Illinois State

MyWabashValley.com

GDL visits Hoosier Lottery Town at the Indiana State Fair

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Julie Henricks live from Hoosier Lottery Town at the Indiana State Fair. Scratch tickets, spin the wheel, or select a square all for the chance to win!. Hoosier Lottery Town Hours: Friday, July 29 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Wednesday –...
‘Don’t Say Gay’ law confuses some Florida schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Some Florida schools have moved library books and debated changing textbooks in response to a law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” — and some teachers have worried that family pictures on their desks could get them in trouble. As students return...
FLORIDA STATE

