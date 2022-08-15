ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
yourerie

10-year-old loses part of his leg after shark attack in Florida Keys: reports

MIAMI. (WFLA) — A 10-year-old boy is recovering after a shark attack left him without part of his leg, according to reports. The boy, Jameson Reeder Jr., was on vacation with his parents and three siblings in the Florida Keys, a spokesperson with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told Keys News.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy