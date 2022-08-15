ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

fox4news.com

Traffic Alert: Large weekend closures in Arlington, Dallas

Two closures on major North Texas highways are expected to slow traffic this weekend. In Arlington, crews will continue their work on SH 360. The north and southbound lanes of 360 will be closed from Six Flags Drive to Brown Boulevard from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m Monday. Detours will be put in place.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Area evacuated, schools on lockdown after chemical plant in Southlake catches fire

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A chemical plant in Southlake caught on fire Wednesday afternoon, prompting officials to evacuate the surrounding area and two nearby schools to go into lockdown.The call came in around 1:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of T.W. King Road after a chemical manufacturing plant owned by the Dalden Corporation went up in flames. Southlake fire crews headed to the scene about five minutes later and saw two structures - both metal buildings housing chemicals - had caught fire and were billowing heavy, dark smoke.The fire led to several closures and even school lockdowns. Silver Spur Drive, South Fork,...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

PHOTO: Lightning strikes living room of Irving home

IRVING, Texas - An Irving family is out of their home after lightning badly damaged their house. FOX 4 viewer Anabella Castro says that just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the lightning went through the roof of her family's home and into their living room. Castro says the strike started...
IRVING, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Gas thieves busted by Grapevine police

GRAPEVINE, Texas - Fuel thefts from gas stations continue to be an ongoing problem in North Texas. But police in Grapevine did bust two women last week on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. They said the women first stole about $2,100 worth of diesel fuel from a 7-Eleven...
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

1 suspect at large, 3 arrested in connection to DeSoto homicide

DESOTO, Texas - DeSoto Police arrested and charged three men and are looking for another in connection to the shooting death of a DeSoto man. Theo Stith's body was found in his home on Canyon Place shortly before 2 a.m. on July 15. 20-year-old Deharvian Arthur of Arlington, 23-year-old Xavier...
DESOTO, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: McKinney Police pull unconscious man from burning car

MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police officers are being credited for their quick actions to save an unconscious man from a burning vehicle. Just after midnight on July 5, a pickup truck crashed into a barrier on the U.S. 75 service road and caught on fire. Officers Cameron Johnson, Chris Stephens,...
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find the Oak Cliff Meo Mart shooters

DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, two men open fire with high-powered weapons on another man in his car in broad daylight. It happened last month in Central Oak Cliff. With surveillance video, police hope someone can tell them who's driving. The shooting happened on July 8 around 5...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police release video of Oak Cliff standoff that ended with 'in-custody' death

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are sharing body camera footage from a standoff in Oak Cliff that ended with a man dying in custody.On Wednesday, August 17 just after noon, Gang Unit officers arrived at 221 Starr Street regarding a tip about a wanted suspect and stolen vehicles at the home.Officers knocked on the front door to talk to the people inside. Pablo Ramos, 53, opened the door before immediately shutting and locking it.Police called for backup and when more officers arrived, they ordered everyone inside the home to exit. Six people left, including Johnny Hernandez, 28, and Angel Marquez,...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Denton woman tells police she drowned her husband

DENTON, Texas - A Denton woman has been charged with murder after her husband drowned on Tuesday. Just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a 911 caller reported seeing a woman holding a possibly deceased man in a creek between Shady Oaks Drive and Spencer Road. Dora Alvarez Maldonado first told...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Newborn baby abandoned in bushes in Waxahachie

WAXAHACHIE, Texas - A newborn baby is at the hospital after being abandoned in the bushes in Waxahachie, south of Dallas. Someone found the baby boy wrapped in a shirt outside the Bent Tree Town Homes near Interstate 35 Thursday night. Police said they have determined who the mother is...
WAXAHACHIE, TX

