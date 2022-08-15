ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

fox4now.com

Death of 2 Florida men linked to raw oysters from Louisiana

Two people have died this month in Florida after eating raw oysters that came from Louisiana. According to the Associated Press, both men died from the bacterial infection Vibrio, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says doesn’t make an oyster look, smell, or taste any different. The...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Lockdown at Florida elementary school causes parents to panic after police served warrant in area

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County deputies responded to Berkshire Elementary School on Monday afternoon and blocked off part of the campus with crime scene tape. The School District of Palm Beach County said the school was placed on a code-red lockdown at about 2 p.m. local time because the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was serving a warrant in the area.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

