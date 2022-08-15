Heads up for everyone around the Quad Cities! There’s a chance we could see the Northern Lights this week!. The sun produced multiple coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and those are heading toward the Earth right now. A G3 geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for later this week. Initially this was predicted to be a G2 storm, but it now looks to peak at G3 levels which translates to the possibility of seeing the aurora around the Quad Cities.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO