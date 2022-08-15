Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
He’s back! Mustard returns to Progressive Field as ‘a changed ma… hotdog’
It's official -- Mustard is back with the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
cleveland19.com
Baseball field named after Jose Ramirez will be new home to Lincoln-West School’s teams
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Ramirez was in attendance on Wednesday as city and community leaders announced a new project for Clark Field. The new turf playing area, which will be installed near the corner of West 11th Street and Clark Avenue, will be named “Jose Ramirez Field” after the Cleveland Guardians’ third baseman.
columbusunderground.com
Ohio’s Own: Slovenian Sausage
Did you know that Ohio is home to THE Slovenian Sausage Festival? Hosted at the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame (yes, in Cleveland) the event is set for September, and it’s already in its 18th year. So many questions. But, this is a food column. So questions about...
Cleveland.com preseason football power rankings: Meet the top 50 teams entering the 2022 season
CLEVELAND, Ohio — High school football kicks off Friday night for most teams around Ohio. In preparation for the 2022 season, meet the top 50 teams in the cleveland.com preseason power rankings. The Top 25 will be unveiled at noon, following this introduction of teams 50 to 26.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
Cleveland Scene
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 18-21)
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. Comedian Steve Byrne, the star and creator of the TBS sit-com Sullivan and Son, gets laughs by making fun of people based on the types of music they listen to; he also likes to have audience members join him on stage so he can create his own boy band. Byrne likes to make observational jokes about married life. "Eating at McDonald's is the closest I'll come to cheating on my wife," he jokes. "I see those arches and think, 'Oh shit, I want you inside of me.'" Expect a lively, interactive show when he performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has additional performances scheduled through Saturday. Consult the club's website for more info.
Cleveland mayor visits Westside Bowl to rally Democrats
When Cleveland voters elected a new mayor in Nov., they opted for youth. Democrat Justin Bibb, at 35, became the second youngest mayor in Cleveland history. Bibb spent Monday evening in Youngstown working to rally the Democratic base for the Nov. election.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland Guardians' prospect reports extortionist plot to police
AKRON, Ohio — 11 Investigates has learned that Gavin Williams, the top pitching prospect for the Cleveland Guardians, paid a blackmailer $1,0000 before going to police after his Snapchat account was hacked. Williams told police that the blackmailer contacted him via text after hacking into the social media account....
From Cleveland Clinic to monger, Dr. Kandice Marchant turns her love of cheesemaking into a new career chapter in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Dr. Kandice Marchant can teach us all a thing or two about pursuing one's passions in life. After 36 years in a successful career at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Marchant switched gears, diving into her love of cheese and the craft of making it, and turning her unique skill set into a business.
ideastream.org
Mayor Justin Bibb: Cleveland working 'quickly' to end 7-year-old police consent decree
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said Cleveland officials are “working as quickly as we possibly can” to end federal court oversight of the city’s police force. Speaking at a news conference Tuesday on police staffing and crime statistics, Bibb said his office was looking to speed up the city’s compliance with the 2015 consent decree. Cleveland signed the agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice after a 2014 investigation found a pattern and practice of excessive force by officers.
Best sub sandwich shops in Greater Cleveland: Vote for your favorite (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Looking for a great sub sandwich? So are we. Let’s face it – it doesn’t take a lot of effort to throw some meat and cheese on a roll and call it a sub. But to create a crave-worthy sandwich stuffed with meats, cheeses, crisp veggies and the perfect blend of herbs and sauce takes finesse.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Male found dead at Cleveland substation in power lines
CLEVELAND — One person has died after authorities say he became tangled in live power lines at a substation in Cleveland overnight. Cleveland police tell 3News that the male was found dead on arrival in the 1400 block of East 185th Street. “Preliminary information indicates that the male had...
Flames shoot out of home on Cleveland's west side
Flames broke out at a vacant house on Cleveland's west side early Wednesday morning. Crews are investigating.
Gray Television, which owns WOIO-19 and WUAB 43, clears hurdle in potential move to Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- City Council has voted unanimously to grant a special conditional use permit to Gray Television to build a broadcast center along Rockside Woods Boulevard North. Gray Television -- owner of WOIO-19, WUAB-43 and the area’s Telemundo network -- currently bases its Northeast Ohio operations out of Reserve...
Body found tangled in live powerlines
Cleveland police are investigating after a body was found hanging in an electrical substation.
thisiscleveland.com
18 Delicious Hispanic Dining Experiences for your Cleveland To Do List
Cleveland has long been home to a seemingly endless number of cultures and nationalities from every corner of the globe. Our Hispanic community is one such group that has made their mark on this city and contributes so much to the fabric of The Land. Join us in honoring the contributions of CLE's Hispanic community by exploring these cultures and cuisine at these authentic and endlessly tasty eateries in and arounf The Land.
RTA says Waterfront Line will continue suspension into Browns 2022 season, cites safety concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As the Cleveland Browns prepare for another football season, service on the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority’s Waterfront Line remains suspended due to safety concerns with the Waterfront Line Bridge, which extends from the East Bank of the Flats over Front Street and the Norfolk Southern Rail tracks.
Cleveland Clinic, UH, other area hospitals earn five stars in Centers for Medicare and Medicaid ratings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals — along with Southwest General Health Center, Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls and the Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center — earned the highest rating of five stars in the 2022 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.
Brecksville awards 10-year economic incentive grant to company that moved from Akron
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will likely give a Tide Cleaners franchisee, which recently moved its laundering and dry cleaning operation from Akron to Brecksville, annual grants through June 2032 under a proposed economic incentive agreement. In exchange, the franchisee -- DMS Retail Enterprises LLC -- will bring 30 full-time...
Comments / 0