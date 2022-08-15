ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Popular Chocolate Chip Brand Recalled

Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
HEALTH
Mashed

Twitter Is Once Again Coming After Gordon Ramsay's Portion Size

If you watch a lot of cooking shows, you've likely watched a show or two starring Gordon Ramsay — which means you've been privy to Ramsay's insults. The chef doesn't shy away from sharing his thoughts on TV or on TikTok, like the time he talked about a BBQ hack that had him seeing red. But sometimes, the tables turn, and the celebrity chef is now on the receiving end of criticism.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Corcoran
Person
Lori Greiner
Person
Robert Herjavec
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis Just Showed Fans a No Mess & Fool-Proof Way to Slice Watermelon — & We're Taking Notes

Giada De Laurentiis just saved us a lot of time and mess with this watermelon slicing hack we wished we knew much earlier! On Aug 10, De Laurentiis shared her best-kept secret for getting perfectly sliced watermelon every time (and there’s no mess involved!) She posted it to her foodie page @thegiadzy with the caption, “Ever wonder how to slice a watermelon without making a huge mess? Look no further, Giada has you covered!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giadzy (@thegiadzy) As you can see in the video, you start by slicing both ends of the watermelon...
RECIPES
Mashed

Here's Why Andrew Zimmern Refuses To Eat Oatmeal

If you are a fan of oatmeal, you may want to look away and stop reading because Andrew Zimmern revealed that he is not, and his thoughts on this staple may leave you feeling a little oat-rageous. What does the celebrity chef who has eaten some rather interesting foods over the course of his career have against this porridge?
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

What Happened To Custard Stand Food Products After Shark Tank?

While some entrepreneurs appreciate that earning a deal on "Shark Tank" can be an uphill climb, passion and drive can bring success regardless of any of the sharks biting on a particular product. For Custard Stand Food Products, the long road to success was built on determination. According to the brand's website, Dee and Angie Cowger founded The Custard Stand in 1991. The local restaurant served a variety of classic foods, but its chili dogs were a top seller. Using a classic family chili recipe, the West Virginia-style hot dogs soared in popularity.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sharks#Edge After Shark Tank
Mashed

The Challenges Below Deck: Mediterranean's Dave White Faced Cooking On A Yacht - Exclusive

Life on a yacht is not all fun and adventure, especially for the crew. While guests are enjoying the good life on deck, the staff works tirelessly behind-the-scenes to keep all the on-land comforts — including sumptuous food — available on the boat. The hit Bravo series "Below Deck" follows the cast of crew members as they sail the seas and take whatever yacht life has to throw at them.
ENTERTAINMENT
Apartment Therapy

Julia Child Followed This Extremely Simple Cleaning Rule in Her Kitchen

With five children, Shifrah is learning a thing or two about how to keep a fairly organized and pretty clean house with a grateful heart in a way that leaves plenty of time for the people who matter most. Shifrah grew up in San Francisco, but has come to appreciate smaller town life in Tallahassee, Florida, which she now calls home. She's been writing professionally for twenty years and she loves lifestyle photography, memory keeping, gardening, reading, and going to the beach with her husband and children.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
Mashed

Twitter Is Impressed With Duff Goldman's 'Cake Of The Week' Pick

Charm City Cakes has made a big-time name for itself, even serving its goods at Barack Obama's 2008 inauguration (via its official website). Chef Duff Goldman founded the business in 2002, and the first wedding cake it created was for the bassist of Clutch, his favorite band. After gaining popularity, Charm City Cakes eventually appeared on the Food Network due to its out-of-this-world ability to create unique cakes.
INTERNET
People

Giada De Laurentiis' Sheet-Pan Sausage and Peppers

Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis likes to make this Italian American classic for her daughter Jade, 14. "It's a very easy dinner with only one dish to clean," says the creator of lifestyle site Giadzy. "The veggies stew away to perfection in the oven alongside the juicy sausages. You can also serve it over polenta, rice, salad or in a sandwich."
RECIPES
Mashed

What A Caribou Coffee Executive Recommends You Order Next - Exclusive

Caribou Coffee offers 100% clean label beverages and 100% Rainforest Alliance-certified products at more than 450 locations around the country and world. With their focus on real ingredients, every single beverage contains no chemicals or artificial flavors, including no artificial sweeteners, artificial preservatives, MSG, or high fructose corn syrup. If you order a signature mocha, you can expect that a Caribou Coffee team member melted real chocolate chips into your espresso, or if you order a fall favorite beverage, then the pumpkin flavor you're getting in your drink is from real pumpkin puree. That whipped cream? Also real!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Diva Q Lays Out BBQ's Number One Ground Rule - Exclusive

If there's one thing that Danielle Bennett — aka Diva Q — cannot stand anymore, it's mansplaining. "I'm really over the whole mansplaining thing at this point," the pit master exclusively told Mashed. "That still happens for all female barbecuers." That's a rule of thumb that you should...
SCIENCE
Mashed

Mashed

141K+
Followers
37K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy