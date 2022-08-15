Over the years, lots of artist spaces in the city’s core have been sold out from under the creative renters who’ve actually made the locations happening and valuable. Nowadays, it’s hard enough for a Nashville artist to afford the rent on a place to live, let alone another one to make work in. And ever-rising home prices and prohibitive interest rates make the option of purchasing a house a no-go for many artists who aren’t otherwise flush with cash. A few decades ago, when populations began to migrate back into downtown centers in cities all over the country, I began to wonder if the suburbs were going to get super weird as creative populations were pushed to further reaches of boomtowns like Nashville. A new display of art and fashion from a creative collective based in South Antioch says the city is getting outré in the outskirts.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO