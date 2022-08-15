The following is a press release from the Texas DPS:. AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be increasing the number of Texas Highway Patrol (THP) Troopers on the roads from Friday, August 19th, through Monday, September 5th, as part of the Intoxicated Driving Mobilization (IDM) – Specific Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP). DPS Troopers will be on the roads looking for drivers who are speeding, driving while intoxicated or not wearing their seat belts. The goal of the IDM STEP program is to reduce the number of DWI-related crashes, injuries and fatalities.

