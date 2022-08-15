Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo goes wild in dugout after umpire DJ Reyburn’s awful HBP call
The New York Yankees haven’t been sailing smoothly for weeks now, if not months. Sometimes, the struggles seem to compound; when one offensive player can’t get rolling, his seven non-Aaron Judge teammates often follow. Sometimes, the struggles are cosmic, though, and it feels as if every force on...
Yankees’ Curse of Joey Gallo is latest predictable embarrassment
As the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline approached, the Yankees dealing Joey Gallo had turned from an “interesting curiosity” during the offseason into a worthwhile consideration in May into a five-alarm-blaring clear necessity in July. Nobody on earth would’ve commended the Yankees for holding onto Gallo if they’d been...
Report: Mets considering promoting Brett Baty if Luis Guillorme misses time with groin issue
Guillorme left Sunday’s game with groin tightness, and if he needs an IL stint, the Mets are considering calling up Baty, who was just called up to Triple-A after slashing .312/.406/.544 with 19 HR and 59 RBI in 89 games at Double-A Binghamton.
Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason
The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brett Baty can immediately do to the Braves what Chipper Jones did to Mets fans
Brett Baty will get a chance to make his major league debut for the New York Mets in a pennant race against the biggest rival of the franchise, the Atlanta Braves. Expected to play for the team beginning in the ongoing series against the Braves, the full changing of the guard in the National League East can begin to take place with a big opening series from Baty.
Yardbarker
New York Mets to Call Up Top Prospect Brett Baty
Baty, 22, was recently promoted to Triple-A Syracuse, where he hit .364/.462/.364 in just six games. A former first round pick, Baty was tearing the cover off the ball at Double-A Binghamton this season, to the tune of a .312/.406/.544 clip, 159 wRC+, .415 wOBA and 19 long balls. Eduardo...
FOX Sports
Braves play the Mets leading series 2-0
New York Mets (75-42, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -150, Braves +128; over/under is 7...
NBC Sports
Ruf night for Mets: Ex-Giant achieves odd stat ... on mound
The New York Mets acquired Darin Ruf from the Giants with the hope that he could provide clutch hits during the National League playoff race. They did not make the trade with the idea that he would ever have to pitch for them. But that's what happened Monday night in Atlanta.
RELATED PEOPLE
Which Yankees should get a call-up for September roster expansions?
The New York Yankees are well underway in the second half of the season, but their performance has fallen off. Despite leading the AL East by 10 games, the Bombers are playing their worst baseball of the season and are 8-15 since the All-Star break. The good news is that...
3 Yankees prospects Brian Cashman should still call up after Florial-Cabrera moves
Good news, Yankees fans! Super sub Oswaldo Cabrera and outfielder Estevan Florial (on his third big-league tryout) are here to save the day! Maybe. Possibly. Hey, it’s something. But if the Bombers really wanted to create some turnover, there are plenty more names on the horizon who could help...
Murti: Yankees had been mulling Oswaldo Cabrera, Estevan Florial call-ups for 'several days'
The Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial call-ups may seem drastic, but Aaron Boone says the Yankees have been discussing the move for several days.
numberfire.com
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka sitting versus Rays Monday
Kyle Higashioka will not start in the New York Yankees' Monday game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Higashioka will take a seat Monday as the Yankees go with Jose Trevino behind the dish. Trevino is batting seventh. The veteran Yankee is batting .197 with a .609 OPS across 173 plate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pirates players fire back at Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley for ‘bush league’ comments
Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley is under fire for his comments about Pittsburgh Pirates players. This week, the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates are competing in a three-game series. In the first game on Tuesday night, the talk was not about the play on the field. Rather, it was focused on the comments made by Red Sox broadcaster and Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley.
FanSided
275K+
Followers
521K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0