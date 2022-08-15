Read full article on original website
Roswell, New Mexico - Episode 4.13 - How’s It Going To Be (Series Finale) - Press Release
SERIES FINALE– Liz (Jeanine Mason) doubting her abilities, calls for reinforcements, meanwhile Isobel (Lily Cowles) shows Max (Nathan Dean) a memory, one that will put him on a new trajectory and Michael (Michael Vlamis) makes a promise to Alex (Tyler Blackburn). The series also stars Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder. The episode was directed by Lance Anderson and written by Joel Anderson Thompson & Christopher Hollier (#413).
Barry - Season 4 - Patrick Fischler Gets Recurring Role
Patrick Fischler (American Crime Story) is set for a major recurring role on the upcoming fourth season of HBO’s Emmy-winning series Barry. Fischler will play Lon Oneil, a man with a plan.
American Gigolo - Episode 1.03 - Rapture - Press Release
Julian tries to interpret a dead woman's message as Colin finds himself on the run from his father's violent associates. Meanwhile, Michelle realizes her son is in more danger than she thought – and so is Julian.
