Recently on The Rick Roberts Show, Dallas Police Association president Sgt. Mike Mata made a stunning statement: the members of the Dallas Community Police Oversight have not had any actual police training or even gone on ride-a-longs! Some members clapped back at Mata in Dallas Morning News and D Magazine articles, one accusing Mata of telling “false truths.” What’s the truth here? What is a police oversight board for? Sgt. Mata joins Rick to give his side of the controversy exclusively on The Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO