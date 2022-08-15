Read full article on original website
Related
fox4now.com
Death of 2 Florida men linked to raw oysters from Louisiana
Two people have died this month in Florida after eating raw oysters that came from Louisiana. According to the Associated Press, both men died from the bacterial infection Vibrio, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says doesn’t make an oyster look, smell, or taste any different. The...
fox4now.com
Lockdown at Florida elementary school causes parents to panic after police served warrant in area
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County deputies responded to Berkshire Elementary School on Monday afternoon and blocked off part of the campus with crime scene tape. The School District of Palm Beach County said the school was placed on a code-red lockdown at about 2 p.m. local time because the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was serving a warrant in the area.
fox4now.com
Handyman spared death for guilty plea in case of woman found dead in septic tank
STUART, Fla. — A handyman accused of killing a Jensen Beach woman and then hiding her body in a septic tank has pleaded guilty to murder and will spend the rest of his life in prison. Keoki Demich, 34, was sentenced to three consecutive life terms Tuesday for the...
Comments / 0