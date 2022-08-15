Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Eyewitness accounts say man set himself on fire at the Salem duck pondCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Roanoke Housing Choice Voucher Program Section 8 will begin accepting new applications on August 15thCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Anne Heche is being investigated for drunk driving and hit and runCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
Sheetz moving to new location in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke is expected to close after its new location opens in the fall. “Sheetz is currently in the process of building a new store along King Street that is anticipated to open to the public this fall. We are continually evaluating our strategy in every market where we operate, and as a result, we have made the decision to close the store along Williamson Road,” PR Manager Nick Ruffner said.
WSLS
VDOT looking to recruit contractors for winter season
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is looking to hire contractors for the winter months. Leaders said every year, from June until November, the organization is looking to hire those who can help with snow removal. VDOT is currently looking to hire contractors for the upcoming winter...
WSLS
New office space offered to entrepreneurs in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new Roanoke business is providing much-needed, affordable office solutions to local entrepreneurs. City leaders held a ribbon cutting for “The Williamson Coworking Space” on Tuesday. There are rentals for five private offices, seven open-air desk “hotels,” along with a conference room available by...
WSLS
Carilion Clinic’s plans for parking garage near future Crystal Spring Tower
ROANOKE, Va. – Changes are coming to Carilion Clinic’s construction plans in the Crystal Spring area. On Monday night, Roanoke City Council voted to unanimously approve updated plans for a parking garage. “We asked the city council to approve a parking garage at the corner of Jefferson and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Looking ahead to the Green Hill Highland Games
SALEM, Va. – Organizers are gearing up for a strength test in the Greenhill Highland Games. Participating in the Green Hill Highland Games is an opportunity to highlight Scottish culture, and for men and women to compete in events to prove who is the strongest person. Organizers said the...
NRVNews
9/24: Go Pulaski County Service Day
7th Annual Go Pulaski County service day scheduled for September 24. Approximately 20 projects are planned for this annual county-wide service event in Pulaski County, ranging from landscaping, quilt making, painting, organizing, building, and cleaning that will benefit individuals, community centers, parks, and more. Volunteer registration is open now until September 2. Go to www.gopulaskicounty.org/volunteer to sign up. Contact info@gopulaskicounty.org for more information.
WDBJ7.com
Section 8 housing waitlist reopens for Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Section 8 housing waitlist opened back up to the public Monday. The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) is expecting to receive 5,000 applications before the waitlist closes Friday. The authority received more than 500 applications in the first two hours the...
Skeletal remains found near US-220 exit ramp in Roanoke
According to the Roanoke Police Department, the Franklin Road exit off U.S. Route 220 has been reopened after skeletal remains were found in the area on Tuesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
WSET
'H.E.A.R.T. Walk' in Danville will reach out to community after homicide
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — In response to the homicide in Danville on August 16, the Danville Police Department will conduct a H.E.A.R.T. walk, which is short for Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma. The only goal of the walk is to reach out to the community to show residents...
wfxrtv.com
Underground repairs lead to Williamson Road closure in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you’re driving through Roanoke on Wednesday, you may need to find another route due to a utility-related closure on Williamson Road. According to the City of Roanoke, the northbound and southbound lanes for Williamson Road will be closed at Thurston Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
WSLS
Second Cook Out coming to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Another Cook Out is headed to the Star City. We’re told the fast food restaurant will be located at 2809 Franklin Road in Southwest Roanoke, where a Long John Silver’s once was before it closed permanently several years ago. The Greensboro-based fast food chain...
WDBJ7.com
Section 8 waitlist open with updated website and portal
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority has confirmed that interested applicants for the Housing Choice Voucher/Section 8 waitlist have two options to apply for the waitlist. Applicants can go to the portal directly here OR click here. A link was uploaded by the morning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
Williamson Road closure will allow water authority to fix utilities in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Part of a popular Roanoke street will be closed on Wednesday. The City of Roanoke said the northbound and southbound lanes of Williamson Road at Thurston Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They said the closure will allow the Western Virginia...
WSLS
Carilion Cancer Center receives $1M donation from local family
ROANOKE, Va. – Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke dedicated their lives to giving back. “We’re very blessed and have been very fortunate in our lives,” Bill said. “I’ve always been a believer from my parents, and my wife Shireen from her parents as well, to give back to the community when you can.”
WSLS
Local organization announces healthcare project, brings more services to rural Southside, Southwest VA
BLACKSBURG, Va. – A variety of healthcare workers will be trained for locations in rural Southside and Southwest Virginia, thanks to this funding. On Wednesday, the Virginia Rural Health Association announced over $1.5 million in funding through the Health Resources and Services Administration Rural Public Health Workforce Training Network Program.
WDBJ7.com
Efforts being made to preserve Almagro Black history in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville community members held a press conference Monday at the old Winslow Hospital to ask the city and state for help on preserving the Black history of the Almagro community. Almagro was one of the first and only all-Black communities in America, dating to 1883. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
macaronikid.com
12 Lynchburg and Virginia Fall Festivals You Don't Want to Miss
Fall festival season in Central Virginia starts in early September and continues in October. Some local fall festivals are primarily for adults, but many also offer fun kids' activities. Check out the information booths, let the kids enjoy the rides, pick up some yummy festival food and make memories as you spend a day outdoors together.
WSLS
Day of service for Roanoke Catholic teachers
ROANOKE, Va. – Teachers from Roanoke Catholic spent their Wednesday at work giving back. The teachers served at several churches in the area, as well as the Roanoke Rescue Mission and Feeding Southwest Virginia. This week is Teacher Work Week at Roanoke Catholic, and they are prepared to welcome...
WSLS
One hurt while trying to escape house fire in Roanoke, authorities say
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Fire Department is investigating a house fire in Roanoke that sent one man to the hospital, Roanoke Fire and EMS officials said. Crews said the fire happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Tazewell and 11th Street in Roanoke. The Chief told...
WDBJ7.com
Fazoli’s opens in Pulaski County
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to get your quick service Italian food in Pulaski County. Fazoli’s is now open for business. It offers Italian favorites through a walk-up and drive-through model. According to Fazoli’s, the Dublin location is the first in southwest Virginia and the...
Comments / 0