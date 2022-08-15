ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Nashville

Exreme heat projected for Nashville in coming decades

Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsNashville has been especially sweltering this summer, but a new report found conditions will get progressively worse in the years to come.The study found Music City and some of Middle Tennessee are part of an emerging "extreme heat belt," where the heat index could reach 125°F on at least one day a year by 2053.Driving the news: The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Antioch Comes to Wedgewood-Houston With Zeitgeist’s Keep Dreaming

Over the years, lots of artist spaces in the city’s core have been sold out from under the creative renters who’ve actually made the locations happening and valuable. Nowadays, it’s hard enough for a Nashville artist to afford the rent on a place to live, let alone another one to make work in. And ever-rising home prices and prohibitive interest rates make the option of purchasing a house a no-go for many artists who aren’t otherwise flush with cash. A few decades ago, when populations began to migrate back into downtown centers in cities all over the country, I began to wonder if the suburbs were going to get super weird as creative populations were pushed to further reaches of boomtowns like Nashville. A new display of art and fashion from a creative collective based in South Antioch says the city is getting outré in the outskirts.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WDEF

News on Whataburger, Jack’s & Wickles Pickles

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Nashville Business Journal has more details on the Texas burger chain arriving in Tennessee. Whataburger has signed a franchising deal to open 9 of their fast food in the Nashville area. One will be in the new Century Farms development coming to the Antioch...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville Scene

Jasmin Kaset and More Do It Together for That Ross Collier Sound Fest

On my way to That Ross Collier Sound Fest Saturday afternoon at Fannie Mae Dees Park — aka Dragon Park for its 150-foot sea serpent mosaic — I got a text from photog Claire Steele describing the scene of local music-makers, friends, kids and pets gathered there as “popping off like you wouldn't believe.” I'd already missed a great set by New York shoegazers Glenn Echo, Steele added, but if I got there soon, I’d still have a shot at meeting Bill, a giant tortoise belonging to Edgehill United Methodist pastor John Feldhacker.
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

Clark Family Continues Kilwins Tradition in Downtown Franklin

Since 1947, Kilwins has been a celebrated part of Americana having earned a reputation for providing high-quality chocolates, ice cream, and confections combined with excellent service. Kilwins’ heritage was built on the simple premise of creating products from the finest ingredients and providing customers with great service. When Kilwins...
FRANKLIN, TN
Nashville Scene

After Two Years, Why Is There No Deal on the Fairgrounds Speedway?

This story is a partnership between the Nashville Banner and the Nashville Scene. The Nashville Banner is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization focused on civic news and will launch later this year. For more information, visit NashvilleBanner.com. While Nashville waits to see the details for a proposed domed Titans stadium...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Perry
williamsonherald.com

Songwriting trio on tap for event at The Harpeth

Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Roger Murrah, whose long list of hits has made him a celebrated icon in the Nashville music industry, has put together a unique trio of singer-songwriters for Songwriters at The Harpeth, an evening of music in the Riverside Ballroom of Franklin’s The Harpeth Hotel.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Couple Provides Generous Gift to Community in Honor of Husband's Late Parents

This summer, a Middle Tennessee couple Russ and Allison Burns provided a generous gift to the community in honor of Russ's late parents, James and Allison Burns.“I wanted to give back to the community that raised me,” said Russ. This $100,000 gift through the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will support the mission of the Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Saint Louise Family Medicine Center to provide high-quality and affordable care for Murfreesboro's most vulnerable and at-risk residents. The newly established James P. and Alice R. Burns Saint Louise Clinic Fund will support patients by providing them access to health services such as dental, vision, hearing, durable meds, health condition coaching, and behavioral health assistance. In addition, the contribution may provide care to those without insurance who struggle financially, emotionally, and spiritually.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville Parent

Cheekwood Harvest Opens on September 17

The season shines for kids and families as Cheekwood Harvest returns this fall September 17 – October 30, 2022 with pumpkin houses, scarecrows, Thursday Night out programming and more. Three Pumpkin Houses & Mum Explosion. This year, a third pumpkin house is being added to the Pumpkin Village landscape....
NASHVILLE, TN
visitfranklin.com

Setting the Stage: An Inside Look at Studio Tenn in Franklin, Tennessee

Franklin is famous for its small-town charm, but did you know it also boasts a professional theater company with big-city credentials? Studio Tenn produces several Broadway-quality musicals, plays, and concerts in Franklin each year, starring some of Tennessee’s most talented performers as well as nationally-known stage and screen actors from across the country.
FRANKLIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville History News#The Nashville Post#Aj Capital#Native American
Rutherford Source

Las Palmas is Celebrating 30 Years with a Special Dining Offer for Guests

Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant is thrilled to celebrate its loyal customers with 50% off all dine-in food orders on August 20 for Customer Appreciation Day. August 20 is a very special day for Las Palmas and the Ayala family, as it is the day they opened their first restaurant on Charlotte Pike in 1990. To get people in the door, they passed out flyers for free tacos and sodas. Now, 32 years later, they have 8 additional locations across the Nashville area—Antioch, Franklin Pike, Hayes Street, Hermitage, Highway 100, Nippers Corner, Nolensville Pike and Rivergate.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Developers come across possible pre-civil war remains in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wedgewood-Houston area is a place of major development. But crews said at one project, they found remains believed to be from the pre-civil war era. AJ Capital Partners built the Nashville Warehouse Co. They have also been working on what will be an apartment complex...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Army
newstalk941.com

Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents

Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Guitarist Extraordinaire Sean Thompson Recasts Himself

Whether or not you know Sean Thompson by name, you’ve likely seen and heard him in his element. Whether he’s reeling off heroic, high-flying solos or keeping things rolling with subtle rhythm-guitar action, Thompson’s fretwork has become a recurring feature of the music rising from Music City’s underground.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Police Substation Slated for Garth Brooks Building

Mayor John Cooper announced Monday that Metro will partner with Garth Brooks to operate a police substation at the country music star's Lower Broadway building. The move comes after Brooks paid $47.9 million for the structure, with an address of 411 Broadway, in December 2021 (read here). The singer is planning a bar and restaurant, details for which have not been disclosed.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy