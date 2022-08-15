Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
The Clash at Bond International Casino: Book ExcerptFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Lumico Life Insurance, Armonk, sued over robocalls
A California woman is suing an avatar, more precisely, an Armonk-based insurance company, for allegedly pestering her with robocalls. Terri Nichols accused Lumico Life Insurance Co. of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, in a class action lawsuit filed Aug. 10 in U.S. District Court White Plains. She claims that...
Benny Goodman’s Stamford home listed at $1.3M
The Stamford residence that was the longtime home to music legend Benny Goodman has been listed for sale at $1.3 million. The nearly 5,000-square-foot residence was originally constructed in 1832 and has six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The home is within a 1.22-acre property that also includes a one-bedroom guest cottage, an in-ground pool with patio, a lily pond and gardens.
Norwalk’s Pepperidge Farm teams with Dunkin on pumpkin spice crackers
Norwalk-based Pepperidge Farm is partnering its Goldfish cracker brand with Dunkin for a new Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams. The limited-time flavor will be available starting Sept. 1, and this marks the first time the two companies have collaborated on a product. As part of a special promotion ahead of the release, a limited quantity of the product will be made available through GoldfishSmiles on TikTok.
Stamford Man Fraudulently Obtains Over $4 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funds
A Stamford man has been sentenced to prison time for his role in fraudulently obtaining more than $4 million in COVID-19 relief funds, according to the Dept. of Justice. Officials said 46-year-old Moustapha Diakhate maintained ownership or management interest in certain small business entities. Starting in March 2020, Diakhate allegedly provided Citibank and M&T Bank with false and fraudulent information during the PPP loan application process to obtain funding for each of his six entities, court documents show.
Reports: Catalytic converter thefts skyrocket in some Connecticut towns
Catalytic converter thefts are skyrocketing in some areas of Connecticut. Data obtained by News 12 from local police departments reveals some of the numbers have already doubled from last year's incidents.
CT's best thrift stores, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in thrift stores, as well as secondhand or vintage clothing stores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. PRP-R3 Thrift Shop. 112 Elm St., Deep River. Allison Sloane has always been passionate about rescuing animals, and throughout her...
Genetic testing company lays off 250 workers, closes Branford lab
BRANFORD, Conn (WTNH) — Genetic testing company Sema4 has announced 250 layoffs and the closure of its Branford laboratory along with its 2022 second quarter financial results. Sema4 is also no longer doing somatic tumor testing, which finds changes in cancer cells and is used to assign treatment. The company will continue to do hereditary […]
Norwalk-based Stew Leonard’s announces employee bonus plan to offset rising inflation on grocery costs
NORWALK — Stew Leonard’s is providing some relief to its employees as grocery prices continue to soar due to inflation and other rising costs. Chase Leonard, a granddaughter of Stew Leonard’s founder Stew Leonard Sr., announced on Monday that 2,500 full- and part-time team members will each receive a Stew Leonard’s gift card to purchase food products at the supermarket.
This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom
Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting. Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
Rye Brook’s Tailwind Air to offer Manhattan-to-Washington service
Rye Brook-based seaplane operator Tailwind Air has announced a new route connecting Manhattan’s Skyport Marina at East 23rd St. to College Park Airport in Washington, D.C. The new service begins Sept. 13 and flights will be approximately 90 minutes. Tailwind’s fleet of Cessna Grand Caravans will feature two pilots, eight economy plus leather seats, aisle and window access and an ability to land on water or at an airport.
Westport’s Sterling Investment Partners promotes Dan Yu to principal
Sterling Investment Partners, a Westport-based leading middle market private equity firm investing in distribution and business services companies, has promoted Dan to principal on the investment team. Yu originally joined Sterling in 2013 as an associate and was a vice president prior to his promotion. Prior to joining Sterling, Dan...
10 Best Chinese Restaurants in Westchester, New York
Why is it that no matter how much Chinese food you eat, you're always going to be hungry again in about an hour? I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. Could someone please tell me how that is possible?
Why Doesn’t Connecticut Have Many Walkable Communities?
I moved to Downton Danbury to be in the center of the action, to be around people and live in a walkable community. This is very important to me as someone who grew up in Brewster, NY where you can't walk to anything. So, when I saw this topic appeared...
City Sells Land Under FBI Building For $2.5M
The city brought in $2.5 million after selling the land underneath downtown’s FBI building to the local private developer that has leased that property for the past two decades. That sale was recently recorded on the city’s online land records database. On Aug. 4, the City of New...
A little nice goes a long way
#SeriouslyNice Breeze Week Presented by Breeze Airways™ is here!. Our friends at @breezeairways want to thank Westchester for the warm welcome to Westchester County Airport by introducing #SeriouslyNice Breeze Week. Breeze believes that Westchester County is a beautiful slice of New York. Known for its picturesque towns, quaint villages,...
Developer Once Connected To Downtown Ansonia Properties Sentenced To Federal Prison
HARTFORD — A Stamford resident who once promised to redevelop long-vacant properties in downtown Ansonia was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison on Tuesday. Moustapha Diakhate, 46, was arrested for allegedly receiving more than $4 million in fraudulent COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government....
Stamford man sentenced for CARES Act fraud
Moustapha Diakhate of Stamford was sentenced to 42 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for fraudulent receiving more than $4 million in Covid-19 relief funds guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. He was ordered to serve three months in home detention when he is released from prison and perform 75 hours of community service while on supervised release.
Police Warn Of Kids Illegally Operating Electric Bikes, Scooters, Cycles In Greenwich
Police in one Fairfield County town are warning parents that more kids are driving electric bikes, scooters, and cycles illegally on roadways. What most don't realize, police say, is that you have to have a valid driver's license to operate the vehicles on roadways under state law, according to the Greenwich Police Department.
Stamford developer sentenced to more than three years in prison for PPP loan fraud, prosecutors say
HARTFORD — A Stamford developer was sentenced to serve three and a half years in prison after fraudulently obtaining more than $4 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans, according to federal prosecutors. Moustapha Diakhate, 46, of Stamford, applied and received these loans for six businesses during the first wave...
