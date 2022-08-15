Abilene Zoo welcomes second giraffe born this summer

Friday afternoon headlines for August 12, 2022 02:47

ABILENE (CBSDFW.COM) - The Abilene Zoo welcomed its newest member, a baby giraffe over the weekend. It's the second calf born at the zoo this year.

Malakia, a first time mother born January 8, 2018, gave birth Saturday night to a healthy giraffe calf. The zoo's team announced the pregnancy on World Giraffe Day back in June and were awaiting this arrival all summer long.

The zoo's Animal Care team is closely monitoring this sweet baby's progress. They have yet to announce whether the calf is a boy or a girl. Abilene Zoo

The calf is already nursing regularly and Malakia is doing a great job, according to her handlers. The Animal Care team will continue to monitor the calf closely. The next few days are critical. Thus, the team remains cautiously optimistic. They said Malakia is making good choices in caring for her little one.

Although a name will not be decided for some time, the Animal Care team will discover its gender during a neonate examination, where the calf's height and weight they will also record his/her height.

The team already welcomed a female calf named Makena, born June 24 to mother Jamie. The latest birth, means the herd has grown to ten members, tying the record for the largest giraffe herd in Abilene Zoo history. Also when ten giraffes make up a herd it is officially called a tower of giraffes.