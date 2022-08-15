SERIES FINALE– Liz (Jeanine Mason) doubting her abilities, calls for reinforcements, meanwhile Isobel (Lily Cowles) shows Max (Nathan Dean) a memory, one that will put him on a new trajectory and Michael (Michael Vlamis) makes a promise to Alex (Tyler Blackburn). The series also stars Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder. The episode was directed by Lance Anderson and written by Joel Anderson Thompson & Christopher Hollier (#413).

