Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
China’s biggest Wall Street bull just liquidated his Alibaba stake amid fire sale of five Chinese stocks
Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, has been one of the biggest supporters of China on Wall Street, but he just sold his entire holdings in five Chinese stocks. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, perhaps China’s biggest bull on Wall Street, unloaded his firm’s entire stake in e-commerce giant Alibaba amid a fire sale of its holdings in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.
Three Chinese corporate giants leaving NY stock exchange
BEIJING (AP) — Three state-owned Chinese corporate giants announced plans Friday to remove their shares from the New York Stock Exchange, adding to a growing financial separation between the biggest global economies in the midst of a dispute over scrutiny of company audits. PetroChina Ltd., China Life Insurance Ltd....
The ‘writing is on the wall’ for ‘Chimerica’ on U.S. stock exchanges as $318 billion of Chinese equity flees Wall Street
Pedestrians wearing face masks walk past the New York Stock Exchange in New York on March 18, 2020. For months, federal regulators have increased pressure on Beijing and Chinese companies that trade on U.S. stock exchanges to comply with American listing rules. But on Friday, five of China’s biggest U.S.-listed,...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Examining The Nixon Shock Decisions That Would Lead To Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Wilbrrr Wrong, Bitcoin pleb and economic history enthusiast. Aug. 15 marks the anniversary of Richard Nixon’s 1971 decision to sever the link of the U.S. dollar to gold. A recent book by Jeffrey Garten, “Three Days At Camp David,” gives an excellent behind-the-scenes look at the process that led to this decision. The ultimate shape of the policy shift was a mixture of Cold War geopolitics, domestic Republican vs. Democrat jockeying and Nixon’s obsession with his 1972 reelection.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin: Millions Of People Have Crypto Wallets To Trade Monkey Pictures
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin has once again taken a dig at NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and its community of followers. What Happened: Speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Buterin commented on how the current use cases for private keys on a blockchain had seemingly deviated from their intended purpose.
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Flying off Exchanges While Bitcoin Moves in the Opposite Direction: Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
Ethereum (ETH) is leaving crypto exchanges at a rapid rate this week, while Bitcoin (BTC) is moving in the opposition direction, according to Lucas Outumuro, the head of research at analytics firm IntoTheBlock. In a new analysis, Outumuro notes Ethereum recorded nearly $1 billion in net outflows over the past...
Federal Reserve issues guidance for banks considering crypto activities
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday issued additional guidance for banks considering activities involving cryptocurrencies, emphasizing that firms must notify the Fed beforehand and make sure whatever they do is legally permitted.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Ekasi: The Township One Year Later
This is an opinion editorial by Hermann Vivier, co-founder of The Surfer Kids and Bitcoin Ekasi. On Aug. 5 2021, Joey Olden and Luthando Ndabambi walked into JCC Camp, a township on the outskirts of Mossel Bay, South Africa. They had a mission: find a township corner store willing to sell them something for bitcoin. Their eventual success later that afternoon (when they bought two cool drinks with sats sent over the Lightning Network) could be called the moment Bitcoin Ekasi was born.
CoinDesk
BitConnect Founder, Indicted in US Over Missing Bitcoin, Is Now Wanted in India, Too
Satish Kumbhani, the founder of crypto protocol BitConnect, is being sought by Indian police in the southwest city of Pune after an investor named him in a complaint over missing bitcoins (BTC). The complaint, known as a First Information Report (FIR), was filed after a local lawyer said he lost...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Is A Currency Of Love That Inspires Action For Peace
This is an opinion editorial by Nozomi Hayase Ph.D., who has a background in psychology and human development. From resistance against war to a social justice movement, activists have been engaged in uncountable hard fights. Their vigorous efforts, rather than bringing positive outcomes, seem to keep them in perpetual struggle. Now, a breakthrough in computer science has created a game changer. Bitcoin, through the empowerment of individuals, has begun to disrupt the world. In this article, I will show how bitcoin is a currency of love and how it inspires creative action in ordinary people, generating social change.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Monochrome Eyes Spot Bitcoin ETF In Australia, U.S. Lags Behind
Monochrome is eyeing a spot bitcoin ETF in Australia, adding to an already crowded market in the country. The fund’s partner has received unique regulatory approval to offer direct exposure to bitcoin. The U.S. continues to lag behind in the spot bitcoin ETF ecosystem. Monochrome Bitcoin Fund will release...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Getting Stuff For Free Costs A Fortune
This is an opinion editorial by Andrew Keir, an author of a daily newsletter, where he dives deeply into the transformational nature of Bitcoin. This article was inspired by a tweet from Guy Swann, “Getting stuff for free costs a fortune,” which precisely sums up the state of play under a fiat monetary system: a system that allows for the endless increase of the monetary units at the hand of small, mafia-like cartel, and at the expense of the rest.
Rivian Heads Toward Oblivion
Rivian's abysmal quarterly figures raise the question about whether it will survive, at least as a standalone public company.
u.today
XRP Classified as "Digital Currency" by Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and HSBC: Report
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitmain, Antpool Offer Bitcoin Mining Industry Lifeline Amid Miner Capitulation
Bitmain and its mining pool are partnering with Antalpha to provide financial support to the bitcoin mining industry. Loans will be low-cost and can be used to pay back equipment loans or to subsidize energy costs. Bitmain and Antpool will provide proprietary data to the lender in order to evaluate...
Hong Kong court lifts reporting ban on national security case for 47 democrats
HONG KONG, Aug 18 (Reuters) - A Hong Kong court on Thursday lifted reporting restrictions for pre-trial proceedings of a landmark national security case involving 47 pro-democracy campaigners that has dragged on for more than a year.
