fox4news.com
3 people hospitalized with possible carbon monoxide poisoning at Dallas apartment complex
DALLAS - A Dallas apartment building was evacuated, and three people were taken to the hospital after dangerous levels of carbon monoxide were detected. It happened Thursday night at the Radius at Turtle Creek Apartments at the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Wellborn Street in the Oak Lawn area.
Man at the center of Dallas SWAT standoff found dead in the attic
olice and the medical examiner are still investigating Wednesday’s death of a man at the center of a SWAT stand-off in North Oak Cliff. It started when police went to a home on Starr Street near east Eighth Street and I-35.
fox4news.com
North Richland Hills police officers will be allowed to show off tattoos
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - The North Richland Hills Police Department announced it is making a change to its tattoo policy on Friday. The department has revised the policy to allow employees with approved tattoos to display them while on the job. Previously, officers were required to cover their ink.
fox4news.com
Traffic Alert: Large weekend closures in Arlington, Dallas
Two closures on major North Texas highways are expected to slow traffic this weekend. In Arlington, crews will continue their work on SH 360. The north and southbound lanes of 360 will be closed from Six Flags Drive to Brown Boulevard from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m Monday. Detours will be put in place.
Woman who lived on street where Grand Prairie cobra escaped moved next door to where 'Oak Cliff Tiger' was found
DALLAS, Texas — You won't believe Lisa Fonseca's story. It's a coincidence so amazing I uttered 'no *expletive* way' when she told me. Oak Cliff and social media are losing their collective minds after a tiger cub was seized by law enforcement on Wednesday near 2700 Meadow Gate Lane.
keranews.org
Dallas code officers have been robbed, beaten and dodged bullets — and may soon wear body cams
One Dallas code officer was robbed at gunpoint, his wallet and cell phone stolen. Another was nearly struck by a bullet fired during a fight between two residents while tagging a nearby vacant property. And a few months ago, a code officer was attacked by a bystander while issuing a...
Area evacuated, schools on lockdown after chemical plant in Southlake catches fire
SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A chemical plant in Southlake caught on fire Wednesday afternoon, prompting officials to evacuate the surrounding area and two nearby schools to go into lockdown.The call came in around 1:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of T.W. King Road after a chemical manufacturing plant owned by the Dalden Corporation went up in flames. Southlake fire crews headed to the scene about five minutes later and saw two structures - both metal buildings housing chemicals - had caught fire and were billowing heavy, dark smoke.The fire led to several closures and even school lockdowns. Silver Spur Drive, South Fork,...
fox4news.com
PHOTO: Lightning strikes living room of Irving home
IRVING, Texas - An Irving family is out of their home after lightning badly damaged their house. FOX 4 viewer Anabella Castro says that just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the lightning went through the roof of her family's home and into their living room. Castro says the strike started...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Gas thieves busted by Grapevine police
GRAPEVINE, Texas - Fuel thefts from gas stations continue to be an ongoing problem in North Texas. But police in Grapevine did bust two women last week on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. They said the women first stole about $2,100 worth of diesel fuel from a 7-Eleven...
fox4news.com
1 suspect at large, 3 arrested in connection to DeSoto homicide
DESOTO, Texas - DeSoto Police arrested and charged three men and are looking for another in connection to the shooting death of a DeSoto man. Theo Stith's body was found in his home on Canyon Place shortly before 2 a.m. on July 15. 20-year-old Deharvian Arthur of Arlington, 23-year-old Xavier...
Texas Man Dies After Son-In-Law Headbutts Him Over Signing Divorce Papers
The man was trying to convince his son-in-law to sign divorce papers.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: McKinney Police pull unconscious man from burning car
MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police officers are being credited for their quick actions to save an unconscious man from a burning vehicle. Just after midnight on July 5, a pickup truck crashed into a barrier on the U.S. 75 service road and caught on fire. Officers Cameron Johnson, Chris Stephens,...
fox4news.com
Fire at Southlake chemical packaging plant under control, crews evaluating potentially hazardous material
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Southlake officials say a large fire at a chemical packaging plant is under control. The fire broke out just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Dalden Corporation building on T.W. King Road. No one was injured in the fire. Homes in the area were evacuated. Anyone...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Drowns in Lewisville Lake While Swimming With Friends, Fire Chief Says
A 20-year-old man is dead after drowning during a swim with friends at Lewisville Lake. The Lewisville Fire Department said rescuers were called to the Lewisville Lake Park Swim Beach on Aug. 3 after a witness reported a man swimming with a group went under the water and didn't resurface.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find the Oak Cliff Meo Mart shooters
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, two men open fire with high-powered weapons on another man in his car in broad daylight. It happened last month in Central Oak Cliff. With surveillance video, police hope someone can tell them who's driving. The shooting happened on July 8 around 5...
Dallas police release video of Oak Cliff standoff that ended with 'in-custody' death
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are sharing body camera footage from a standoff in Oak Cliff that ended with a man dying in custody.On Wednesday, August 17 just after noon, Gang Unit officers arrived at 221 Starr Street regarding a tip about a wanted suspect and stolen vehicles at the home.Officers knocked on the front door to talk to the people inside. Pablo Ramos, 53, opened the door before immediately shutting and locking it.Police called for backup and when more officers arrived, they ordered everyone inside the home to exit. Six people left, including Johnny Hernandez, 28, and Angel Marquez,...
fox4news.com
Cause of deadly Garland house explosion still unknown; family wants answers
GARLAND, Texas - A family is grieving the loss of one of their own while praying that their other family members pull through after an apparent home explosion and fire over the weekend. Neighbors described a loud boom and saw the home in Garland shake. Two of them ran toward...
checkoutdfw.com
This Plano home that’s close to Legacy West, has a backyard space that you just have to see
A home for sale in Plano not only has a backyard that could only be described as an oasis dream come true, but it’s also just a few miles from some of the best shopping and dining in the metroplex. The home, located on the northside of Legacy in...
fox4news.com
Denton woman tells police she drowned her husband
DENTON, Texas - A Denton woman has been charged with murder after her husband drowned on Tuesday. Just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a 911 caller reported seeing a woman holding a possibly deceased man in a creek between Shady Oaks Drive and Spencer Road. Dora Alvarez Maldonado first told...
fox4news.com
Newborn baby abandoned in bushes in Waxahachie
WAXAHACHIE, Texas - A newborn baby is at the hospital after being abandoned in the bushes in Waxahachie, south of Dallas. Someone found the baby boy wrapped in a shirt outside the Bent Tree Town Homes near Interstate 35 Thursday night. Police said they have determined who the mother is...
