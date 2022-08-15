ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

USDA recalls frozen pizza over possible metal pieces

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kait Newsum
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vjqqt_0hHdURgd00

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( WHNT ) — Over 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza are being recalled due to the possibility of metal pieces in the food, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

On Sunday, Aug. 14, the USDA made the official recall for 13,099 pounds of the Home Run Inn brand of frozen pizzas , based out of Woodbridge, Illinois.

Portland Burger Week returns with juicy deals

The specific products being recalled were made on June 6, 2022. The 33.5-oz packages of Home Run Inn Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza have a best-by date of Dec. 3, 2022.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49XEGc_0hHdURgd00
    Courtesy: USDA FSIS
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DM7Ln_0hHdURgd00
    Courtesy: USDA FSIS

These packages will also have an establishment number of “EST. 18498-A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the USDA, the problem was discovered when that distributor received consumer complaints reporting that metal had been found in the pizza. No confirmed injuries or adverse reactions have been reported so far.

The FSIS said the pizzas were sent to a distributor in Illinois and then distributed to other retailers across the country.

3 wounded in Vancouver backyard, ‘unknown person’ at large

The agency encourages anyone who has these products in their freezers to throw them out or return them to their place of purchase. Distributors are also advised not to sell the pizzas.

Anyone with concerns or questions can contact the USDA by calling 888-674-6854 or by sending an email to its hotline.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOIN 6 News

Oregon’s unemployment rate remains steady

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s unemployment rate held steady in July at 3.5% — the same as June. From May 2020 to the early months of 2022, unemployment rates quickly dropped at both the national and state level. The current unemployment rate the U.S. and Oregon is averaging comes in at 3.6%, which is near […]
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Agriculture#Pizzeria#Frozen Pizza#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#The Home Run Inn#Home Run Inn Chicago#Premium Pizzeria Deluxe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Vancouver, CA
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy