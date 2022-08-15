Law enforcement stepping up patrols now that school is back in session

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With students heading back to school, law enforcement is stepping up patrols this morning, especially in school zones.

Orange County Sheriff Lieutenant Mike Crabb and the traffic enforcement team have been out at different schools across the county, pulling drivers over.

“We’ve seen unfortunately a lot of speeders,” said Crabb. “They were speeding right past kids that are trying to cross, so it is very dangerous.”

On the first day of school, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies gave out 100 speeding tickets in school zones. They said one driver was going 57 mph, nearly three times the 20 mph speed limit.

“Most of the ones that were pulling over and talking to them about speeding in the school zone, they didn’t even see the yellow flashing lights,” Crabb added.

Orlando Police Sgt. Ross Hutto suggests now that school is back in session, leave early and give yourself extra time to get where you are going.

“We partnered with FDOT, we’ve received a grant and along Interstate 4, the I-4 Expressway, we’re actually doing more enforcement to try to make sure those speeds stay down.”

Hutto told Channel the most common excuse people give for speeding is that they are running late and have somewhere they need to be.

“Most anytime someone loses a loved one and it’s unexpected and it’s due to human error. I’m running late or something. It’s extremely hard for the families to try to find closure,” Hutto said.

