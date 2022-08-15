Read full article on original website
Search paused for missing swimmer off Martha’s Vineyard
The Coast Guard says the search is focused around Edgartown in the vicinity of Jaws Bridge.
Search underway for swimmers who jumped from ‘Jaws’ bridge on Martha’s Vineyard
EDGARTOWN, Mass. — A massive search is underway for two missing swimmers after a group of people jumped off the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard late Sunday night, officials said. A total of four people went into the water in Edgartown around 11:20 p.m., according to...
Body Recovered After 2 Men Jumped Off Bridge on Martha's Vineyard; Search for Second Man Ongoing
Two young men went missing off the coast of Martha's Vineyard after jumping off the Jaws Bridge in Edgartown, prompting a multi-agency search, according to Massachusetts State Police. Massachusetts State Police brought in marine and air assets to help search after being called in around midnight by Edgartown police. Local...
Family and friends recall fond memories of brothers who jumped from Massachusetts bridge as crews continue search for remaining brother
Boston, MA – Crews continued to search this morning for one of two brothers who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge after one of the bodies have been recovered. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight Sunday, State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts State Police identify missing swimmers near Martha’s Vineyard
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police on Tuesday identified the two missing swimmers near Martha’s Vineyard. State police said that 26-year-old Tavaris Bulgin and 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin went missing at about 11 p.m. Sunday after jumping off of Jaws Bridge. Monday, search parties found Tavaris’ body from...
One brother dead, another missing in Martha’s Vineyard after Jaws Bridge jump
One man was dead Monday afternoon, while his younger brother remained missing, as rescuers combed the waters near a bridge in Martha’s Vineyard where a group had lept into the ocean Sunday night, officials said. The two men, both in their twenties, did not surface after jumping from the...
One body recovered after two men jumped from Massachusetts bridge and haven’t been seen since
Crews are searching for one man who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge after one of the bodies have been recovered. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight, State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
Massachusetts man charged with OUI in Cape Cod crash that killed motorcyclist
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges, including operating under the influence of liquor, in connection with a deadly Cape Cod crash that claimed the life of a teenager. Barnstable police said the crash happened at about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 3900 Falmouth...
Car and motorcycle collide in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car and motorcycle collided in Falmouth shortly after 10 AM Wednesday morning. The crash happened at East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) and Shorewood Drive. The cyclist was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police. The post Car and motorcycle collide in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Fall River Man Among Several Charged in Stabbing Melee
WINCHESTER — A Fall River man has been arrested and charged for his participation in a large brawl that led to multiple people being stabbed in a parking lot in Winchester on Sunday. Massachusetts State Police wrote in a release that 39-year-old Julio Lara Alas of Fall River was...
Ten indicted for alleged role in drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
BOSTON – Ten individuals were indicted today by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
New Bedford Police Identify Suspect in St. Luke’s Threat
New Bedford Police have identified the person who allegedly made the threat against St. Luke’s Hospital on Tuesday that forced the hospital into lockdown. Officers responded Tuesday to a report of threats at the hospital and arrived to find the facility already under lockdown. According to police, officers were...
Woman climbs into seal pool, swims around at Woods Hole aquarium
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A woman went into the seal enclosure at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium on Wednesday. The aquarium’s supervisor tells Boston 25 the woman climbed over the wall of the pool, swam around and briefly walked around the enclosure. There were two seals in the enclosure...
Close-Up Video: Hammerhead Shark Swims Onto Nantucket, Massachusetts, Beach
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Apparently this scene had beachgoers running as the fin of a shark appeared within feet of the calm Ladies' Beach on the idyllic island of Nantucket, Massachusetts. I mean, wait until you see the video and the distinct shape of the head.
Do You Know Where Ripton, Massachusetts Is Located?
I stopped for fuel, and asked the person gassing up in front of me, "Excuse me sir, I'm trying to find Ripton, Ripton, Massachusetts." The blank stare should have tipped me off. The man, who told me his name was Julien, said, "I think it's either on the Cape or...
Motorized bicycle, motorcycle crash in Fall River
The incident occurred near the intersection of Quarry and Quequechan streets.
Brockton Police Investigate Body Found in Park Water
BROCKTON — Police in Brockton are investigating a dead body pulled from the waters at D.W. Field Park on Sunday morning. The Brockton Police Department said in a tweet Sunday that authorities are looking into the unattended death of a male discovered in park waters just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
Motorcyclist Hospitalized in Fall River Crash
FALL RIVER — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a car that had failed to stop at a red light on Monday night. Fall River police said at around 8:20 p.m. Monday, emergency first responders were called to the intersection of...
Fecal bacteria shuts Cape beaches, but officials say no need to worry
Kathryn: There have been a number of beach closures in Falmouth, Barnstable, Mashpee and beyond over the last few weeks due to fecal bacteria found in the water. CAI’s climate and environment reporter Eve Zuckoff joins us now to explain what exactly is going on, and whether you need to be worried. Hi Eve.
Fairhaven Man Charged With Burglary and Attempted Arson
TEWKSBURY — Police in Tewksbury have arrested a Fairhaven man on charges connected to a series of thefts at area businesses — as well as the theft of a truck and multiple small fires. John Mueller, 36, is charged with two felony counts of breaking and entering, two...
