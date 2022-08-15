ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas in SEC mix, stacked on rushing, defensive backfield

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas was last in this position — coming off a season of nine wins or more — 10 years ago. Except this offseason, there was no program-altering motorcycle crash. Sam Pittman — the antithesis, personality-wise, to coach Bobby Petrino, whose wreck in April 2012 turned into a scandal that cost him his job — led the Razorbacks to a 9-4 record last season, capping it with the Razorbacks’ first New Year’s Day bowl since 2000 and a win over Penn State. The previous four years saw Arkansas win between two and four games in a dismal stretch that cost the program fans, attention and respect. The third-year coach gets a chance at builidng momentum with his 19th-ranked Razorbacks. He has three returning players who ran for more 600 yards last season, including a potential All-SEC quarterback in junior KJ Jefferson. He has four starters back on the offensive line and a pair of potential All-Americans in linebacker Bumper Pool and safety Jalen Catalon.
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BREAKING: 4-star WR Khai Prean commits to LSU

On Tuesday, LSU stayed hot in Louisiana with another 2023 commitment. St. James High wideout Khai Prean announced his pledge to the Tigers. The 6-0, 188-pound prospect makes 21 commits in the recruiting class for Brian Kelly & Co. According to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated...
WATCH: Sam Pittman calls Jadeveon Clowney the 'best college defensive end, maybe ever'

On the SEC Network set with Marty Smith and Ryan McGee, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman recently revealed who he believes are some of the best players he’s ever coached against. Like most offensive coaches who were in the SEC from 2011-2013, Pittman says there’s one player who stands out as an “unstoppable” force – former South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.
Sam Pittman details the progression he's seen from backups in Arkansas quarterback room

There is a battle going on in the Arkansas quarterback room. Not for the starting job, which KJ Jefferson already has locked up, but for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. The Razorbacks are attempting to decide between redshirt sophomore Malik Hornsby and South Florida transfer Cade Fortin to serve as the backup for Jefferson. This past weekend after the first fall scrimmage, coach Sam Pittman provided an update on how that competition is playing out.
2023 Safety Kylin Jackson commits to LSU; What this means for the Aggies

Well, as we have seen multiple times in the last two months, the Texas A&M 2023 recruiting class has taken some bumps and bruises, losing a number of in-state and regional recruits to the likes of rivals Texas and LSU. Today, one of the top safety prospects in the 2023 class, Zachary, Lousiana native Kylin Jackson, chose to stay home, committing to LSU over the Aggies. It’s never a surprise when LSU keeps their recruits in-state, but with the recent success of Jimbo Fisher and co. in securing some of the best position players on offense and defense in the last two...
Heritage Academy girls soccer falls to Pillow Academy

Early on in Tuesday’s home match against Pillow Academy, Heritage Academy girls soccer forward Caroline Peal got a breakaway opportunity about 10 yards outside the 18-yard box. Peal, the leading scorer for the Patriots with nine goals in her first four matches, looked to get into double figures Tuesday.
Prep roundup: Starkville volleyball sweeps Grenada on the road

GRENADA — Starkville High School volleyball defeated Grenada in Monday’s away match, 3-0. Set scores were 25-7, 25-21 and 26-24, with the first set being the most dominant performance from the Yellow Jackets so far in a set this season. Starkville improved to 3-6 with the win and...
