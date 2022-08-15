Read full article on original website
Related
Insigne & Bernardeschi continue to inspire Toronto FC's rise up the Eastern Conference
In the debate over who won the MLS secondary transfer window, there are few cases better than Toronto FC's. Though he was technically signed earlier in the year, Lorenzo Insigne completed his move to BMO Field upon the expiry of his Napoli contract. He was joined in Canada by fellow Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Criscito, while TFC also captured Mark-Anthony Kaye, Doneil Henry, and the returning Richie Laryea.
DC United end Michael Estrada's loan from Liga MX side Toluca
DC United have mutually parted ways with forward Michael Estrada, ending his loan from Liga MX side Toluca immediately. The 26-year-old joined DC United in February on a loan through the 2022 MLS season with the Black and Red holding the option to make his transfer permanent. Yael Averbuch West...
Yardbarker
Real Salt Lake edge Sounders thanks to Andrew Brody
Andrew Brody scored the tiebreaking goal in the 64th minute as Real Salt Lake defeated a Western Conference rival on the road for the first time this season with a 2-1 decision against the Seattle Sounders on Sunday night. Sergio Cordova also tallied for Salt Lake (10-8-7, 37 points), which...
MLS chances created: Who are the top playmakers?
Keep track of the top playmakers in Major League Soccer throughout the 2022 season.
RELATED PEOPLE
LOOK: Photos of Lame USMNT Uniforms Leaked, Soccer Fans Ridicule Them on Twitter
Photos of the USMNT’s (United States Men’s National Team’s) lame uniforms for the 2022 Men’s World Cup have been leaked. And you could say that fans are not thrilled with the potential look. The white uniform is about as plain as can be, while the other...
Frustration in Cincinnati as Serena Williams v Raducanu is pushed back
The highly anticipated first-round clash between Serena Williams and Emma Raducanu at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati was abruptly postponed from Monday to Tuesday, frustrating fans who had spent considerable money and travelled to the event to watch the match. Cincinnati is likely to be the penultimate tournament...
San Jose Earthquakes appoint USMNT assistant Luchi Gonzalez as head coach
The San Jose Earthquakes have appointed Luchi Gonzalez as their new head coach, the club announced Wednesday. Gonzalez is currently serving as Gregg Berhalter's assistant with the United States Men's National Team and will take his place with the Quakes following the 2022 World Cup this winter. Until then, Alex Covelo will continue to serve as interim head coach as he has done since the early-season departure of Matias Almeyda.
Steve Cherundolo calls for LAFC improvement despite seventh straight win
A Kwadwo Opoku goal in the 67th minute was enough for the Black and Gold to see off D.C. United at Banc of California Stadium on Tuesday evening. That's seven wins in a row now in MLS play for LAFC, who became just the sixth team in league history to achieve such a feat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
LAFC, riding 6-game win streak, face last-place D.C. United
Los Angeles FC can run their club-record winning streak to seven games with a victory Tuesday at home against D.C. United, the lone game on the Major League Soccer schedule for the night. A 5-0 win over Charlotte FC on Saturday gave LAFC the franchise record. Los Angeles (17-4-3, 54...
FOX Sports
Brody scores to lead Salt Lake past Seattle Sounders 2-1
SEATTLE (AP) — Andrew Brody's goal helped lead Real Salt Lake to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday. Brody scored the game-winner in the 64th minute, assisted by Jefferson Savarino, putting RSL (10-8-7) up 2-1. RSL also got one goal from Sergio Cordova. Albert Rusnak scored...
A Hard Earned Victory Against D.C
LAFC would welcome Wayne Rooney and D.C United to Los Angeles for an epic showdown between two clubs heading in the opposite spectrum. LAFC is currently the best team in MLS with a total of 55 points and leading all of MLS. Meanwhile D.C United sit with a measly 23 points in the Eastern Conference. Yet in the first 10 minutes the opposing team stood its ground and went toe-to-toe with the Black and Gold. As expected LAFC would dominate majority of the first half. However, a silly foul committed by the defense gave the visiting team a dangerous free kick opportunity. Jackson Hopkins would get on the end of a set piece and would bring at that moment the most dangerous opportunity for either side. Forcing Crepeau to make a spectacular save to his left side and deny D.C United the opening goal. LAFC would have a lot of imprecisions in the final third forcing them to settle for a 0-0 draw. They would also have zero shots on target in the first half!
Who will be the next big transfer out of Major League Soccer?
Who could follow in the footsteps of Gabriel Slonina and Taty Castellanos by sealing big transfers from MLS to Europe?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Manchester United explore move for Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha
Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha has emerged as one of Manchester United's top options to strengthen their attack in the final weeks of the transfer window.
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens signs new Borussia Dortmund contract
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has signed a new Borussia Dortmund contract.
Chelsea interested in Real Madrid's Casemiro
Chelsea are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.
Recent 5th Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent
On August 17, Kris Dunn still remains a free agent. The former fifth overall pick has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls, Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks.
Sevilla complete signing of Bayern Munich defender Tanguy Nianzou
Tanguy Nianzou has completed a transfer to Sevilla from Bayern Munich on a long-term contract.
UEFA・
Neal Maupay: Everton & Fulham interested in Nottingham Forest target
Everton & Fulham have both contacted Brighton over Neal Maupay, who is in talks with Nottingham Forest.
Edinson Cavani to join Villarreal as Boca Juniors concede defeat
Edinson Cavani is on the verge of joining a new club following his summer exit from Manchester United.
Man City confirm signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht
Man City have confirmed the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht.
90min
786
Followers
8K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0