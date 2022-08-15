ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KDVR.com

Will Coloradans be able to see Aurora Borealis during Geomagnetic Storm?

9NEWS

Rain totals: Here's how much has fallen across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Storms dumped heavy rain across the Denver metro area and the Front Range Monday and Tuesday. More than 40 locations in the Denver area have reported more than an inch of rain. The heaviest totals have been reported in the areas of Aurora, Parker, Foxfield, The Pinery, Castle Pines and Highlands Ranch.
Colorado State
Rifle, CO
Lakewood, CO
KDVR.com

Flood threat continues through Monday night

KDVR.com

Colorado, the cocaine use capital of the USA

KDVR.com

What Colorado river usage cuts mean for the state

9NEWS

Climber dies in fall on Colorado 14er

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A Castle Pines man fell to his death while descending a 14er in southwestern Colorado Monday, La Plata County said. The county said Douglas Christensen, 53, fell about 30 feet while coming down Windom Peak, a 14,093-foot peak in the Weminuche Wilderness. A climbing...
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

What to know about polio in 2022

99.9 The Point

This Local Colorado Bacon Restaurant Is A Must Try For All Bacon Lovers

If you're a bacon lover in Colorado, you're going to want to add this local Colorado bacon restaurant to your must-eat list. Bacon is what they do, and they do it well. I've never tried it, but I've heard of an all-bacon diet. Sounds crazy, and as much as I love bacon, I don't think I could ever do it. Bacon is mostly loved by everyone and has become more than just a side at breakfast time. You can use bacon in ways I didn't even know possible. This local Bacon Restaurant chain in Colorado saw how much not just Americans, but Coloradoans, love their bacon, and set out on a mission to find just about every possible way for a person to enjoy bacon.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

BRAUCHLER | Stats point to Boulder, not Aurora, for police bias

At the intersection of politics and the Rule of Law lies injustice. That injustice discredits our justice system and must be identified and rooted out. Just after — and as a result of — the George Floyd murder and Elijah McClain’s death, the Colorado legislature passed a sweeping law enforcement reform bill. The new law, C.R.S 24-31-113, states in part:
AURORA, CO
KKTV

Stay in your lane, Colorado! State Patrol says 2021 had highest number of citations related to pedestrians and cyclists

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - State troopers say the last couple of years have been among the worst for pedestrians in Colorado. “In a contest between a vehicle versus a pedestrian or a vehicle versus a bike, there is no debate about who has the greatest chance of survival. Yet, when the Colorado State Patrol looked at their citation data over a three-year period (2019-2021), they saw that 2021 had the highest year of citations related to pedestrians and bicycles,” State Patrol said Tuesday.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
99.9 The Point

Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
COLORADO CITY, CO

