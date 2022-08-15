ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

columbusunderground.com

Ohio’s Own: Slovenian Sausage

Did you know that Ohio is home to THE Slovenian Sausage Festival? Hosted at the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame (yes, in Cleveland) the event is set for September, and it’s already in its 18th year. So many questions. But, this is a food column. So questions about...
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
Cleveland Scene

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 18-21)

Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. Comedian Steve Byrne, the star and creator of the TBS sit-com Sullivan and Son, gets laughs by making fun of people based on the types of music they listen to; he also likes to have audience members join him on stage so he can create his own boy band. Byrne likes to make observational jokes about married life. "Eating at McDonald's is the closest I'll come to cheating on my wife," he jokes. "I see those arches and think, 'Oh shit, I want you inside of me.'" Expect a lively, interactive show when he performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has additional performances scheduled through Saturday. Consult the club's website for more info.
WTOL 11

Cleveland Guardians' prospect reports extortionist plot to police

AKRON, Ohio — 11 Investigates has learned that Gavin Williams, the top pitching prospect for the Cleveland Guardians, paid a blackmailer $1,0000 before going to police after his Snapchat account was hacked. Williams told police that the blackmailer contacted him via text after hacking into the social media account....
ideastream.org

Mayor Justin Bibb: Cleveland working 'quickly' to end 7-year-old police consent decree

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said Cleveland officials are “working as quickly as we possibly can” to end federal court oversight of the city’s police force. Speaking at a news conference Tuesday on police staffing and crime statistics, Bibb said his office was looking to speed up the city’s compliance with the 2015 consent decree. Cleveland signed the agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice after a 2014 investigation found a pattern and practice of excessive force by officers.
WKYC

Male found dead at Cleveland substation in power lines

CLEVELAND — One person has died after authorities say he became tangled in live power lines at a substation in Cleveland overnight. Cleveland police tell 3News that the male was found dead on arrival in the 1400 block of East 185th Street. “Preliminary information indicates that the male had...
thisiscleveland.com

18 Delicious Hispanic Dining Experiences for your Cleveland To Do List

Cleveland has long been home to a seemingly endless number of cultures and nationalities from every corner of the globe. Our Hispanic community is one such group that has made their mark on this city and contributes so much to the fabric of The Land. Join us in honoring the contributions of CLE's Hispanic community by exploring these cultures and cuisine at these authentic and endlessly tasty eateries in and arounf The Land.
CLEVELAND, OH

