Clovis Police identifies suspect, victim in Sunday shooting

Update (10:11 a.m.)

Clovis Police released more information on a Sunday evening shooting at an apartment complex in Clovis. According to a news release, police identified the person who died as 16-year-old Jessie Villanes-Lerma. The suspect in the incident continues to be at large.

According to the release. a resident of the complex who was reportedly with Lerma during the incident said that two armed men entered the apartment around 10:21 p.m. Sunday evening. The resident “began struggling” with the two gunmen when Lerma came out from another room in the apartment. Lerma was shot and killed at that point and the two gunmen fled the scene.

Through an investigation, 42-year-old Jimmy Whitlock, a Clovis resident, was identified as the shooter and officials said he is still at large. According to the release, Whitlock has an “active warrant for his arrest in connection to this shooting for murder, aggravated burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, child abuse, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and larceny of a firearm.”

Original:

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to released information from the Clovis Police Department, officials are investigating after a teenager was found dead in a Sycamore apartment complex on Sunday night.

At around 10:21 p.m. on Sunday, as described by the department, Clovis Police responded to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Sycamore after receiving word of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, police found a 16-year-old boy dead from “an apparent gunshot wound to his neck.”

According to officials, this case is under investigation by the Clovis Police Department and Major Crimes Unit and is considered a homicide. Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Officials also reminded that tips can be given anonymously using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 app, which can be found here, or by contacting the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.

Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.

Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.