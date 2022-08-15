ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Argument turns deadly following car crash on Fort Worth highway

By Annie Gimbel
 4 days ago

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A verbal fight prompted by a car crash led to the fatal shooting of a man in the early morning hours of Aug. 15.

Fort Worth homicide detectives are investigating after finding the victim at the intersection of the Southbound lanes of South University and the Interstate 30 Westbound entrance ramp.

Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded. They pronounced the man deceased on-scene.

Police have yet to give a description of the suspect, nor have they publicly identified the victim.

Ellen Protheroe-Hayes
The situation in Fort Worth is reflective of the entire country. Everything seems to have gotten worse since the riots in Oregon and Washington. No respect for anyone's property and definitely no respect for human life.

