ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

2-week-old Fritz checks out Hippo Cove for the first time

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - He's just two weeks old but Fritz is already checking out his Hippo Cove home. The baby hippo went out for the first time Monday morning with mom, Bibi. “The habitat introduction went pretty much as we hoped it would,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care Christina Gorsuch. “Bibi, followed closely by Fritz, came out right away and walked into the pool. She showed great maternal instincts and used her body to block Fritz from spending too much time in deep water. He went under to nurse and explore a little but stayed right by mom.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WSYX ABC6

National Museum of the USAF hosting Marine Corps Art Exhibit

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A temporary display on loan from the National Museum of the Marine Corps has officially opened at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The traveling art exhibition Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art, 1975-2018, sponsored by the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, will be on view in the museum's Cold War Gallery through December 17.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy