Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
Exreme heat projected for Nashville in coming decades
Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsNashville has been especially sweltering this summer, but a new report found conditions will get progressively worse in the years to come.The study found Music City and some of Middle Tennessee are part of an emerging "extreme heat belt," where the heat index could reach 125°F on at least one day a year by 2053.Driving the news: The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events...
Nashville Scene
Antioch Comes to Wedgewood-Houston With Zeitgeist’s Keep Dreaming
Over the years, lots of artist spaces in the city’s core have been sold out from under the creative renters who’ve actually made the locations happening and valuable. Nowadays, it’s hard enough for a Nashville artist to afford the rent on a place to live, let alone another one to make work in. And ever-rising home prices and prohibitive interest rates make the option of purchasing a house a no-go for many artists who aren’t otherwise flush with cash. A few decades ago, when populations began to migrate back into downtown centers in cities all over the country, I began to wonder if the suburbs were going to get super weird as creative populations were pushed to further reaches of boomtowns like Nashville. A new display of art and fashion from a creative collective based in South Antioch says the city is getting outré in the outskirts.
clarksvillenow.com
Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
WDEF
News on Whataburger, Jack’s & Wickles Pickles
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Nashville Business Journal has more details on the Texas burger chain arriving in Tennessee. Whataburger has signed a franchising deal to open 9 of their fast food in the Nashville area. One will be in the new Century Farms development coming to the Antioch...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville Scene
Jasmin Kaset and More Do It Together for That Ross Collier Sound Fest
On my way to That Ross Collier Sound Fest Saturday afternoon at Fannie Mae Dees Park — aka Dragon Park for its 150-foot sea serpent mosaic — I got a text from photog Claire Steele describing the scene of local music-makers, friends, kids and pets gathered there as “popping off like you wouldn't believe.” I'd already missed a great set by New York shoegazers Glenn Echo, Steele added, but if I got there soon, I’d still have a shot at meeting Bill, a giant tortoise belonging to Edgehill United Methodist pastor John Feldhacker.
franklinis.com
Clark Family Continues Kilwins Tradition in Downtown Franklin
Since 1947, Kilwins has been a celebrated part of Americana having earned a reputation for providing high-quality chocolates, ice cream, and confections combined with excellent service. Kilwins’ heritage was built on the simple premise of creating products from the finest ingredients and providing customers with great service. When Kilwins...
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this Tennessee eatery.
Nashville Scene
After Two Years, Why Is There No Deal on the Fairgrounds Speedway?
This story is a partnership between the Nashville Banner and the Nashville Scene. The Nashville Banner is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization focused on civic news and will launch later this year. For more information, visit NashvilleBanner.com. While Nashville waits to see the details for a proposed domed Titans stadium...
RELATED PEOPLE
williamsonherald.com
Songwriting trio on tap for event at The Harpeth
Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Roger Murrah, whose long list of hits has made him a celebrated icon in the Nashville music industry, has put together a unique trio of singer-songwriters for Songwriters at The Harpeth, an evening of music in the Riverside Ballroom of Franklin’s The Harpeth Hotel.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Couple Provides Generous Gift to Community in Honor of Husband's Late Parents
This summer, a Middle Tennessee couple Russ and Allison Burns provided a generous gift to the community in honor of Russ's late parents, James and Allison Burns.“I wanted to give back to the community that raised me,” said Russ. This $100,000 gift through the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will support the mission of the Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Saint Louise Family Medicine Center to provide high-quality and affordable care for Murfreesboro's most vulnerable and at-risk residents. The newly established James P. and Alice R. Burns Saint Louise Clinic Fund will support patients by providing them access to health services such as dental, vision, hearing, durable meds, health condition coaching, and behavioral health assistance. In addition, the contribution may provide care to those without insurance who struggle financially, emotionally, and spiritually.
Nashville Parent
Cheekwood Harvest Opens on September 17
The season shines for kids and families as Cheekwood Harvest returns this fall September 17 – October 30, 2022 with pumpkin houses, scarecrows, Thursday Night out programming and more. Three Pumpkin Houses & Mum Explosion. This year, a third pumpkin house is being added to the Pumpkin Village landscape....
visitfranklin.com
Setting the Stage: An Inside Look at Studio Tenn in Franklin, Tennessee
Franklin is famous for its small-town charm, but did you know it also boasts a professional theater company with big-city credentials? Studio Tenn produces several Broadway-quality musicals, plays, and concerts in Franklin each year, starring some of Tennessee’s most talented performers as well as nationally-known stage and screen actors from across the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Las Palmas is Celebrating 30 Years with a Special Dining Offer for Guests
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant is thrilled to celebrate its loyal customers with 50% off all dine-in food orders on August 20 for Customer Appreciation Day. August 20 is a very special day for Las Palmas and the Ayala family, as it is the day they opened their first restaurant on Charlotte Pike in 1990. To get people in the door, they passed out flyers for free tacos and sodas. Now, 32 years later, they have 8 additional locations across the Nashville area—Antioch, Franklin Pike, Hayes Street, Hermitage, Highway 100, Nippers Corner, Nolensville Pike and Rivergate.
WSMV
Developers come across possible pre-civil war remains in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wedgewood-Houston area is a place of major development. But crews said at one project, they found remains believed to be from the pre-civil war era. AJ Capital Partners built the Nashville Warehouse Co. They have also been working on what will be an apartment complex...
Tennessee Tribune
Tallu Schuyler Quinn, Founder of the Nashville Food Project, to be Honored Posthumously
NASHVILLE – A bridge will be renamed Tuesday in a ceremony to celebrate the life of Tallu Schuler Quinn, the founder of the Nashville Food Project who died earlier this year from brain cancer. Rep. John Ray Clemmons and Sen. Jeff Yarbro sponsored legislation to designate the bridge on...
fox17.com
Garth Brooks developing hub on lower Broadway to help bolster safety, reduce traffic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music star Garth Brooks is working with Metro Nashville to develop a substation on lower Broadway meant to bolster safety and reduce traffic congestion. The mini hub will be constructed at no cost to taxpayers, Mayor John Cooper announced Monday. The substation and traffic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newstalk941.com
Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents
Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
Nashville Scene
Guitarist Extraordinaire Sean Thompson Recasts Himself
Whether or not you know Sean Thompson by name, you’ve likely seen and heard him in his element. Whether he’s reeling off heroic, high-flying solos or keeping things rolling with subtle rhythm-guitar action, Thompson’s fretwork has become a recurring feature of the music rising from Music City’s underground.
Nashville Scene
Police Substation Slated for Garth Brooks Building
Mayor John Cooper announced Monday that Metro will partner with Garth Brooks to operate a police substation at the country music star's Lower Broadway building. The move comes after Brooks paid $47.9 million for the structure, with an address of 411 Broadway, in December 2021 (read here). The singer is planning a bar and restaurant, details for which have not been disclosed.
Tennessee couple reunites with ‘hero’ who pulled them from burning car
The Murfreesboro couple counted their blessings after surviving a hit-and-run crash on I-24. Sophie Newsome and Austin Markos believe it was all part of God’s plan, now calling that Good Samaritan, Olandress “Quez” Hampton, family.
Comments / 0