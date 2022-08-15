Read full article on original website
18-year-old shot by 'stray bullet' while hanging out in backyard
SAN ANTONIO — A teenager is recovering at the hospital after police found him shot in his arm while 'hanging out' with a friend in his backyard. It happened just after 11:00 p.m. in the 500 block of Kirk Place near Highway 90 on the west side of town.
Texas Police Wrangle 10-Foot Python On The Loose
The snake has been reunited with its family.
KTSA
One injured in three-car crash on U.S. 281
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The driver of a Jeep found pinned inside of it after a three-car crash is expected to survive. Police say the crash happened Tuesday night north of downtown on U.S. 281, and investigators say they found a red Jeep Renegade rolled over on its side with the driver pinned inside.
Escaped 12-Foot Python Found Under Parked Car In Texas Neighborhood
The snake escaped her locked enclosure.
tastefulspace.com
The Most Annoying Pests in San Antonio
If you live in Texas, warm and famous for its landscape, then you have to deal with all sorts of pests. San Antonio is home to many species of beetles, spiders, ants, and rodents. Most of them consider your home and garden to be the best place to live. In this article, we will talk about the most common species that are characteristic of the beautiful San Antonio.
iheart.com
Driver Uninjured After Crashing 18-Wheeler Into Texas Restaurant
A driver was left uninjured after hydroplaning and crashing an 18-wheeler into a San Antonio restaurant. KSAT reported that the truck lost control on a rain-slick highway, causing the crash. The impact of the crash tore open the trailer section of the truck, which was carrying Amazon packages. According of...
50-pound African tortoise found wandering San Antonio park
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Texas said they do not know how a 50-pound African spurred tortoise came to be wandering alone through a city park. San Antonio Animal Care Services said the large tortoise, dubbed Walter O'Hare by rescuers, was found by a group of visitors to Phil Hardberger Park and animal care officers responded to the scene.
Man accused of killing two people in San Antonio facing capital murder charges
SAN ANTONIO — Note: A previous version of this article had incorrect information on Miller's date of arrest. A man accused of killing two people is now facing capital murder charges. James Miller, 20, was wanted for the deaths of two, a 20-year-old man and a 14-year-old teenager who...
Strangers Flip Car Over, Save Driver After Crash On Texas Highway
"I yelled, 'He is alive. He is alive. Someone is in here. Someone was trapped here.'"
Man who was train hopping, freed after being trapped for nearly 12 hours
SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews are currently on the southwest side after freeing a man who was trapped in a train near Quintana Road. Investigators said the man was train hopping and had arrived in San Antonio via a train from Eagle Pass around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening. When...
1 Woman Seriously Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
Police reports state that a collision took place on Monday near the intersection of FM 1346 and Loop 1604. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said that the vehicles involved in the multi-vehicle accident were a vehicle belonging to an [..]
SAPD looking for man responsible for infant's death
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help in finding 24-year-old Ronald Williams who police say is responsible for the death of his infant son. On August 14, 2021, SAPD responded to a northeast side hospital after receiving reports about an injured child. Medical staff told police that the child's injuries did not coincide with the story given by his guardians. The baby died from his injuries.
KSAT 12
Man trapped inside train more than 12 hours had snuck aboard in Eagle Pass, firefighters say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters say a man who had spent more than 12 hours trapped inside a freight train car on the city’s Southwest side had secretly boarded the train in Eagle Pass. Fire crews first found out about him after they responded to a call...
Southwest side taco stand robbed by suspect wielding gun
SAN ANTONIO — A taco stand on the southwest side of town was robbed Saturday night by a man with a gun. Police were called out to the 5600 block of Old Pearsall Rd near Pearsall Park around 10 p.m. for reports of a robbery in progress. When officers...
KTSA
Amazon truck crashes into restaurant on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A big rig has hydroplaned and crashed into a Northeast side barbecue restaurant. The crash happened at around 4 A.M. Monday when the Amazon truck loaded with packages went off the IH-35 access road near AT&T Center Parkway. The truck hit a tree, some...
Waste not, want not for one San Antonio west-side family
SAN ANTONIO — As if it's been assaulted by an angry porcupine, San Antonio's water-delivery system has been poked full of holes by the drought. What used to be 100 or so water main breaks per month rose to more than 400 in June and 700 in July. By the end of August, officials say, they expect they'll have seen at least 800 breaks.
KSAT 12
Amazon truck hydroplanes off I-35, crashes into Grady’s BBQ on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – An Amazon 18-wheeler veered off Interstate 35 and crashed into Grady’s BBQ on the Northeast Side on Monday morning. The big rig appeared to have hydroplaned while heading southbound on I-35 near AT&T Center Parkway around 4 a.m, according to San Antonio police. The truck...
KTSA
Teen from San Antonio’s Southwest side shot while sitting in his backyard
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager who was shot on San Antonio’s Southwest side is in the hospital. fox 29 reports that police were called to a home in the 500 block of Kirk Place at around 11 P.M. Tuesday. The 18 year old told the responding...
KTSA
Man in critical condition following hit and ran on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a driver who didn’t stop after hitting a pedestrian on Highway 90. It happened at around 1:30 A.M. Tuesday in the westbound lane, close to South General McMullen. The hit and run was witnessed by a police officer. He...
KSAT 12
Snitch on the snails: Invasive species spotted in San Antonio River can lay up to 2,000 eggs
SAN ANTONIO – See a snail, report a snail. The San Antonio River Authority needs water warriors to help report sightings of an invasive species. Giant apple snails are an invasive species to Texas that grow up to six inches long. They can be seen in numerous bodies of water throughout Texas, including along the San Antonio River Walk.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
