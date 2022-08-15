Read full article on original website
New York Giants Receiver Kenny Golladay: I'm My Own Harshest Critic
Kenny Golladay is trying to prove to himself that he's still the same receiver who earned a four-year, $72 million payday from the Giants.
Jared Goff's Fiancee Reveals Scary Interactions with NFL Fans
Christen Harper reveals she receives hostile messages when the Detroit Lions lose football games.
New York Giants Trim Three to Get to 85-man Roster Limit
One of the moves made might come as a bit of a surprise.
New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick beef continues with Giants
New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick proves to be angry with the New York Giants coaching staff for endangering his rookie QB, Bailey Zappe. New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick has an interesting history with the New York Giants, to say the least. Earlier in his career, Belichick was the defensive coordinator for the Giants under at the time HC Bill Parcells. He went on to win two Super Bowls as the DC for the Giants, however, his biggest blemishes as an HC are also against the Giants. This past Friday, the Pats took on the G-Men in Gillette Stadium and lost, 24-21. While losing never feels good, many believe Belichick left the game with a bad taste in his mouth but not from the score.
12 Things to Know Before You Go to Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, can be a daunting place if you're not used to big stadiums or wall-to-wall traffic and people. With a capacity of...
USC's New York alumni group increases: Olaijah Griffin goes to the Giants
USC will have to travel to the state of New Jersey as a member of the Big Ten. USC will have Rutgers as part of its schedule at some point in the future. When the Trojans eventually do make the trek to New Jersey, they might have a larger cheering section on their sideline against the Scarlet Knights, though this is two years away from potentially happening.
Yardbarker
Giants to add seven to Ring of Honor
The New York Giants are reaching back into team history and adding six players and a contributor to the Ring of Honor, the franchise's highest achievement. Former running backs Joe Morris, Ottis Anderson and Rodney Hampton, as well as defensive end Leonard Marshall, were invited to practice on Tuesday and were told of their selection by Giants president and CEO John Mara.
Peyton Manning Has Hilarious Tom Brady Joke For Eli
Just about the only player Tom Brady could never beat in the postseason was New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. Naturally, Peyton Manning still loves to joke about that. In a clip from a recent episode of ESPN Plus' Eli's Places, the Manning brothers started talking about cars named after football players. When Eli suggested that a car by be named for Tom Brady, Peyton had a hilarious response.
numberfire.com
Saquon Barkley expected to see 'huge workload' from Giants
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to have a "huge workload" this season, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. Raanan points to the lack of depth behind Barkley as a primary reason for the large volume, as well as the strength of the Giants' offensive line and the likelihood of being involved in the passing game. "Barkley has looked the best he has in years," Raanan writes. "Both quarterback Daniel Jones and [head[ coach Brian Daboll used the word "explosive" to describe what they've seen. And it matches what is out there on the field every day." If Barkley returns to his elite rookie form, he could wind up being one of the steals of the draft at his current ADP (RB12).
