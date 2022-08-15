Monday Morning Thoughts: As Projects Line Up, A General Plan Could Provide Clarity – Alas, No Clarity in Sight

The Gloria Partida for Davis Campaign Kickoff Sunday, Sept. 11, 12:00 at the Mace Ranch Pavilion. Davis, CA – Gloria Partida has officially filed to run for reelection to her Davis City Council seat in District 4. Partida made Davis history when she was elected as the first Latina city councilmember, and again when she became the first Latina mayor. She stated, “Four years ago, I ran to ‘bring out the best in Davis.’ Looking back at how we got through the COVID-19 crisis, I believe that together we made that happen! I am running again because leading our community through a global pandemic has solidified my commitment and love for this city.”

