Knoxville, TN

WATE

Local students get opportunity to win free car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local organization is making it their mission to give back to the youth in East Tennessee. XHunger, founded by former VFL, Derrick Furlow Jr., has been serving the local food pantries, food banks and similar organizations to help end hunger in America. They provide resources and aid to help those organizations run smoothly.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Fire & Salt restaurant opening in Oak Ridge this year

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge will have a new restaurant opening in the area called Fire & Salt, founded by Chef Alex Gass of Maryville’s Walnut Kitchen. “Born and raised in Oak Ridge, [Tennessee], food has always been a big part of my life. Some of my best memories are from a child helping my late mother and grandmother, and also my aunt, prepare food for hundreds within our church and exploring the art of smoking meats with my uncle Jim,” Gass said in a statement.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Smoky Mountain Minute: Staying ‘S.M.A.R.T.’ while visiting the Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Emergency Services Manager for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park spoke about how both visitors and locals can practice safety while in the National Park. Liza Hall said it’s all about keeping the acronym ‘S.M.A.R.T.’ in mind, especially while hiking or camping in the...
TRAVEL
WATE

ORNL marks launch of Frontier supercomputer

Oak Ridge National Labs marked the launch of the world's fastest supercomputer. Opioid maker agrees to $450M settlement for role …. Family of SSG Ryan Knauss honored by portrait presented …
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Search for missing Gatlinburg woman continues

A Silver Alert was issued for Claudene Whaley, 76, on August 8 by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Knoxville Chief of Police announces creation of use …. Smoky Mountain Minute: Staying S.M.A.R.T. in the …. U.S. officials visit Oak Ridge National Laboratory. SSG Ryan Knauss honored at Gibbs High School...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Face-to-face with bear

Cindy Kitts, of Knoxville, was sitting in her car, windows down and on her phone, waiting for her family to come out of the Parkside Grill restaurant in Gatlinburg, Tenn. However, while waiting, she noticed a bear looking through her window.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Fire damages Steak N’ Shake in Powell

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at a Powell fast food restaurant Wednesday, Aug. 17. A Steak N’ Shake restaurant was one fire on 500 East Emory Road in Powell. KFD responded and was able to extinguish the fire. The fire seemed to...
POWELL, TN
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WATE

Campbell County dump site trashed

The main commercial dump site in Campbell County is overflowing with trash that’s been piling up for months. Smoky Mountain Minute: Staying S.M.A.R.T. in the …. U.S. officials visit Oak Ridge National Laboratory. SSG Ryan Knauss honored at Gibbs High School nearly …. Knox County Schools begins early-release days.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

