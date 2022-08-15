Read full article on original website
How the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Kansas, according to Biden Administration
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden Administration is highlighting the possible benefits that will come to Kansas as a result. According to a recent report released by the Biden Administration, the Inflation Reduction Act will tackle important issues such as the climate crisis and strengthen American energy security. […]
KSNT
‘Florida is the place where woke goes to die,’ DeSantis says
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Pasco County on Tuesday to discuss teacher recruitment efforts. But while in New Port Richey, DeSantis spoke about Florida’s new curriculum and efforts to keep certain ideology out of the state’s schools and pushed back on medical board efforts to include gender dysphoria care for minors.
KSNT
Parentless Florida teen not ‘mature’ enough to seek abortion, court rules
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pregnant Florida 16-year-old was denied an abortion for a second time this week, after a state court of appeals said she didn’t present evidence she was “mature” enough to make the decision. Now, the teen, who is parentless and says she...
