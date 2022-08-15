ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

nbcboston.com

Basketball Courts in Mattapan Dedicated to Memory of Medina Dixon

Boston city leaders gathered Saturday afternoon at the Walker Playground in Mattapan, to dedicate the basketball courts there in honor of late Medina Dixon. Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods were joined by members of Dixon's family, as well as local coaches and players to dedicate what became the first ever basketball courts in the City of Boston park system to be named after a woman.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Haymarket Vendors Feel the Pinch as Orange Line Shutdown Takes Hold

Saturday was only the first full day of disruptions to service along the MBTA's Orange Line, but some businesses are already feeling the effects on their bottom line. Some vendors at Boston's historic Haymarket, for instance, say there's already less money coming in. "It's just singles, I'm barely making any...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Possible Murder-Suicide Under Investigation in Wareham

A double fatal shooting in Wareham, Massachusetts, is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, officials announced. Massachusetts State Police detectives were called by the Wareham Police Department to respond to the incident around 5 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz. "Preliminarily, it appears...
WAREHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts School Issues ‘Uniform Infraction' to Student for Wearing Hijab

A school in Malden, Massachusetts has received backlash after one of its teachers wrote up a female student wearing hijab for violating the school's uniform policy. The student, who attends Mystic Valley Regional Charter School, was cited by a teacher for a "uniform infraction," according to the written form. The form filled by the teacher incorrectly spelled the religious garment as "jihab," rather than hijab.
MALDEN, MA
nbcboston.com

‘Challenging Time': Monthlong Closure of MBTA Orange Line Begins

The historic 30-day closure of the MBTA's Orange Line has officially begun. The train line closed down service at 9 p.m. Friday, marking the beginning of a monthlong, intensive effort by the transit agency to complete repair work on the Orange Line. The train will reopen service on Sept. 18.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

New Mural Dedicated to Lawrence Marine Sgt. Killed in Afghanistan

A new mural was dedicated to a fallen marine Friday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts, a community that has honored the marine sergeant since her death last year. The dedication ceremony was held at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium to honor Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo. Sgt. Pichardo, 25, was among 13...
LAWRENCE, MA
nbcboston.com

Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.

Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Man Injured in Early Morning Dorchester Shooting

A man was taken to the hospital following an early morning shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Boston Police responded to the area of Blakeville and Olney Streets shortly before 4a.m. on Saturday and found a man had been shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Lady Gaga Comes to Fenway Park Friday Night

Pop superstar Lady Gaga is bringing her highly-anticipated Chromatica Ball tour to Boston's Fenway Park Friday night. This show was originally scheduled for August of 2020, but had to be rescheduled twice because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tour is in support of Gaga's fifth solo studio album, "Chromatica," which was released in 2020 and featured high-profile hit singles like "Stupid Love" and the Ariana Grande collaboration "Rain on Me."
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

As Orange Line Shutdown Approaches, Some Riders Are Still Uninformed

Some MBTA users continue to be unaware or uninformed about the changes taking place, with Friday night's Orange Line shutdown less than 24 hours away. “It will be impossible to avoid chaos all together,” Boston City Mayor Michelle Wu acknowledged during a press conference on Thursday. Officials like Wu...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Hit, Killed by Truck Along Route 140 in New Bedford: DA's Office

A woman was hit and killed by a truck early Saturday morning while standing outside her car by the side of Route 140 in New Bedford, Massachusetts, according authorities. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, when the victim pulled over her Toyota Avalon by the side of Route 140 North, and was apparently outside her car, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Multiple Mass. Brush Fires Send Smoke Traveling Across Parts of State

Emergency crews are battling multiple brush fires across Massachusetts, which has sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn Saturday. The fire, located on the town line with Sudbury and Hudson, is contained to a wooded area. Fourteen fire departments from surrounding communities are responding to the fire. Fire officials say there is no threat to the public.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
nbcboston.com

Fire Sends Column of Smoke Over Mattapoisett Boat Yard

A fire was burning in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon. The blaze sent smoke high into the air over the coastal town. NBC affiliate WJAR reported that the fire was at a boat yard, where buildings, boats and cars were aflame. The local fire department didn't immediately provide any information on...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
nbcboston.com

6 People Escape Revere House Fire

A fire broke out Thursday night at a home in Revere, Massachusetts, and the flames spread to a car, a motorcycle and a bunch of items under the deck, officials said. Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright said the emergency communications center received multiple calls for a fire just before 7 p.m. Firefighters responded to the Greentree Lane home and found heavy fire. Fortunately six people who were inside were able to make it out safely.
REVERE, MA

