Appleton, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

seehafernews.com

Two People Arrested Following a Physical Altercation with a Minor

Two people were arrested in Manitowoc yesterday (August 16th) after a physical altercation with a minor and his stepmother. Officers were sent to the Marathon gas station on Washington Street just after 6:00 p.m. where they learned that two 18-year-old men had attacked the boy, whose age was not given, while his stepmother was on the phone.
MANITOWOC, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Police Seek Person Behind Damage to ‘Eagle Eye’ Surveillance Trailer

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay Police are looking for whoever damaged a new piece of equipment. The Green Bay Police Department has recently purchased the “Eagle Eye”, a hybrid powered surveillance trailer to help combat gun violence, drug activity, and social disorder which negatively impacts the quality of life for our citizens in our community.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies

A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Person dies at Kaukauna paper mill, OSHA investigating

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials confirmed that a person died at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna Tuesday evening, and the incident is under investigation. According to Ahlstrom-Munksjo, on August 16 a worker at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna died. The incident did happen during operating hours. There...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Public Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Driver in Fond du Lac County uses cornfield to elude authorities

WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver was able to elude authorities following an early morning police chase in Fond du Lac County that traversed 14.5 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 17 around 2:30 a.m. a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on Hwy 26 in Waupun. The deputy reportedly saw a speeding violation.
WAUPUN, WI
WISN

Milwaukee man shot and killed in alley

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old man near 76th and Nash streets. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced deceased on the scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and appear to be argument...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Teen Charged in Racine Homicide

RACINE, WI (WLIP)–A teenager is in custody in the murder of another teen. Racine police report that a 15 year old male was arrested Saturday in the shooting death of 16 year old Quentin Smith. He was shot around 8:30 PM Friday in a driveway near the 1900 block...
RACINE, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Community reacts to news of death at Kaukauna’s Thilmany mill

KAUKAUNA — Community members are reacting following the news that a worker died Tuesday evening at the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Thilmany Mill in Kaukauna. The incident happened during operating hours, and is currently under investigation by both regional emergency response and OSHA, according to a statement from the mill. In...
KAUKAUNA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

79th and Hampton shooting; woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Hampton. It happened around 10:45 a.m. Police say a woman was shot by her male neighbor. She sustained a non-fatal injury. The neighbor was arrested. Police are looking into what led to the shooting.
MILWAUKEE, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

8/15/22 Oshkosh Death Investigation

The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a death at a building in the 100 block of High Avenue that occurred about 10:45 Saturday morning. Police received information that there was possibly a deceased person at that location and they did find a dead person at the location. Police say it appears to be an isolated incident. They have not released the identity of the deceased person. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous call the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.
OSHKOSH, WI
wjol.com

Peterson Denied Police Pension

FILE - In this May 8, 2009 file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson leaves the Will County Courthouse in Joliet, Ill., after his arraignment on charges of first-degree murder in the 2004 death of his third wife Kathleen Savio. On Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, prosecutors resume their case against Peterson in the second week of his trial. They got off to a rocky start, enduring frequent tongue-lashings from the judge over testimony that he has deemed inadmissable. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
BOLINGBROOK, IL

