FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Six Flags Great America shooting injures 3, Gurnee police say; gunshot victims out of hospital
Three people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee Sunday night, police said.
Six Flags Great America shooting was not random, police say
Police in Illinois said that a shooting outside a Six Flags Amusement Park in Chicago on August 14 was “not a random act”. In a statement released on their Facebook page, the Gurnee Police Department said that according to their investigation, suspects entered the parking lot of Six Flags in a white sedan. The suspects exited the […]
Beloit police searching for two suspects who allegedly stole from Menards
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are searching for two suspects who they said stole from a Menards. Police said the two are part of a felony retail theft investigation. They were seen driving a white Ford F-150. Police did not say when the alleged thefts took place. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call (608) 757-2244 or...
Two People Arrested Following a Physical Altercation with a Minor
Two people were arrested in Manitowoc yesterday (August 16th) after a physical altercation with a minor and his stepmother. Officers were sent to the Marathon gas station on Washington Street just after 6:00 p.m. where they learned that two 18-year-old men had attacked the boy, whose age was not given, while his stepmother was on the phone.
Green Bay Police Seek Person Behind Damage to ‘Eagle Eye’ Surveillance Trailer
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay Police are looking for whoever damaged a new piece of equipment. The Green Bay Police Department has recently purchased the “Eagle Eye”, a hybrid powered surveillance trailer to help combat gun violence, drug activity, and social disorder which negatively impacts the quality of life for our citizens in our community.
Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies
A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
Man shot to death near 76th and Vienna in Milwaukee
A 46-year-old Milwaukee man died after being shot near 76th and Vienna in Milwaukee Monday morning, police say.
Wauwatosa Police release videos, calls from fatal attack on Oshkosh woman
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have released video of a fatal attack on an Oshkosh woman in Wauwatosa. Sunita Balogun, 47, was attacked and run over by her own vehicle. It happened last October near a hotel in Wauwatosa. WBAY partner station WISN placed an open records request with Wauwatosa...
Six Flags raising prices, CEO says parks have become ‘daycare for teenagers’
ARLINGTON, Texas (WTVO) — Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul said it would be raising prices after becoming “a cheap daycare center for teenagers during breaks and the summers,” he said. According to the New York Post, the company said it has lost 2 million customers during the past year, with attendance dropping 22% from a […]
‘Community Speed Watch’: Green Bay police teaming with trained volunteers to report speed violations
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department will be gathering data to address speeding concerns in the City of Green Bay through the use of trained volunteers. The GBPD is partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to use trained volunteers to observe and report speed violations.
Woodridge man found with AR-15 rifle and guns in Englewood could be free on bail
Alexander Podgorny the man from suburban Woodridge, 27 miles from Chicago, in DuPage County, who was found with an AR-15 rifle and four other loaded guns on August 4 in Moran Park in Englewood, could be set free on electronic monitoring after he fired several shots at 3:30 a.m., according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
Person dies at Kaukauna paper mill, OSHA investigating
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials confirmed that a person died at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna Tuesday evening, and the incident is under investigation. According to Ahlstrom-Munksjo, on August 16 a worker at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna died. The incident did happen during operating hours. There...
Driver in Fond du Lac County uses cornfield to elude authorities
WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver was able to elude authorities following an early morning police chase in Fond du Lac County that traversed 14.5 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 17 around 2:30 a.m. a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on Hwy 26 in Waupun. The deputy reportedly saw a speeding violation.
Milwaukee man shot and killed in alley
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old man near 76th and Nash streets. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced deceased on the scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and appear to be argument...
Family of man who fell to his death on Milwaukee bridge wants answers
MILWAUKEE — Family of a 77-year-old Rhode Island man who fell to his death Monday on the Kilbourn Avenue drawbridge told WISN 12 News they want answers. "Still surreal, we're still in shock, I think," said Julianne Grew, Dujardin's daughter. Family from all over the country rushed to Milwaukee...
Teen Charged in Racine Homicide
RACINE, WI (WLIP)–A teenager is in custody in the murder of another teen. Racine police report that a 15 year old male was arrested Saturday in the shooting death of 16 year old Quentin Smith. He was shot around 8:30 PM Friday in a driveway near the 1900 block...
Community reacts to news of death at Kaukauna’s Thilmany mill
KAUKAUNA — Community members are reacting following the news that a worker died Tuesday evening at the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Thilmany Mill in Kaukauna. The incident happened during operating hours, and is currently under investigation by both regional emergency response and OSHA, according to a statement from the mill. In...
79th and Hampton shooting; woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Hampton. It happened around 10:45 a.m. Police say a woman was shot by her male neighbor. She sustained a non-fatal injury. The neighbor was arrested. Police are looking into what led to the shooting.
8/15/22 Oshkosh Death Investigation
The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a death at a building in the 100 block of High Avenue that occurred about 10:45 Saturday morning. Police received information that there was possibly a deceased person at that location and they did find a dead person at the location. Police say it appears to be an isolated incident. They have not released the identity of the deceased person. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous call the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.
Peterson Denied Police Pension
FILE - In this May 8, 2009 file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson leaves the Will County Courthouse in Joliet, Ill., after his arraignment on charges of first-degree murder in the 2004 death of his third wife Kathleen Savio. On Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, prosecutors resume their case against Peterson in the second week of his trial. They got off to a rocky start, enduring frequent tongue-lashings from the judge over testimony that he has deemed inadmissable. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
