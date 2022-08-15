ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 9

Joseph Roberts
1d ago

I'm sure someone tried this before It didn't sell then , and It's not going to sell now. Yuck! beer flavored ice cream. 🤮

Reply
3
Related
Thrillist

Miller High Life Just Released a 'Dive Bar-Flavored' Ice Cream with Alcohol in It

If your idea of a Saturday night is one crowded around a peanut shell-sprinkled pool table with cheap beer and questionable '80s music, wow, do I have news for you. Miller High Life is celebrating the 100th anniversary of ice cream bars with a flavor inspired by dive bars. Naturally. The Champagne of Beers is teaming up with boozy ice cream maker Tipsy Scoop to bring the idea to life.
FOOD & DRINKS
Epicurious

No-Churn Hazelnut Espresso Ice Cream

Active Time 15 minutes Total Time 8 hours 15 minutes, including freezing. This is an absolute knockout ice cream with no need for an ice cream maker or checking the freezer every 30 minutes. Miraculous. The nuts are toasted when they are the color of milky coffee rather than butter—this will release the aromatic oils in the hazelnuts and, along with the sea salt, will really intensify the flavor of the no-churn ice cream.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

We Tried and Ranked Salt & Straw's New Vegetable-Flavored Ice Creams

Sure, vanilla and chocolate ice cream always hit the spot, but there's something to be said about unique ice cream flavors. It's fun to order something new, like goat cheese-flavored or booze-infused ice cream, even if they do sound kind of weird (we're talking about you Van Leeuwen Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream). If nothing else, taste-testing strange ice cream with your friends and family is a great story to tell.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Ice Cream Bar#Vodka Martini#Frozen Desserts#Food Drink#Mashed Miller High Life#Ice Cream Dive Bars
Mashed

Oreo's Long-Awaited Fall Flavor Is Finally Here

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Nabisco is not afraid to throw some crazy Oreo flavors at the wall and hope that one of them sticks, especially when it comes to seasonal flavors. Though there are some Oreo flavors we will sadly never get to try again, the brand keeps trying over and over again to add some pizzaz to its simple pairing of cookies and cream.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only

If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
RESTAURANTS
TODAY.com

I tried the new Girl Scout Cookie — here’s what it tastes like

Picture it: You’ve just parked at the supermarket on your weekly jaunt to pick up a few essentials. After you step out of your vehicle, you spy a familiar and welcome sight, much like a watery mirage in the acrid desert. It’s a group of Girl Scouts standing in front of your local grocers with a table of boxes of what cookie-lover craves — yes, it’s Girl Scout Cookie season. And this time, a brand new flavor joins the fold.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greyson F

World Famous Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening Soon

Award winning friend chicken is coming to town.Shardar Tarikul Islam/Unsplash. When it comes to comfort food, few cuisines and offerings can compete with fried chicken. For many, there’s nothing better than a crispy skin with the perfect spice mixture added in. Combined with an assortment of sides, few meat-loving eaters have issues with a fried chicken meal. And while there are plenty of restaurant options throughout the Valley that serve up fried chicken and all the fixings, few restaurants can compete with the awards and the recognition as one popular chain that is set to expand its footprint in metro Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
12tomatoes.com

Best Brands of Vanilla Ice Cream Ranked Worst to Best

Whether swirled into a cone, scooped on top of a warm brownie, or sandwiched in between cookies, vanilla ice cream is every dessert’s a la mode companion, the glue of summertime, and statistically, the most popular ice cream flavor in the US. However, as we meander down the frozen aisle and browse our store’s selection of ice cream, we hit a wall – which brand is the best to choose? Before you start worrying, we here did the heavy lifting for you and tested the five top brands to see which vanilla ice cream is the cream of the crop.
FOOD & DRINKS
New York Culture

Cracker Barrel's Secret Menu Items

Do you ever wonder whether your favorite chain restaurants have secret menu items? Starbucks fans are notorious for asking baristas to make unique beverages, and the Internet is full of articles about Starbucks' secret drinks you must try. In-and-Out has a secret menu, too, with animal-style fries being a popular item. But what about Cracker Barrel?
shefinds

This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'

It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Thrillist

32 More Drinks Added to Recall of Milk, Oat Milk, Coffee, & Other Drinks

Lyons Magnus, maker of "nutritional and beverage products," has made a significant expansion of a recall it issued on July 28. At that time, it recalled 53 different drinks due to the potential for microbial contamination from cronobacter sakazakii. The expanded recall shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Cheerios Brought Back A Limited-Edition Flavor That Not Everyone Is Ready For

Fans of this oaty "O," however, might have to be adventurous sorts to try whatever all the new variations General Mills has thrown at them over the years. While most might be familiar with the original, Honey Nut, Apple Cinnamon, and Multi-grain members of the Cheerios family, there is a bevy of lesser-known cousins that make up this eclectic family tree. But not all of them have gotten glowing responses.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Thrillist

Heinz Is Launching New Chef-Inspired Condiments to Upgrade Your Cooking

Heinz has more up its sleeve than just a bottle of ketchup, even if that ketchup is the GOAT. The food manufacturing company is launching an entire line of chef-inspired condiments to upgrade your cooking. The Heinz 57 condiment collection includes crunch sauces and infused honey in several flavors and...
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Popular Chocolate Chip Brand Recalled

Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
HEALTH
Mashed

Mashed

141K+
Followers
37K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy