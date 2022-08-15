Read full article on original website
Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
Impact Report: Vols Land Another Top Target in Prized Louisiana CB Matthews
Tennessee landed the commitment of 2023 cornerback Rickey Gibson on Sunday afternoon, and they double-dipped at the position by pulling elite cornerback Jordan Matthews out of the state of Louisiana moments ago. We take a look at what Matthews brings to Rocky Top. Background This recruitment ...
Arkansas in SEC mix, stacked on rushing, defensive backfield
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas was last in this position — coming off a season of nine wins or more — 10 years ago. Except this offseason, there was no program-altering motorcycle crash. Sam Pittman — the antithesis, personality-wise, to coach Bobby Petrino, whose wreck in April 2012 turned into a scandal that cost him his job — led the Razorbacks to a 9-4 record last season, capping it with the Razorbacks’ first New Year’s Day bowl since 2000 and a win over Penn State. The previous four years saw Arkansas win between two and four games in a dismal stretch that cost the program fans, attention and respect. The third-year coach gets a chance at builidng momentum with his 19th-ranked Razorbacks. He has three returning players who ran for more 600 yards last season, including a potential All-SEC quarterback in junior KJ Jefferson. He has four starters back on the offensive line and a pair of potential All-Americans in linebacker Bumper Pool and safety Jalen Catalon.
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BREAKING: 4-star WR Khai Prean commits to LSU
On Tuesday, LSU stayed hot in Louisiana with another 2023 commitment. St. James High wideout Khai Prean announced his pledge to the Tigers. The 6-0, 188-pound prospect makes 21 commits in the recruiting class for Brian Kelly & Co. According to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated...
WATCH: Sam Pittman calls Jadeveon Clowney the 'best college defensive end, maybe ever'
On the SEC Network set with Marty Smith and Ryan McGee, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman recently revealed who he believes are some of the best players he’s ever coached against. Like most offensive coaches who were in the SEC from 2011-2013, Pittman says there’s one player who stands out as an “unstoppable” force – former South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.
NEWS: LSU Gains Commitment From 4-Star Louisiana Native Khai Prean
Tigers continue hot streak on recruitment trail, Prean becomes commit No. 21 in 2023 cycle
Sam Pittman details the progression he's seen from backups in Arkansas quarterback room
There is a battle going on in the Arkansas quarterback room. Not for the starting job, which KJ Jefferson already has locked up, but for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. The Razorbacks are attempting to decide between redshirt sophomore Malik Hornsby and South Florida transfer Cade Fortin to serve as the backup for Jefferson. This past weekend after the first fall scrimmage, coach Sam Pittman provided an update on how that competition is playing out.
2 reasons why Garrett Nussmeier should be next LSU QB after Myles Brennan’s retirement
The 2022 football season for the LSU Tigers is just weeks away, but the team already has some important questions to answer. Quarterback Myles Brennan was told by the coaching staff that he would not be the team’s starting quarterback in 2022. As a result, the sixth-year senior announced his decision to walk away from football.
Nick Saban addresses current state of Alabama cornerback competition after scrimmage
Nick Saban knows how important his defensive backs will be to the success of Alabama in 2022. The Crimson Tide have sent a bevy of impressive ball hawks to the NFL over recent years, and their crop for the upcoming season looks solid. Following his team’s scrimmage, Saban addressed the current state of the Alabama cornerback competition.
LSU QB Myles Brennan steps away from football, Brian Kelly confirms
After being absent from practice on Monday, LSU quarterback Myles Brennan is reportedly stepping away from football. The news came from WWL’s Kristian Garic, who said it happened after Brennan was informed he was not the starter. Head coach Brian Kelly confirmed the news in a tweet on Monday...
2023 Safety Kylin Jackson commits to LSU; What this means for the Aggies
Well, as we have seen multiple times in the last two months, the Texas A&M 2023 recruiting class has taken some bumps and bruises, losing a number of in-state and regional recruits to the likes of rivals Texas and LSU. Today, one of the top safety prospects in the 2023 class, Zachary, Lousiana native Kylin Jackson, chose to stay home, committing to LSU over the Aggies. It’s never a surprise when LSU keeps their recruits in-state, but with the recent success of Jimbo Fisher and co. in securing some of the best position players on offense and defense in the last two...
Heritage Academy girls soccer falls to Pillow Academy
Early on in Tuesday’s home match against Pillow Academy, Heritage Academy girls soccer forward Caroline Peal got a breakaway opportunity about 10 yards outside the 18-yard box. Peal, the leading scorer for the Patriots with nine goals in her first four matches, looked to get into double figures Tuesday.
Prep roundup: Starkville volleyball sweeps Grenada on the road
GRENADA — Starkville High School volleyball defeated Grenada in Monday’s away match, 3-0. Set scores were 25-7, 25-21 and 26-24, with the first set being the most dominant performance from the Yellow Jackets so far in a set this season. Starkville improved to 3-6 with the win and...
