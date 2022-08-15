Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Bicyclist injured when hit by car in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in north Lincoln on Monday night, police said. Lincoln Police say a vehicle heading south on 27th Street hit the bicyclist in the intersection with Cornhusker Highway shortly after 9 p.m. The bicyclist suffered injuries that were not...
1011now.com
Traffic changes to HWY 77 at Saltillo Road
LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement. Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to a house near SW 24th and W Laguna Road just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
kfornow.com
One Person Killed in Fiery Truck Crash Sunday West Of Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS August 16, 2022) The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed early Sunday morning in a fiery crash with another tractor-trailer. The following is a statement from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office:. At approximately 3:15 AM, on Sunday, August 14th, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to...
News Channel Nebraska
Blue Springs men injured in crash of motorcycles
BEATRICE – Two motorcycles collided in southern Gage County, causing injuries to both riders. Gage County Sheriff’s investigators say the accident happened last Friday evening on East Broad Street in Blue Springs. Authorities say 56-year-old Ronnie Rainey was operating a westbound motorcycle just ahead of a motorcycle operated...
KETV.com
Lincoln teen's road to recovery after Memorial Day weekend crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old survivor of a deadly Lincoln crash is taking her first steps toward recovery. We first told you about Hannah Wadiso back in June. Her family thought she had died, along with two others, when two cars crashed into a crowd during Memorial Day weekend.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers stop 72 drivers for speeding over 100 mph during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – In less than a month, 72 drivers were stopped for exceeding 100 mph, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign, which ran from July 20 through Sunday, saw increased enforcement from troopers across the state. Over 1,700 drivers were...
klkntv.com
Bullets hit home in central Lincoln neighborhood familiar with shootings
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say they are investigating a shooting in central Lincoln after a home was hit with gunshots late Monday night. Officers were sent to a home near 28th and T Streets after a caller reported hearing gunshots in the area around 9:45 p.m. When...
News Channel Nebraska
Southern Gage County Fire sends three departments to the scene
BEATRICE – Firefighters from three departments battled a residential fire south of Wymore Tuesday, that investigators say may have been caused by a problem with an electrical charger. Wymore Fire Chief Mark Meints says the fire broke out in a garage at a home along Sycamore Road, about four...
kfornow.com
Gunshots Fired Monday Night Damage a Central Lincoln Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 16)–Lincoln Police are investigating a report of gunshots that were fired just before 10pm Monday near 28th and “T” Streets that damaged a home. “There were five residents inside the residence at the time,” Captain Todd Kocian said Tuesday morning. “No injuries were reported.”
1011now.com
LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement
NDOT says traffic on Highway 77 southbound will now use a new exit to get on to Saltillo Road. Fire destroys home in southwest Lincoln.
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
NDOT says traffic on Highway 77 southbound will now use a new exit to get on to Saltillo Road. LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement.
UPDATE: Omaha police investigate four overnight shootings, none lethal
Shootings around Omaha left at least three people injured overnight, according to Omaha police. No arrests have been made and authorities continue to investigate.
1011now.com
One person hospitalized after car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a car vs. bicycle crash in north Lincoln Monday night. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at 27th and Cornhusker. LPD says a southbound vehicle struck a bicyclist in the intersection in the middle of the pouring rain. That rider was transported to a Lincoln hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
klkntv.com
Woman punched moving car, bit officer’s head, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was taken into custody Tuesday after she bit a police officer’s head and damaged two vehicles, Lincoln Police say. Around 5:49 p.m., a caller told dispatch that a woman had just punched a passing Honda Civic near 9th Street and Cornhusker Highway.
klin.com
Careless Smoking Blamed For Lincoln Apartment Fire
Lincoln Fire Department investigators say an improperly discarded cigarette is being blamed for an apartment fire in central-Lincoln last Friday. LFR says the fire broke out on a third floor balcony near 16th and Garfield. Heavy smoke and flames coming from a balcony when firefighters arrived. Damage is estimated at...
1011now.com
Lincoln Transit to Relocate Two Bus Stops Aug. 22
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Beginning Monday, Aug. 22, StarTran transit system will move two bus stops currently located on N Street between South 10th and South 11th Streets to nearby locations. The relocation will allow the Gold’s building demolition to continue while keeping StarTran’s riders safe from construction. Bus...
KETV.com
WATCH: Team of truckers park on Interstate 680 in Omaha as law enforcement rescues woman
OMAHA, Neb. — A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska
A Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly stole several vehicles in eastern Nebraska and led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Norfolk area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle on U.S. 275 about four miles east of...
kfrxfm.com
Truckers Help Rescue Woman In Omaha
A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities. Omaha...
foxnebraska.com
One person dies following Seward County I-80 crash
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — One person has died following a crash between two tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 early Sunday morning. According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 3:15 a.m. to a crash at mile marker 379 westbound – the Seward/Fairbury exit. The preliminary...
