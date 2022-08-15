The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a death at a building in the 100 block of High Avenue that occurred about 10:45 Saturday morning. Police received information that there was possibly a deceased person at that location and they did find a dead person at the location. Police say it appears to be an isolated incident. They have not released the identity of the deceased person. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous call the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO