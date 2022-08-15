Read full article on original website
Iowa crop conditions downgraded by drought again
IOWA — Another week of little-to-no rainfall for most of the state is stressing crops and downgrading their condition. According to the latest weekly crop report from the USDA, fewer than two-thirds of the state’s corn and soybeans are now considered good-to-excellent. The news is better in the...
Rain doesn’t wash out the fun at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair started off with cloudy, then rainy, skies on Monday. A great place to get out of the rain and take the kids is the Paul Knapp Learning Center. There were lots of baby animals, including chicks hatching from the egg, before going under a heat lamp. Baby ducklings swimming in a pond, and a sow pig nursing her little ones. All something for kids to see indoors. The building is run by the Southeast Polk FFA.
Several QC area downtown projects helped by new state grants
Several western Illinois and QC area projects will benefit from state funding announced Monday by Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO). Capital grants totaling $106 million will go to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets throughout Illinois. In addition to the $106...
Politicians campaign at day three of Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s storied tradition is back for another year, and the great Iowa get-together became a magnet for political activity on Saturday. Several Iowa politicians, including Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Joni Ernst, roamed the fairgrounds on day three of the Iowa State Fair. Reynolds and Ernst spent the morning grilling pork chops at the Iowa Pork tent and talking to constituents about the issues that bother them.
Northern Lights possible near Quad Cities – Wednesday and Thursday night
Heads up for everyone around the Quad Cities! There’s a chance we could see the Northern Lights this week!. The sun produced multiple coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and those are heading toward the Earth right now. A G3 geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for later this week. Initially this was predicted to be a G2 storm, but it now looks to peak at G3 levels which translates to the possibility of seeing the aurora around the Quad Cities.
QC performers advance to next round of Bill Riley Talent Search at fair
Five talented Sprout division acts (ages 2-12) and six Senior division acts (ages 13-21) have advanced to the semi-final round in Bill Riley’s 62nd annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search. Each act will perform again on Thursday, Friday or Saturday. Senior acts include:. Brooklyn Frantz, 14, Solo Tap Dance;...
Sunshine set to return to the Quad Cities this week
After some cloudy skies over the last couple days, things are about to turn around in the Quad Cities. Skies clear out Tuesday and we should have a good amount of sunshine Tuesday afternoon and evening. Then it stays sunny for Wednesday and Thursday. Another bonus? Temperatures will be comfortable...
QCSO violinist has played every Riverfront Pops — 40 years worth
The Quad City Symphony Orchestra likely will see its biggest audience in three years at the Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops this weekend at LeClaire Park. What it bills as “the party of the summer” is celebrating its 40th rendition, and violinist Charlie Abplanalp has played for every single one, since it debuted in 1983.
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. DAMIAN PATE, 27, 5’9”, 175 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation...
