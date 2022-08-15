ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason

The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FanSided

Brett Baty can immediately do to the Braves what Chipper Jones did to Mets fans

Brett Baty will get a chance to make his major league debut for the New York Mets in a pennant race against the biggest rival of the franchise, the Atlanta Braves. Expected to play for the team beginning in the ongoing series against the Braves, the full changing of the guard in the National League East can begin to take place with a big opening series from Baty.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

New York Mets to Call Up Top Prospect Brett Baty

Baty, 22, was recently promoted to Triple-A Syracuse, where he hit .364/.462/.364 in just six games. A former first round pick, Baty was tearing the cover off the ball at Double-A Binghamton this season, to the tune of a .312/.406/.544 clip, 159 wRC+, .415 wOBA and 19 long balls. Eduardo...
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Braves play the Mets leading series 2-0

New York Mets (75-42, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -150, Braves +128; over/under is 7...
QUEENS, NY
NBC Sports

Ruf night for Mets: Ex-Giant achieves odd stat ... on mound

The New York Mets acquired Darin Ruf from the Giants with the hope that he could provide clutch hits during the National League playoff race. They did not make the trade with the idea that he would ever have to pitch for them. But that's what happened Monday night in Atlanta.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
Person
Lorenzo Cain
numberfire.com

Yankees' Kyle Higashioka sitting versus Rays Monday

Kyle Higashioka will not start in the New York Yankees' Monday game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Higashioka will take a seat Monday as the Yankees go with Jose Trevino behind the dish. Trevino is batting seventh. The veteran Yankee is batting .197 with a .609 OPS across 173 plate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#The New York Mets
FanSided

Pirates players fire back at Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley for ‘bush league’ comments

Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley is under fire for his comments about Pittsburgh Pirates players. This week, the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates are competing in a three-game series. In the first game on Tuesday night, the talk was not about the play on the field. Rather, it was focused on the comments made by Red Sox broadcaster and Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

FanSided

275K+
Followers
521K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy