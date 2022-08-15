SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A chemical plant in Southlake caught on fire Wednesday afternoon, prompting officials to evacuate the surrounding area and two nearby schools to go into lockdown.The call came in around 1:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of T.W. King Road after a chemical manufacturing plant owned by the Dalden Corporation went up in flames. Southlake fire crews headed to the scene about five minutes later and saw two structures - both metal buildings housing chemicals - had caught fire and were billowing heavy, dark smoke.The fire led to several closures and even school lockdowns. Silver Spur Drive, South Fork,...

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO