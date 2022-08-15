LAFC would welcome Wayne Rooney and D.C United to Los Angeles for an epic showdown between two clubs heading in the opposite spectrum. LAFC is currently the best team in MLS with a total of 55 points and leading all of MLS. Meanwhile D.C United sit with a measly 23 points in the Eastern Conference. Yet in the first 10 minutes the opposing team stood its ground and went toe-to-toe with the Black and Gold. As expected LAFC would dominate majority of the first half. However, a silly foul committed by the defense gave the visiting team a dangerous free kick opportunity. Jackson Hopkins would get on the end of a set piece and would bring at that moment the most dangerous opportunity for either side. Forcing Crepeau to make a spectacular save to his left side and deny D.C United the opening goal. LAFC would have a lot of imprecisions in the final third forcing them to settle for a 0-0 draw. They would also have zero shots on target in the first half!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO