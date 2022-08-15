ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbap.com

Rangers Fire President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels

ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Rangers announced on Wednesday that Jon Daniels has been fired as President of Baseball Operations, effective immediately. “This morning I informed Jon Daniels that his contract would not be renewed at the end of the season and that he is being relieved of his duties effective immediately,” said Rangers Managing Partner & Majority Owner Ray Davis.
ARLINGTON, TX
wbap.com

WBAP Morning News: Lancaster Coach Shooting

Ernie & Hal talk about a story that Hal refers to as “one of the worst stories I think we’ve ever talked about.” Two Lancaster youth football coaches got into an argument, and one of them pulls a gun and shoots the other…in front of the kids.
LANCASTER, TX
wbap.com

City of Denton Names Next Police Chief

DENTON (WBAP/KLIF) – Denton City Manager Sara Hensley announced on Wednesday that she has selected Doug Shoemaker, Chief of Police in Grand Junction, Colorado, for the position of Chief of Police for the City of Denton. Chief Shoemaker is scheduled to be sworn into office and assume the duties of the Chief on October 3, pending Council confirmation.
DENTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lancaster, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lancaster, TX
Crime & Safety
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Police Oversight Board Members Clap Back At Police Union President!

Recently on The Rick Roberts Show, Dallas Police Association president Sgt. Mike Mata made a stunning statement: the members of the Dallas Community Police Oversight have not had any actual police training or even gone on ride-a-longs! Some members clapped back at Mata in Dallas Morning News and D Magazine articles, one accusing Mata of telling “false truths.” What’s the truth here? What is a police oversight board for? Sgt. Mata joins Rick to give his side of the controversy exclusively on The Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Lake Dallas ISD transitions to Reduced-Priced School Meals

Lake Dallas, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Lake Dallas is transitioning back to reduced-price school meals and applications for free lunches. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized schools to serve free meals to all students. However, this year LDISD will start distributing letters and applications for free or reduced-price school meals.
LAKE DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Help for First-Time Home Buyers in Texas

In partnership with the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity, First National Bank Texas and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas [FHLB] have already doled out thousands of dollars assist local families with first time home purchases. FNB-Texas says the funds help with down payments and closing costs which are often barriers to home ownership.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy