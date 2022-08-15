ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...Abundant Lightning On Dry Fuels Expected Wednesday... .Instability increases Wednesday with scattered thunderstorms. possible. Thunderstorms are expected to start dry, and become. wetter in time. In addition to the threat of new fire starts, a. dry and unstable layer will support gusty and erratic outflow.
MEDFORD, OR
SFGate

Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Three people and a dog were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport, authorities said Friday. The names of those killed after their planes crashed Thursday at the Watsonville Municipal Airport will be released once...
WATSONVILLE, CA
SFGate

Two small planes collide over Calif. airport, killing multiple people

Multiple people were killed Thursday when two small planes collided in midair as they attempted to land at a municipal airport in Northern California, according to authorities. A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 were making their final approaches to the Watsonville Municipal Airport around 3 p.m., when...
WATSONVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#National Weather Service#San Joaquin Valley#River Valley#Advisories#Lower Sierra Nevada
SFGate

Parole granted to last 1976 California school bus hijacker

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of California children for an attempted $5 million ransom in 1976 — in what a prosecutor called “the largest mass kidnapping in U.S. history” — is being released by the state's parole board.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

In deeply Mormon Utah, a push to require clergy report abuse

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Survivors and faith leaders rallied Friday at the Utah State Capitol to demand change to a state law that exempts religious leaders from requirements that they report child sexual abuse brought to their attention in spiritual confessions. “If we as a people, as churches...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
SFGate

California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California advances broadest US law sealing criminal records

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would have what proponents call the nation's most sweeping law to seal criminal records if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs legislation sent to him Thursday by state legislators. The bill would automatically seal conviction and arrest records for most ex-offenders who are not convicted of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Russian brought to Oregon, faces trial in ransomware attacks

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Russian who allegedly laundered more than $400,000 from ransomware attacks in the United States and abroad was extradited from the Netherlands to face trial in federal court in Portland, authorities said Wednesday. Denis Dubnikov, 29, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, the U.S. Justice Department...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy