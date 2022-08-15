ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgartown, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Family and friends recall fond memories of brothers who jumped from Massachusetts bridge as crews continue search for remaining brother

Boston, MA – Crews continued to search this morning for one of two brothers who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge after one of the bodies have been recovered. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight Sunday, State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Bluffs, MA
City
Edgartown, MA
Edgartown, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
fallriverreporter.com

One body recovered after two men jumped from Massachusetts bridge and haven’t been seen since

Crews are searching for one man who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge after one of the bodies have been recovered. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight, State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
EDGARTOWN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Vineyard#Cape Cod#U S Coast Guard#Coast Guard Searching#The U S Coast Guard#Tisbury Fire Departments
capecoddaily.com

Car and motorcycle collide in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A car and motorcycle collided in Falmouth shortly after 10 AM Wednesday morning. The crash happened at East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) and Shorewood Drive. The cyclist was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police. The post Car and motorcycle collide in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Ten indicted for alleged role in drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

BOSTON – Ten individuals were indicted today by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Police Identify Suspect in St. Luke’s Threat

New Bedford Police have identified the person who allegedly made the threat against St. Luke’s Hospital on Tuesday that forced the hospital into lockdown. Officers responded Tuesday to a report of threats at the hospital and arrived to find the facility already under lockdown. According to police, officers were...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Seacoast Current

Close-Up Video: Hammerhead Shark Swims Onto Nantucket, Massachusetts, Beach

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Apparently this scene had beachgoers running as the fin of a shark appeared within feet of the calm Ladies' Beach on the idyllic island of Nantucket, Massachusetts. I mean, wait until you see the video and the distinct shape of the head.
NANTUCKET, MA
1420 WBSM

Brockton Police Investigate Body Found in Park Water

BROCKTON — Police in Brockton are investigating a dead body pulled from the waters at D.W. Field Park on Sunday morning. The Brockton Police Department said in a tweet Sunday that authorities are looking into the unattended death of a male discovered in park waters just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
BROCKTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Motorcyclist Hospitalized in Fall River Crash

FALL RIVER — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a car that had failed to stop at a red light on Monday night. Fall River police said at around 8:20 p.m. Monday, emergency first responders were called to the intersection of...
FALL RIVER, MA
capeandislands.org

Fecal bacteria shuts Cape beaches, but officials say no need to worry

Kathryn: There have been a number of beach closures in Falmouth, Barnstable, Mashpee and beyond over the last few weeks due to fecal bacteria found in the water. CAI’s climate and environment reporter Eve Zuckoff joins us now to explain what exactly is going on, and whether you need to be worried. Hi Eve.
BARNSTABLE, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy