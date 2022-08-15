Pop superstar Lady Gaga is bringing her highly-anticipated Chromatica Ball tour to Boston's Fenway Park Friday night. This show was originally scheduled for August of 2020, but had to be rescheduled twice because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tour is in support of Gaga's fifth solo studio album, "Chromatica," which was released in 2020 and featured high-profile hit singles like "Stupid Love" and the Ariana Grande collaboration "Rain on Me."

