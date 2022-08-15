Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
First Alert Weather Days: Flooding potential from heavy storms this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days due to flooding potential from heavy storms that will likely impact the region this weekend. Remember, don’t drive into areas where you can not see the road and where water is rushing rapidly in low-lying areas. It doesn’t take much water to sweep a vehicle off of a roadway into high water.
KCBD
Mostly dry Friday ahead of a soggy weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More sunshine, less rain for Friday but the rainy conditions return through the weekend with heavy rainfall likely. Rain activity across the South Plains beginning to die down this evening. Clearing skies overnight with lows in the 60s. Wind will remain generally light from the south around 10 mph.
KCBD
Heavy rain possible across the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty thunderstorms and rain showers are likely in the area through this afternoon. Additional heavy rainfall is possible. At any given time, storms and showers will be limited in number and coverage. Over the course of the day, from sun up to sun down, any spot in the viewing area has about a 50-50 chance of measurable rainfall.
KCBD
Cooling rain on the way!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We start the day with nearly no chance of measurable rain. The area’s chance of rain, however, will gradually increase late today. Scattered thunderstorms and showers are likely late tonight into Thursday morning. A few spotty sprinkles, perhaps a few light rain showers, are possible...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
Cold front brings chance for rain through Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front has made its way across the area this afternoon with temperatures a combination of 80s to low 90s. Cooler air will remain in place until Friday, then the afternoon highs will return to near 90 degrees. Rain potential will increase tonight through Thursday...
KCBD
City of Lubbock completes repairs on water main breaks
On Thursday, August 18, the City of Lubbock Water Department increased water pressure in west Lubbock, so crews could install necessary equipment at the South Milwaukee water tower. The increased pressure inadvertently caused water main breaks at:. 42nd Street and Nashville. 29th Street and Slide. 4th Street and Indiana. 34th...
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: LP&L gives ERCOT notice of opt-in to competitive market
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. LP&L notifies ERCOT of opt-in to electric retail competitive market. The remaining 30% of LP&L customers who are not yet on the ERCOT grid will move in May of next year. And then next fall, residents will get to choose their electric provider.
11 Places to Get the Very Best Queso in Lubbock
I noticed a post on the LBK Foodies Facebook page discussing the best places in Lubbock to get queso. There were dozens of responses and it's clear that everyone has their favorite spot. I'm partial to Rosa's. There is nothing quite like a fresh tortilla dunked in that yummy queso....
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
Pigskin Preview: Lamesa Golden Tornadoes
LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - The Lamesa Golden Tornadoes missed out on the pigskin playoffs last year, so Joseph Hood’s team is hungry to get to the postseason. With a big Senior class, the team is working hard. There is construction upgrading the athletic facilities, including the home stands. Plenty...
KCBD
Emergency responders on scene of double rollover on Slaton Hwy.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders were called to a double vehicle rollover on Hwy. 84, between Lubbock and Slaton. The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near FM 835. According to Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver on FM 385 failed...
KCBD
Lubbock Power & Light gives ERCOT official notice of opt-in to competition
LUBBOCK (August 17, 2022) – Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) officially notified the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) of its intention to join the retail competitive electric market in fall 2023. As required, the notice comes at least 12 months before the scheduled launch of a competitive electric environment in Lubbock. Lubbock is poised to be the first city in Texas to voluntarily shift to a customer choice model since Senate Bill 7 established the competitive retail market in 1999.
KCBD
Lubbock dogs, owners celebrate opening of McAlister Dog Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The McAlister Dog Park on 50th Street and Marsha Sharp Freeway officially opened on Friday, giving dog owners a new place to socialize their pets in West Lubbock. “It’s going to allow our pets and our citizens to live happier, healthier lives,” District 5 Councilwoman Dr....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
Water main break closes area near 34th and Orlando Ave.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City of Lubbock crews are on the scene of a water main break on Orlando Avenue, between 34th and 35th Streets. This area will be closed until the water main and street are repaired. There is no estimate when the repairs will be completed. This is...
Contemporary Meets Retro: Take a Look Inside This Unique Lubbock Home
The Lubbock Parade of Homes officially ended this past weekend, and there were so many stunning homes being showcased. One of those homes includes this north Lubbock house that’s somehow modern and retro at the same time. Maybe it’s the bright orange vintage-inspired fridge or the light wood finishes,...
News Channel 25
A West Texas coffee shop owner is giving away Plan B for free as fight over contraception access takes hold
WOLFFORTH — "A West Texas coffee shop owner is giving away Plan B for free as fight over contraception access takes hold" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
KCBD
KCBD building evacuated due to possible gas leak
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD building was evacuated due to a possible gas leak around 9 p.m. NewsChannel 11 at 9 on FOX34 is currently not airing. We got the all-clear around 9:30 p.m. and we will be back with the news as soon as possible.
2 Stellar Examples Of Lubbock Folks Being A-Holes
Check out these two pictures of people saying, "well, it's not my problem anymore". Some people just lack empathy. They never put themselves in the place of others. They are just all about themselves no matter what the outcome. I'm not even going to get into all of the abandoned and mistreated pets around here because I have two examples to show you how everyday folks turn into a-holes when no one is looking.
Last seen in Lubbock, missing girl, 16 years old
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 16-year-old girl, Delilah Deleon, has been missing since August 12 and was last seen in Lubbock, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 175 pounds and stands at 5 feet, 3 inches. Anyone with information on here whereabouts is urged to […]
KCBD
Three vehicle crash on 130th and Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are responding to a three-vehicle crash at 130th and Slide Road. A gray SUV was rolled onto its side after colliding with a gray Dodge Charger and a Chrysler 300 sustained damage and came to a stop facing north in the southbound lane. Moderate injuries were reported, it is unknown if anyone has been transported to the hospital.
KCBD
Sponsorships, team registration open for inaugural CASA Classic Golf Tournament
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - CASA of the South Plains is hosting its Inaugural CASA Classic Golf Tournament to benefit local children in foster care. The entire community is invited to participate in the October 10 event at the Texas Tech Rawls Course. One hundred percent of the proceeds from...
Comments / 0