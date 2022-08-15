ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Insigne & Bernardeschi continue to inspire Toronto FC's rise up the Eastern Conference

In the debate over who won the MLS secondary transfer window, there are few cases better than Toronto FC's. Though he was technically signed earlier in the year, Lorenzo Insigne completed his move to BMO Field upon the expiry of his Napoli contract. He was joined in Canada by fellow Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Criscito, while TFC also captured Mark-Anthony Kaye, Doneil Henry, and the returning Richie Laryea.
MLS
90min

DC United end Michael Estrada's loan from Liga MX side Toluca

DC United have mutually parted ways with forward Michael Estrada, ending his loan from Liga MX side Toluca immediately. The 26-year-old joined DC United in February on a loan through the 2022 MLS season with the Black and Red holding the option to make his transfer permanent. Yael Averbuch West...
MLS
Yardbarker

Real Salt Lake edge Sounders thanks to Andrew Brody

Andrew Brody scored the tiebreaking goal in the 64th minute as Real Salt Lake defeated a Western Conference rival on the road for the first time this season with a 2-1 decision against the Seattle Sounders on Sunday night. Sergio Cordova also tallied for Salt Lake (10-8-7, 37 points), which...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Fuchs
Person
Matt Miazga
90min

San Jose Earthquakes appoint USMNT assistant Luchi Gonzalez as head coach

The San Jose Earthquakes have appointed Luchi Gonzalez as their new head coach, the club announced Wednesday. Gonzalez is currently serving as Gregg Berhalter's assistant with the United States Men's National Team and will take his place with the Quakes following the 2022 World Cup this winter. Until then, Alex Covelo will continue to serve as interim head coach as he has done since the early-season departure of Matias Almeyda.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fc Cincinnati#Charlotte Fc#Atlanta United#The Orange And Blue#Major League Soccer#European#American#Chelsea
Yardbarker

LAFC, riding 6-game win streak, face last-place D.C. United

Los Angeles FC can run their club-record winning streak to seven games with a victory Tuesday at home against D.C. United, the lone game on the Major League Soccer schedule for the night. A 5-0 win over Charlotte FC on Saturday gave LAFC the franchise record. Los Angeles (17-4-3, 54...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Brody scores to lead Salt Lake past Seattle Sounders 2-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Andrew Brody's goal helped lead Real Salt Lake to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday. Brody scored the game-winner in the 64th minute, assisted by Jefferson Savarino, putting RSL (10-8-7) up 2-1. RSL also got one goal from Sergio Cordova. Albert Rusnak scored...
SEATTLE, WA
Los Angeles Sports Nation

A Hard Earned Victory Against D.C

LAFC would welcome Wayne Rooney and D.C United to Los Angeles for an epic showdown between two clubs heading in the opposite spectrum. LAFC is currently the best team in MLS with a total of 55 points and leading all of MLS. Meanwhile D.C United sit with a measly 23 points in the Eastern Conference. Yet in the first 10 minutes the opposing team stood its ground and went toe-to-toe with the Black and Gold. As expected LAFC would dominate majority of the first half. However, a silly foul committed by the defense gave the visiting team a dangerous free kick opportunity. Jackson Hopkins would get on the end of a set piece and would bring at that moment the most dangerous opportunity for either side. Forcing Crepeau to make a spectacular save to his left side and deny D.C United the opening goal. LAFC would have a lot of imprecisions in the final third forcing them to settle for a 0-0 draw. They would also have zero shots on target in the first half!
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

786
Followers
8K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy