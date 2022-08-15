ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Sheetz moving to new location in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke is expected to close after its new location opens in the fall. “Sheetz is currently in the process of building a new store along King Street that is anticipated to open to the public this fall. We are continually evaluating our strategy in every market where we operate, and as a result, we have made the decision to close the store along Williamson Road,” PR Manager Nick Ruffner said.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

VDOT looking to recruit contractors for winter season

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is looking to hire contractors for the winter months. Leaders said every year, from June until November, the organization is looking to hire those who can help with snow removal. VDOT is currently looking to hire contractors for the upcoming winter...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

New office space offered to entrepreneurs in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new Roanoke business is providing much-needed, affordable office solutions to local entrepreneurs. City leaders held a ribbon cutting for “The Williamson Coworking Space” on Tuesday. There are rentals for five private offices, seven open-air desk “hotels,” along with a conference room available by...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Looking ahead to the Green Hill Highland Games

SALEM, Va. – Organizers are gearing up for a strength test in the Greenhill Highland Games. Participating in the Green Hill Highland Games is an opportunity to highlight Scottish culture, and for men and women to compete in events to prove who is the strongest person. Organizers said the...
SALEM, VA
NRVNews

9/24: Go Pulaski County Service Day

7th Annual Go Pulaski County service day scheduled for September 24. Approximately 20 projects are planned for this annual county-wide service event in Pulaski County, ranging from landscaping, quilt making, painting, organizing, building, and cleaning that will benefit individuals, community centers, parks, and more. Volunteer registration is open now until September 2. Go to www.gopulaskicounty.org/volunteer to sign up. Contact info@gopulaskicounty.org for more information.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Section 8 housing waitlist reopens for Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Section 8 housing waitlist opened back up to the public Monday. The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) is expecting to receive 5,000 applications before the waitlist closes Friday. The authority received more than 500 applications in the first two hours the...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Underground repairs lead to Williamson Road closure in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you’re driving through Roanoke on Wednesday, you may need to find another route due to a utility-related closure on Williamson Road. According to the City of Roanoke, the northbound and southbound lanes for Williamson Road will be closed at Thurston Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Second Cook Out coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Another Cook Out is headed to the Star City. We’re told the fast food restaurant will be located at 2809 Franklin Road in Southwest Roanoke, where a Long John Silver’s once was before it closed permanently several years ago. The Greensboro-based fast food chain...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Section 8 waitlist open with updated website and portal

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority has confirmed that interested applicants for the Housing Choice Voucher/Section 8 waitlist have two options to apply for the waitlist. Applicants can go to the portal directly here OR click here. A link was uploaded by the morning...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Carilion Cancer Center receives $1M donation from local family

ROANOKE, Va. – Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke dedicated their lives to giving back. “We’re very blessed and have been very fortunate in our lives,” Bill said. “I’ve always been a believer from my parents, and my wife Shireen from her parents as well, to give back to the community when you can.”
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Efforts being made to preserve Almagro Black history in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville community members held a press conference Monday at the old Winslow Hospital to ask the city and state for help on preserving the Black history of the Almagro community. Almagro was one of the first and only all-Black communities in America, dating to 1883. The...
DANVILLE, VA
macaronikid.com

12 Lynchburg and Virginia Fall Festivals You Don't Want to Miss

Fall festival season in Central Virginia starts in early September and continues in October. Some local fall festivals are primarily for adults, but many also offer fun kids' activities. Check out the information booths, let the kids enjoy the rides, pick up some yummy festival food and make memories as you spend a day outdoors together.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Day of service for Roanoke Catholic teachers

ROANOKE, Va. – Teachers from Roanoke Catholic spent their Wednesday at work giving back. The teachers served at several churches in the area, as well as the Roanoke Rescue Mission and Feeding Southwest Virginia. This week is Teacher Work Week at Roanoke Catholic, and they are prepared to welcome...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fazoli’s opens in Pulaski County

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to get your quick service Italian food in Pulaski County. Fazoli’s is now open for business. It offers Italian favorites through a walk-up and drive-through model. According to Fazoli’s, the Dublin location is the first in southwest Virginia and the...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA

