CBS Denver

9-year-old saves Arapahoe Co. home from going up in flames

South Metro Fire Rescue says a boy helped save a home in Arapahoe County from going up in flames. Neighbors on Dorado Avenue heard a huge boom and saw flames coming from a gas meter at a vacant home on Monday.That's when 9-year-old Hunter saw the scene and told his parents to call 911.Firefighters gave Hunter a Community Award Challenge Coin for his quick action. Investigators believe the fire was likely caused by lightning.Crews were able to contain the damage to the home. No one was hurt.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Firefighters honor fallen Commerce City police detective

COMMERCE CITY, Colo — It's been nearly two years since Detective Curt Holland was killed in a car crash on Highway 2 in Commerce City. Holland and a woman in another car, Francesca Dominguez, were both killed when a third driver collided with them. Acting Commerce City Police Chief...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Police: Man dies after hit-and-run on Peoria

A man died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross N Peoria Street in Aurora on Tuesday night. Aurora Police Department says the driver of a vehicle never stopped, and investigators are searching for both now. According to the APD press release, police responded to the deadly hit-and-run on Peoria near E 17th Ave just before 11 p.m. The victim was found lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. Investigators initially determined the victim was trying to cross the street just north of 17th when he was hit by a black or gray Honda Pilot that was speeding south on Peoria. The driver of the Honda did not stop and continued south on Peoria.Tipsters can anonymously report any information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and could be eligible for up to $2,000 reward.APD says this was the 31st traffic-related death in the city in 2022.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

RV crashes into donut shop, injures 4 in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — An RV crash into a Winchell's Donut House injured four people in Lakewood on Monday morning. West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) said at 7:47 a.m. that the RV crashed into the building at the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Pierce Street. The driver of the...
LAKEWOOD, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Two dead in Black Forest shooting

BLACK FOREST, Colo. — Two people are dead following a disturbance involving a shooting in Black Forest. Deborah Myatt with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said at a press conference that the call came in just before 6:50 p.m. reporting a disturbance in the 15000 block of Pole Pine Point in Black Forest, […]
BLACK FOREST, CO
CBS Denver

I-70 westbound closed due to hazmat situation in Aurora

The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed in Aurora late in the Monday morning rush hour after a tanker truck got in some sort of accident and began leaking flammable liquid.A hazmat response was initiated to clean up the ethanol spill, and it was expected that there would be an extended closure between Colfax Avenue and Tower Road.That will likely last until the mid to late afternoon.Authorities said a detour is available using E-470 to Colfax Avenue.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Climber dies in fall on Colorado 14er

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A Castle Pines man fell to his death while descending a 14er in southwestern Colorado Monday, La Plata County said. The county said Douglas Christensen, 53, fell about 30 feet while coming down Windom Peak, a 14,093-foot peak in the Weminuche Wilderness. A climbing...
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

