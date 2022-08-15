Read full article on original website
WLUC
Operations at driving school in Eben Junction suspended by Michigan Department of State
EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) has suspended the operations of Maki Driving School, Inc, after they were found to be in violation of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act. According to the MDOS, on Tuesday, August 16, the school was issued a suspension...
WLUC
More foster parents needed across Upper Michigan
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Recovery Centers is looking for more foster families in Upper Michigan. The Regional Resource Team said in the near future, it will need more foster homes to meet the demand for foster children. The recent loss of homes is due in part...
WLUC
Michigan’s Poverty Task Force visits Marquette, discusses access to child care
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County leaders and Michigan’s Poverty Task Force are teaming up to alleviate a child care crisis in Michigan. The mission is to share resources available to support families impacted by poverty. The main topic of Tuesday’s conference was child care. “There’s a two-part...
WLUC
Rural schools seeing changes in enrollment numbers
ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - With schools starting soon, many districts are seeing changes in enrollment, especially in rural communities. The first day of school is swiftly approaching for schools large and small. In Rock, Mid Peninsula is one rural school, with around 200 K-12 students. District Superintendent Eric VanDamme said enrollment trends are positive.
WLUC
HarborFest to return to Marquette, Aug. 26-27
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The end of summer is nearly here. And there’s no better way to end the summer than with food, beverages, music and fun for the whole family. HarborFest is on August 26 and August 27.
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today hits the UP State Fair
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s day two of the U.P. State Fair. Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson hit the midway for a look at Tuesday’s setup. But first, elephant ears. The fair has 28 rides this year. Tia and Elizabeth try to find what’s...
WLUC
UP schools see budget increase for 2022-23 school year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Schools across Upper Michigan are seeing budget increases for the 2022-23 academic year. At a meeting Monday, Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) Superintendent Zack Sedgwick said the district has more money for facilities, hiring and training educators and student mental health. This is in large part due to Michigan’s bipartisan education budget signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in July.
WLUC
We the People Michigan holds Marquette Energy Justice Open House
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Most people pay their electric bills or notice when their power goes out, but don’t often think about their energy system. We the People Michigan seeks to change that. On Tuesday it held a Marquette Energy Justice Open House to help people find out what...
Michigan Sheriff pins newly deputized son at police academy graduation
ALLENDALE, Mich. — A West Michigan Sheriff had the honor of pinning a badge on his son, who will serve as a deputy in another county. Last week, Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast attended brand new Ottawa County Deputy Mitchell Mast's Grand Valley State University Police Academy graduation ceremony in Allendale.
WLUC
UPDATE: NMU Foundation’s legal counsel responds to Rep. Cambensy’s letter to AG Nessel; Cambensy issues new statement
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Aug. 17, The Northern Michigan University Foundation and the Miller Law Firm delivered a response to State Representative Sara Cambensy’s letter to Attorney General Dana Nessel. In a statement, the NMU Foundation said, ”The Northern Michigan University Foundation’s legal counsel today delivered a...
WLUC
LSCP seeking public input on trail use in Marquette County
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership is working to learn more about the economic impact of the trail system in Marquette County. They have a new survey online designed to collect data on trail use, spending habits when visiting, and the importance of the trail systems in daily life.
WLUC
Video: Michigan State Police trooper, firefighter rescue 10-year-old boy from river
ALPENA, Mich. (WILX) - Dramatic body camera footage captured a Michigan State Police trooper and an off-duty fire fighter rescue a 10-year-old boy Thursday. According to authorities, troopers were dispatched to the Four Mile Dam on Thunder Bay River on reports of a 10-year-old swimmer in distress. When they arrived, they found the boy hanging onto the dam, trapped by the current.
WLUC
Bark River teen crowned UP State Fair Queen
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Day 1 of the U.P. State Fair crowned a new queen. Kassey Labadie of Bark River talks about the tradition of the fair’s pageant. Earlier Tuesday morning, Delta County Chamber of Commerce’s Vickie Micheau details Tuesday’s schedule. Watch your TV6 News for continued...
WLUC
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kicks off UP Budget Tour in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Under sunny skies, Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) met with veterans and U.P. officials at the Jacobetti Home for Veterans Wednesday. She discussed the construction of a new, modern veteran’s home. “This building built in 1984 needs a bit of TLC so that we can bring...
WLUC
Pine Mountain Christian School kicks off 2022 school year
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County Christian school had its first day of school Monday. 17 students and two teachers kicked off the 2022 school year at the Pine Mountain Christian School (PMCS) Monday. The school operates differently than a traditional public institution. “We don’t feel that purely...
Motorcyclist Killed In West Michigan Crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A west Michigan man is dead after being struck while riding his motorcycle in Van Buren County early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Bronco was attempting to make a left hand turn from County Road 665 onto M-43 in the village of Glendale. As the driver was turning left, the Bronco collided with a motorcycle being driven by 49 year-old Matthew Perry, of Bangor. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Bronco, only identified as a 26 year-old man from Grand Junction, sustained minor injuries. Neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. The roadway was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene but has since reopened. Charges have not been announced. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WLUC
2022 UP State Fair begins
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fair has returned to Escanaba. Monday evening was the opening of the fair. The week-long fair includes food vendors, rides, midway games and plenty of 4-H activities and animals. You can also find live, free entertainment every day on the midway. Grandstand entertainment...
WLUC
Marquette police seek 2 men responsible for damaging Niemisto statue
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Police Department requests the public’s help in identifying two men who were responsible for damage to the Phil Niemisto Statue in Downtown Marquette. The police department posted two photos on Facebook Tuesday morning. No further information was released. Police did not describe the...
WLUC
Arnold Post Office under threat of closing
ARNOLD, Mich. (WLUC) - A rural post office in Marquette County is under threat of closing. A post office in Arnold, Mich., located forty miles south of Marquette, does not have adequate staff to remain open, according to post office staff. The post office delivers mail to Arnold, nearby Felch Township and others. Marquette County Board of Commissioners District 5 Representative Bill Nordeen said closing this location would make it difficult for those who live nearby to receive mail.
Big cat sighting in Northern Michigan prompts DNR investigation
The DNR said they are looking into images of a large black cat with a long tail captured by a photographer during a 5K race southwest of Traverse City on Saturday.
