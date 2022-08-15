The Denver Broncos were slapped with a brutal injury blow over the weekend when inside linebacker Jonas Griffith went down with an elbow ailment. The initial reports on the injury have Griffith tabled for a lengthy absence ranging anywhere from 4-8 weeks, which is obviously problematic for the Broncos’ defense. In order to address the vacancy at linebacker, the Broncos are turning to former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert, according to Ian Rapoport, who reported that the team would be signing the 28-year-old on Monday.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO