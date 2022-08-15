Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
2 arrested in connection with deadly Prince George's County shooting over weekend
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Upper Marlboro over the weekend. 19-year-old Demarco Bethea of Suitland, and 20-year-old Montaz Norman of Temple Hills are both charged with first- and second-degree murder-related charges in the death of 21-year-old Tyren Spry of Cheltenham.
bethesdamagazine.com
2 D.C. residents charged with murder in December shooting that killed one, injured two
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 to reflect that two people were charged with murder. Two Washington, D.C., residents, ages 16 and 18, have been charged with murder in the December shooting death of a 22-year-old man outside of a home in the 13000 block of Ashby Road in Rockville.
WTOP
Man arrested for shooting death of Uber driver in Temple Hills
A man has been arrested for the shooting death of an Uber driver in Temple Hills, Maryland, last Wednesday. Prince George’s County police said 21-year-old Kiayon Strowbridge, a Temple Hills resident, sought an Uber ride in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive before 6:20 a.m. on Aug. 10. When...
WJLA
32-year-old DC man arrested in connection with crimes at St. Anthony Catholic School: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A suspect was arrested and charged Wednesday in connection with two separate incidents at a Northeast D.C. Catholic school, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police said Demitrius Hansford, 32, of Northeast D.C. was arrested and charged with theft and destruction of property. Detectives said the...
fox5dc.com
Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
fox5dc.com
Police identify man shot, killed in Temple Hills; possible road rage suspected
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed over the weekend in Temple Hills and say his death may be linked to a possible road rage incident. Officers say 51-year-old Terrence Koonce of Fort Washington was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4400...
fox5dc.com
Man hospitalized after being shot near Route 1 in Fairfax County, police say
HUNTINGTON, Va. - A suspect is in custody accused of shooting a man in Fairfax County Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Fairfax County Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2000 blk of Huntington Avenue, near Route 1 (Richmond Highway), around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. Once officers arrived at...
Victim Violently Attacked With Wood Board In D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in a...
Police: Man who shot, killed Alexandria man in Georgetown arrested in Jamaica
Nearly seven months after a 27-year-old man was gunned down in Georgetown, police say the man suspected of pulling the trigger has been arrested in Jamaica. Police say the deadly shooting happened in the heart of Georgetown on January 31, 2022. The victim was identified as Tarek Boothe of Alexandria, Virginia.
WJLA
24-year-old Md. man found in Jamaica, charged with deadly January Georgetown shooting
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Officers located and arrested a 24-year-old Maryland man in Jamaica, and charged him in a deadly January Georgetown shooting. Authorities say Ranje Reynolds, of Beltsville, was located in Kingston, Jamaica, and was charged in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Tarek Boothe. Several blocks of M...
NBC Washington
Man Arrested in Jamaica, to Be Charged With Killing 27-Year-Old in Georgetown: DC Police
A Maryland man will be charged with first-degree murder while armed nearly seven months after allegedly shooting a 27-year-old man in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., police said. Ranje Reynolds, 24, of Beltsville, was arrested Tuesday in Kingston, Jamaica, the Metropolitan Police Department said. He is accused of fatally...
Gas Station Robbery Under Investigation In Gaithersburg After Two Force Their Way Inside Mart
Police are investigating a commercial burglary after two suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money from a Montgomery County gas station, authorities say. Detectives have released surveillance images of the suspects who forced their way into the Cloverly Citgo gas station in the 15500 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 10 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, according to Montgomery County police.
Juvenile charged following reports of "shots fired" at Bel Air pool, deputies say
BALTIMORE -- A juvenile has been charged in connection to a report of gunfire at a public pool in Bel Air, Maryland, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.Deputies responded to the report of gunshots at the Fountain Green Swim Club around 9:15 p.m., according to authorities.At the time of the reported incident, people were attending an event at the swim club, deputies said.Deputies secured the area and began asking the caretakers of children who were attending the event to pick them up and take them elsewhere, according to authorities.They searched for but did not initially find evidence that anyone had fired a weapon, according to authorities.Deputies later said that no weapon was displayed or used during the incident.The Harford County Sheriff's Office has not made public the age or gender of the juvenile.
fox5dc.com
Body found behind vacant Woodbridge building
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A decomposing body was found behind a vacant commercial building in Prince William County. Officers discovered the body Saturday night behind 14011 Worth Avenue in Woodbridge. Investigators say the body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and to determine cause of death. The...
Violent Weekend In Upper Marlboro Claims Another Life
Detectives are looking to identify the suspect or suspects who killed a 21-year-old Cheltenham man during a violent weekend in Upper Marlboro, authorities say. Tyren Spry was shot to death in the 10200 block of Twayblade Court around 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, according to Prince George's County police. Spry...
fox5dc.com
Man opens fire at vehicle with infant inside, wounding driver in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities say a man opened fire at a vehicle with a woman and infant inside striking the driver in Prince William County. The shooting happened just after 10:15 p.m. Saturday on westbound Powell's Creek Boulevard near Richmond Highway in the Woodbridge area. Police say the 25-year-old driver...
fox5dc.com
Suspect in murder of Maryland Uber driver ‘intended to commit a robbery,' charging documents reveal
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - New charging documents released in the case involving the murder of an Uber driver in Temple Hills, Maryland last week say the suspect "intended" to rob the rideshare employee. That is according to investigators who interviewed a person who allegedly called the Uber ride for his friend.
Prince George’s County police make arrest in rideshare driver’s murder
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man who killed a rideshare driver as he tried to rob him in Temple Hills. The Prince George’s County Police Department said Kiayon Strowbridge, 21, faces charges including First-degree Murder and Second-degree murder. Officers received a call for a welfare check in […]
46 Year-Old Woman Arrested In Attempted Stabbing in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in an...
Homicide detectives investigate 20-year-old's shooting death
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man who died last month, nearly five months after he was shot in the head in southern Baltimore.Joshua George Camara died July 15 at a rehabilitation facility, where he had been staying since his discharge from the hospital, Baltimore Police said. Last week, an autopsy by the medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide.Camara was found shot in the head March 27 in the 2600 block of Northshire Road, police said.No information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting was immediately released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
