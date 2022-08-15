ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSA

One injured in three-car crash on U.S. 281

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The driver of a Jeep found pinned inside of it after a three-car crash is expected to survive. Police say the crash happened Tuesday night north of downtown on U.S. 281, and investigators say they found a red Jeep Renegade rolled over on its side with the driver pinned inside.
tastefulspace.com

The Most Annoying Pests in San Antonio

If you live in Texas, warm and famous for its landscape, then you have to deal with all sorts of pests. San Antonio is home to many species of beetles, spiders, ants, and rodents. Most of them consider your home and garden to be the best place to live. In this article, we will talk about the most common species that are characteristic of the beautiful San Antonio.
iheart.com

Driver Uninjured After Crashing 18-Wheeler Into Texas Restaurant

A driver was left uninjured after hydroplaning and crashing an 18-wheeler into a San Antonio restaurant. KSAT reported that the truck lost control on a rain-slick highway, causing the crash. The impact of the crash tore open the trailer section of the truck, which was carrying Amazon packages. According of...
UPI News

50-pound African tortoise found wandering San Antonio park

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Texas said they do not know how a 50-pound African spurred tortoise came to be wandering alone through a city park. San Antonio Animal Care Services said the large tortoise, dubbed Walter O'Hare by rescuers, was found by a group of visitors to Phil Hardberger Park and animal care officers responded to the scene.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD looking for man responsible for infant's death

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help in finding 24-year-old Ronald Williams who police say is responsible for the death of his infant son. On August 14, 2021, SAPD responded to a northeast side hospital after receiving reports about an injured child. Medical staff told police that the child's injuries did not coincide with the story given by his guardians. The baby died from his injuries.
