nbcboston.com
Basketball Courts in Mattapan Dedicated to Memory of Medina Dixon
Boston city leaders gathered Saturday afternoon at the Walker Playground in Mattapan, to dedicate the basketball courts there in honor of late Medina Dixon. Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods were joined by members of Dixon's family, as well as local coaches and players to dedicate what became the first ever basketball courts in the City of Boston park system to be named after a woman.
nbcboston.com
Haymarket Vendors Feel the Pinch as Orange Line Shutdown Takes Hold
Saturday was only the first full day of disruptions to service along the MBTA's Orange Line, but some businesses are already feeling the effects on their bottom line. Some vendors at Boston's historic Haymarket, for instance, say there's already less money coming in. "It's just singles, I'm barely making any...
nbcboston.com
Possible Murder-Suicide Under Investigation in Wareham
A double fatal shooting in Wareham, Massachusetts, is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, officials announced. Massachusetts State Police detectives were called by the Wareham Police Department to respond to the incident around 5 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz. "Preliminarily, it appears...
nbcboston.com
Mayor Wu: Commuter Rail Is ‘Probably the Best Alternative' During Orange Line Closure
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu rode the MBTA Commuter Rail Saturday afternoon, encouraging T passengers to take advantage of alternative ways to travel that are being offered during the month-long Orange Line shutdown. The mayor rode the Commuter Rail after speaking with news outlets at Roslindale Village Station, during the first...
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts School Issues ‘Uniform Infraction' to Student for Wearing Hijab
A school in Malden, Massachusetts has received backlash after one of its teachers wrote up a female student wearing hijab for violating the school's uniform policy. The student, who attends Mystic Valley Regional Charter School, was cited by a teacher for a "uniform infraction," according to the written form. The form filled by the teacher incorrectly spelled the religious garment as "jihab," rather than hijab.
nbcboston.com
‘Challenging Time': Monthlong Closure of MBTA Orange Line Begins
The historic 30-day closure of the MBTA's Orange Line has officially begun. The train line closed down service at 9 p.m. Friday, marking the beginning of a monthlong, intensive effort by the transit agency to complete repair work on the Orange Line. The train will reopen service on Sept. 18.
nbcboston.com
Commuters Brace for Monday Morning Woes Amid MBTA Orange, Green Line Closure
Commuters taking any means of transportation around Boston on Monday are bracing for increased traffic and slower travel times as both the Orange Lines and Green Line Extensions will be closed. Crews have been working as early as last Friday to repair parts of the transit system. The MBTA says...
nbcboston.com
New Mural Dedicated to Lawrence Marine Sgt. Killed in Afghanistan
A new mural was dedicated to a fallen marine Friday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts, a community that has honored the marine sergeant since her death last year. The dedication ceremony was held at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium to honor Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo. Sgt. Pichardo, 25, was among 13...
nbcboston.com
Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.
Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
nbcboston.com
Man Injured in Early Morning Dorchester Shooting
A man was taken to the hospital following an early morning shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Boston Police responded to the area of Blakeville and Olney Streets shortly before 4a.m. on Saturday and found a man had been shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening...
nbcboston.com
Lady Gaga Comes to Fenway Park Friday Night
Pop superstar Lady Gaga is bringing her highly-anticipated Chromatica Ball tour to Boston's Fenway Park Friday night. This show was originally scheduled for August of 2020, but had to be rescheduled twice because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tour is in support of Gaga's fifth solo studio album, "Chromatica," which was released in 2020 and featured high-profile hit singles like "Stupid Love" and the Ariana Grande collaboration "Rain on Me."
nbcboston.com
As Orange Line Shutdown Approaches, Some Riders Are Still Uninformed
Some MBTA users continue to be unaware or uninformed about the changes taking place, with Friday night's Orange Line shutdown less than 24 hours away. “It will be impossible to avoid chaos all together,” Boston City Mayor Michelle Wu acknowledged during a press conference on Thursday. Officials like Wu...
nbcboston.com
Nervous About the Orange Line Shutdown? ‘Yes, Very.' Here's What Boston's Saying
We've spoken to plenty of MBTA riders ahead of the unprecedented 30-day Orange Line shutdown, which begins Friday night — the closure will transform Boston, and not just for commuters who take the Orange Line. "Hopefully I don't get killed by a car," said Nora Sheridan, who plans to...
nbcboston.com
Woman Hit, Killed by Truck Along Route 140 in New Bedford: DA's Office
A woman was hit and killed by a truck early Saturday morning while standing outside her car by the side of Route 140 in New Bedford, Massachusetts, according authorities. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, when the victim pulled over her Toyota Avalon by the side of Route 140 North, and was apparently outside her car, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
nbcboston.com
Multiple Mass. Brush Fires Send Smoke Traveling Across Parts of State
Emergency crews are battling multiple brush fires across Massachusetts, which has sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn Saturday. The fire, located on the town line with Sudbury and Hudson, is contained to a wooded area. Fourteen fire departments from surrounding communities are responding to the fire. Fire officials say there is no threat to the public.
nbcboston.com
Watch the ‘Boston Ballet: Citydance 30 Years of Movement' Documentary Saturday
The documentary "Boston Ballet: Citydance 30 Years of Movement" celebrates three decades of the Boston Ballet program that introduces third graders in Boston Public Schools to the world of dance. The people who work with the students say it's not just about performing but about creating a lifelong curiosity and...
nbcboston.com
When Seconds Matter, How Will Orange Line Shutdown Traffic Affect First Responders?
In communities up and down the Orange Line, emergency crews are preparing for the challenges increased traffic may bring starting Friday night. "We have some initial expectations that it will take us longer to complete an average call," said Domenic Corey, operations manager for Brewster Ambulance. Brewster dispatches dozens of...
nbcboston.com
Fire Sends Column of Smoke Over Mattapoisett Boat Yard
A fire was burning in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon. The blaze sent smoke high into the air over the coastal town. NBC affiliate WJAR reported that the fire was at a boat yard, where buildings, boats and cars were aflame. The local fire department didn't immediately provide any information on...
nbcboston.com
Test Driving an Orange Line Shuttle Bus: Double the Commute Time Pre-Shutdown
On board one of the 200 shuttle buses that have been brought in to get Orange Line riders around during the train line's 30-day shutdown, elected officials had questions for the MBTA, hours before the shutdown began Friday. Many focused on the police enforcement of the many new bus lanes...
nbcboston.com
6 People Escape Revere House Fire
A fire broke out Thursday night at a home in Revere, Massachusetts, and the flames spread to a car, a motorcycle and a bunch of items under the deck, officials said. Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright said the emergency communications center received multiple calls for a fire just before 7 p.m. Firefighters responded to the Greentree Lane home and found heavy fire. Fortunately six people who were inside were able to make it out safely.
