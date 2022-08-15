Read full article on original website
High Health Risk: Illinois-Based Frozen Pizza Launches Recall
Another day, another product recall. This time the product being recalled is actually one of Illinois' favorite frozen food items, and one that I'm pretty certain is sitting in our freezer at home. With more and more people looking to save money any way that they can, many have made...
Home Run Inn frozen meat pizza recalled due to possible metal contamination, FDA says
The products were recalled because it may be contaminated with "extraneous materials," specifically metal, according to the FDA.
muddyrivernews.com
Tribune report shows six of 10 Illinoisans drinking tap water with toxic chemicals; Conte says chemicals found in Quincy but don’t pose serious threat
QUINCY — A recent investigation by the Chicago Tribune says more than 8 million people in the state — 6 out of every 10 Illinoisans — are drinking tap water with toxic chemicals that build up in human blood, cause cancer and other diseases and take years to leave the body.
WTAX
IL AG files suit against Kroger
Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced a lawsuit against The Kroger Co. (Kroger) and SSI Services LLC in relation to the alleged improper handling and removal of materials containing asbestos from a grocery store in Taylorville. The lawsuit alleges that Kroger and SSI Services conducted unsafe renovations by leaving chipped...
Study: US will have an ‘extreme heat belt’ stretching from Gulf of Mexico to Illinois in 30 years
Maps from the First Street Foundation show which states and counties are expected to face perilous heatwaves in 2053.
advantagenews.com
Illinois updating COVID guidance after CDC changes
While it’s expected the state will mirror updated COVID-19 guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. J.B. Pritzker insists he’ll continue disaster proclamations to capture more federal dollars. The CDC updated guidance Thursday in an effort the agency said is to streamline and help...
Central Illinois Proud
What’s the most popular food at the State Fair?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The State Fair is a great opportunity for Illinoisans to get together and share their accomplishments, learn about one another, and enjoy all that Illinois has to offer. But, more importantly, it gives us a chance to eat fair food. WMBD Digital Producer Maggie Strahan...
Funds Available To Illinois Locals For Essential Service Help
Most Americans are expecting a rebate check from their state. Illinois is one of the states which will make million available to residents. This benefit goes to a select group of people. But there are other ways for locals to gain from state help.
worldatlas.com
7 Charming Mississippi River Towns In Illinois
The Mississippi River spans an astonishing 2,094 miles (3,370 km) and passes through 10 US States, including Illinois. Indeed within the “Land of Lincoln,” numerous small towns find themselves either on the banks or near the mighty Mississippi, each with its own unique charm and beauty. This article looks at the Seven Charming Mississippi River Towns in Illinois.
wjbc.com
2022 Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB and First Lady MK Pritzker reprised their routine as the two final bidders for the grand champion steer at the Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair. The first lady again prevailed, tying her own 2021 record with a $105,000 bid. It’s a prize...
From the Farm: Illinois State Fair champion livestock
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair is underway, and on Saturday, Junior livestock champions were selected. The Hoge family of Good Hope in McDonough County raised the champion lamb and goat, but the top steer and barrows were from the WCIA viewing area. Ashtin Guyer of Robinson had the grand champion steer, a […]
Illinois PACE Program Available For Residents 55+
Gov. J.B. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair on Monday (8/15) to roll out a new program aimed at Illinois senior citizens. The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, will aim to provide those over the age of 55 with an alternative to nursing home care. Governor Pritzker said that seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities at home. This would make PACE the sole source of services for Medicare- and Medicaid-eligible enrollees, according to the state’s website.
wmay.com
Illinois Modifies COVID Guidelines For Schools
Illinois is modifying its COVID guidelines for schools after the CDC revised its own recommendations for dealing with the virus. Quarantine is no longer advised for students or staff who have been exposed to COVID, as long as they remain asymptomatic. Instead, people in the school setting who’ve been exposed to COVID should wear a high-quality mask for ten days, and get tested for the virus on Day Five. State education officials say the new guidance acknowledges the importance of in-person learning.
myradiolink.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly to Expand Choices in Care for Illinois Seniors
SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker along with the Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) today announced the launch of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to better meet the needs of older adults across Illinois. The program expands options for community-based care and serves as an alternative to traditional nursing facility care, allowing eligible seniors to continue living safely at home.
Is It Illegal in Illinois To Drive Barefoot?
We know that you can eat and drive in Illinois, but what about driving without wearing shoes?. Whether it's just to drive down the street to take the kids to the bus stop, or pick them up from school, sometimes trying to find shoes when leaving the house in a hurry takes a bit too much time. So, you may walk out to the car without shoes or flip-flops on and drive barefoot, but is it illegal in Illinois?
Illinois seniors to get community-based alternative to nursing homes, Pritzker says
Gov. J.B. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair to roll out a new program for the most senior Illinoisans. Pritzker said the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly will aim to provide an alternative to nursing home care.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Chris Young to perform Wednesday at state fair; Ameren, IBEW in labor dispute
Another country music act has been added to the Illinois State Fair schedule. Chris Young will perform Wednesday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker and others make remarks during Governor’s Day at the fair. The event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on the Director’s lawn at the fairgrounds in Springfield.
Nearly 200 dogs rescued from hoarding conditions in western Illinois
Rehoming efforts are underway for the rescued dogs.
Herald & Review
Wednesday, August 17 weather update for central Illinois
Nice weather today! How long will it stick around though? Find out when showers will try to make a comeback in our updated forecast.
WIFR
Illinois launching community health care program for seniors
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois senior citizens could have more convenient access to health care starting next summer. The Pritzker administration announced a new holistic care program Monday morning to provide an alternative for those who don’t want to live in nursing homes. Gov. JB Pritzker and leaders from several...
