Illinois State

Happening in NWA: Roller City Adult Skate, play auditions

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Adults – your kids might be headed to a new grade, but you can now go old school. Tonight is Adult Skate Night at Roller City skating rink in Springdale. There are prizes, fun, and more. Plus, there are no kids allowed from 7-9 p.m. which means there’s no judgment from the kids and you can just roll on!
Happening in NWA: ‘Out and About’ Happy Hour

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Happening tomorrow at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale, you can join Army veteran and public school educator Lyle Sparkman as he presents “Out of the Poke.”. Being a seventh-generation Ozarker, Sparkman will paint a picture...
Girls on the Run aims to inspire women through running

Girls on the Run of Northwest Arkansas is on a mission to inspire girls through running. Watch as we have a few members of the team join the show to tell us about several opportunities for you to get involved with the organization.
Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation talks upcoming performance

The Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation is bringing a timeless story to life. Watch as we visit with foundation members Karthika Mohan Sheela, Megha Rao, Matangi Arun, and Medhansh Sankaran to talk about the work they’re doing in Northwest Arkansas and their upcoming performance.
