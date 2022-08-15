Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Related
WATE
Local students get opportunity to win free car
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local organization is making it their mission to give back to the youth in East Tennessee. XHunger, founded by former VFL, Derrick Furlow Jr., has been serving the local food pantries, food banks and similar organizations to help end hunger in America. They provide resources and aid to help those organizations run smoothly.
WATE
Fire & Salt restaurant opening in Oak Ridge this year
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge will have a new restaurant opening in the area called Fire & Salt, founded by Chef Alex Gass of Maryville’s Walnut Kitchen. “Born and raised in Oak Ridge, [Tennessee], food has always been a big part of my life. Some of my best memories are from a child helping my late mother and grandmother, and also my aunt, prepare food for hundreds within our church and exploring the art of smoking meats with my uncle Jim,” Gass said in a statement.
Rep. Sam McKenzie issues statement on Austin-East investigation
Representative Sam McKenzie (TN-15) issued a statement following the Knoxville Police Department's internal investigation report in the Austin-East shooting that happened in April of 2021.
WATE
Smoky Mountain Minute: Staying ‘S.M.A.R.T.’ while visiting the Smokies
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Emergency Services Manager for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park spoke about how both visitors and locals can practice safety while in the National Park. Liza Hall said it’s all about keeping the acronym ‘S.M.A.R.T.’ in mind, especially while hiking or camping in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATE
ORNL marks launch of Frontier supercomputer
Oak Ridge National Labs marked the launch of the world's fastest supercomputer. Opioid maker agrees to $450M settlement for role …. Family of SSG Ryan Knauss honored by portrait presented …
Knoxville revokes beer license of Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill for 10 years
The beer license of Hatmaker's Bar & Grill in Fountain City will be suspended following a pre-trial hearing before the City of Knoxville Beer Board.
Knox County Mayor held Opioid crisis impact seminar
An opioid seminar was held for the public by Mayor Glenn Jacobs and the Metro Drug Coalition to address the state over opioid use and overdoses in Knox County.
What is a hootenanny?
The East Tennessee Historical Society's History Hootenanny is raising questions of what a peculiar word means.
RELATED PEOPLE
WATE
Search for missing Gatlinburg woman continues
A Silver Alert was issued for Claudene Whaley, 76, on August 8 by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Knoxville Chief of Police announces creation of use …. Smoky Mountain Minute: Staying S.M.A.R.T. in the …. U.S. officials visit Oak Ridge National Laboratory. SSG Ryan Knauss honored at Gibbs High School...
Loudon County couple getting sporadic mail delivery amid staff shortage
The United States Postal Service says it has staffing issues and that is impacting mail delivery in Loudon County. From budget cuts to stolen mail and issues with COVID, the postal service has had a rough year, to say the least.
Alcoa man gets two life sentences for murder of Knoxville couple
An Alcoa man was handed two consecutive life sentences on Tuesday after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.
WATE
Face-to-face with bear
Cindy Kitts, of Knoxville, was sitting in her car, windows down and on her phone, waiting for her family to come out of the Parkside Grill restaurant in Gatlinburg, Tenn. However, while waiting, she noticed a bear looking through her window.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Retired U.S. Army Colonel to take command of Tennessee State Guard
The Tennessee State Guard is getting a new commander. Tennessee Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, announced Friday that Governor Bill Lee had appointed retired U.S. Army Colonel Kevin Stewart as the new commander.
Pregnant Clarksville woman found safe in Knoxville
A 21-year-old woman who may be pregnant or have recently given birth has been found safe in Knoxville.
WATE
Fire damages Steak N’ Shake in Powell
POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at a Powell fast food restaurant Wednesday, Aug. 17. A Steak N’ Shake restaurant was one fire on 500 East Emory Road in Powell. KFD responded and was able to extinguish the fire. The fire seemed to...
Knoxville’s rental occupancy rate shoots to 98.6%; what that means for renters
At last report, the city's occupancy rate sits at 98.6%, which leaves renters scrambling to find homes within their budgets and timeline. One of those renters include Julie Hartlett, who is no stranger to Knoxville's rental and housing market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATE
Campbell County dump site trashed
The main commercial dump site in Campbell County is overflowing with trash that’s been piling up for months. Smoky Mountain Minute: Staying S.M.A.R.T. in the …. U.S. officials visit Oak Ridge National Laboratory. SSG Ryan Knauss honored at Gibbs High School nearly …. Knox County Schools begins early-release days.
Opioid maker to pay $450 million in nationwide settlement
Negotiations led by Tennessee's attorney general have ended with a $450 million settlement against an opioid maker.
What’s next for Walker Springs apartment fire victims
Those who live in the complex and across the street from the affected buildings say neighbors were calling one another, trying to get people out of the apartments and making sure their friends were okay.
Jacksboro apartments raise rent by 60 percent leaving residents scrambling
If you rent a place, you're familiar with rent inflation. For those living at a small apartment complex in Campbell County, rising rent is hitting elderly and disabled residents especially hard.
Comments / 0