12S Ultra offers one of the strongest packages today. That said, the phone is limited to China, and you don't get the Play Store out of the box.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Motorola Razr 2022: Finally, some real competition
Both Samsung and Motorola have launched their respective clamshell foldable phones. We pit the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Motorola Razr 2022 against each other to see who comes out on top, but it may not be so cut-and-dry.
iPhone 15 Pro is the only phone rumored to get Apple’s A17 Bionic next year
The upcoming iPhone 14 series will be Apple’s first new flagship family to feature two different processors. The iPhone 14 Pro variants will be the only new 2022 iPhones to feature Apple’s latest silicon. And Apple might make a habit of it, according to recent reports. It appears as though the iPhone 15 Pro models will be the only handsets to feature the A17 Bionic System-on-Chip (SoC).
laptopmag.com
Samsung Galaxy S23: Everything we know so far
The Samsung Galaxy S23 should once again mark the start of a new year of Android flagships when it launches in early 2023. Beyond the potential release date, we already have a slew of leaks and rumors on the next big thing from Samsung. While Samsung Unpacked unveiled the latest...
Phone Arena
Samsung slashes the trade-in value of the Galaxy Z Flip 3... again
We all know that one of the biggest problems with foldables is the price tag. Perhaps many more users would be willing to stomach the limitations of the novel technology, if they were not asked to pay such a high premium for it in the first place. Samsung seems to...
GeekyGadgets
