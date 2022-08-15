ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China’s biggest Wall Street bull just liquidated his Alibaba stake amid fire sale of five Chinese stocks

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, has been one of the biggest supporters of China on Wall Street, but he just sold his entire holdings in five Chinese stocks. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, perhaps China’s biggest bull on Wall Street, unloaded his firm’s entire stake in e-commerce giant Alibaba amid a fire sale of its holdings in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.
Three Chinese corporate giants leaving NY stock exchange

BEIJING (AP) — Three state-owned Chinese corporate giants announced plans Friday to remove their shares from the New York Stock Exchange, adding to a growing financial separation between the biggest global economies in the midst of a dispute over scrutiny of company audits. PetroChina Ltd., China Life Insurance Ltd....
Examining The Nixon Shock Decisions That Would Lead To Bitcoin

This is an opinion editorial by Wilbrrr Wrong, Bitcoin pleb and economic history enthusiast. Aug. 15 marks the anniversary of Richard Nixon’s 1971 decision to sever the link of the U.S. dollar to gold. A recent book by Jeffrey Garten, “Three Days At Camp David,” gives an excellent behind-the-scenes look at the process that led to this decision. The ultimate shape of the policy shift was a mixture of Cold War geopolitics, domestic Republican vs. Democrat jockeying and Nixon’s obsession with his 1972 reelection.
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Bitcoin Ekasi: The Township One Year Later

This is an opinion editorial by Hermann Vivier, co-founder of The Surfer Kids and Bitcoin Ekasi. On Aug. 5 2021, Joey Olden and Luthando Ndabambi walked into JCC Camp, a township on the outskirts of Mossel Bay, South Africa. They had a mission: find a township corner store willing to sell them something for bitcoin. Their eventual success later that afternoon (when they bought two cool drinks with sats sent over the Lightning Network) could be called the moment Bitcoin Ekasi was born.
Bitcoin Is A Currency Of Love That Inspires Action For Peace

This is an opinion editorial by Nozomi Hayase Ph.D., who has a background in psychology and human development. From resistance against war to a social justice movement, activists have been engaged in uncountable hard fights. Their vigorous efforts, rather than bringing positive outcomes, seem to keep them in perpetual struggle. Now, a breakthrough in computer science has created a game changer. Bitcoin, through the empowerment of individuals, has begun to disrupt the world. In this article, I will show how bitcoin is a currency of love and how it inspires creative action in ordinary people, generating social change.
Monochrome Eyes Spot Bitcoin ETF In Australia, U.S. Lags Behind

Monochrome is eyeing a spot bitcoin ETF in Australia, adding to an already crowded market in the country. The fund’s partner has received unique regulatory approval to offer direct exposure to bitcoin. The U.S. continues to lag behind in the spot bitcoin ETF ecosystem. Monochrome Bitcoin Fund will release...
Getting Stuff For Free Costs A Fortune

This is an opinion editorial by Andrew Keir, an author of a daily newsletter, where he dives deeply into the transformational nature of Bitcoin. This article was inspired by a tweet from Guy Swann, “Getting stuff for free costs a fortune,” which precisely sums up the state of play under a fiat monetary system: a system that allows for the endless increase of the monetary units at the hand of small, mafia-like cartel, and at the expense of the rest.
XRP Classified as "Digital Currency" by Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and HSBC: Report

Bitmain, Antpool Offer Bitcoin Mining Industry Lifeline Amid Miner Capitulation

Bitmain and its mining pool are partnering with Antalpha to provide financial support to the bitcoin mining industry. Loans will be low-cost and can be used to pay back equipment loans or to subsidize energy costs. Bitmain and Antpool will provide proprietary data to the lender in order to evaluate...
