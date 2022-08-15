Read full article on original website
Related
everythinglubbock.com
One of Texas’ last ‘untouched’ waterways down to a ‘trickle’ amid drought
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — What’s been called one of Texas’ “best kept secrets,” the Roy Creek Canyon Reserve, has been feeling the drought as much as the rest of the state. Landowner Lew Adams said it’s the worst condition the reserve has been in since 2011.
everythinglubbock.com
The Ogallala Aquifer: When will the wells run dry? What, then?
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Parched for months, fired by yet another unforgiving heatwave, piled with wind-scattered topsoil and ash, the hard-packed clay of the High Plains resembled less a wide open collection of prairies in July than it did a vast earthenware ashtray. Even when sporadic storm systems flooded the occasional creek or roadway, the water only evaporated or drained into the nearest craggy riverbed.
everythinglubbock.com
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Whether you’re a newcomer to Central Texas or a tourist, pronouncing names around the area can be head-scratching or embarrassing. The good news is that KXAN has assembled an alphabetized cheat sheet to use when you’re talking to Central Texas natives. We asked our...
everythinglubbock.com
DPS announces upcoming increase in traffic enforcement, Aug. 19 – Sept. 5
The following is a press release from the Texas DPS:. AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be increasing the number of Texas Highway Patrol (THP) Troopers on the roads from Friday, August 19th, through Monday, September 5th, as part of the Intoxicated Driving Mobilization (IDM) – Specific Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP). DPS Troopers will be on the roads looking for drivers who are speeding, driving while intoxicated or not wearing their seat belts. The goal of the IDM STEP program is to reduce the number of DWI-related crashes, injuries and fatalities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
everythinglubbock.com
Dunbar no longer F, improved in latest TEA rating
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Texas Education Agency announced Dunbar College Preparatory Academy improved from an F rating in the most recent accountability report on Monday. According to the report, Dunbar scored a C rating for the 2021-22 school year. Dunbar took to social media to announce its improved rating as...
everythinglubbock.com
2 deaths in Florida linked to raw oysters from Louisiana
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A Pensacola man died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal, who manages the Rustic Inn, told the South Florida SunSentinel that...
everythinglubbock.com
NMSP: Elderly woman killed in traffic crash near Portales
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — On August 10, 2022, at around 4:30 p.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on State Road 88, near Portales. The initial investigation indicated that a 2004 White Lincoln, driven by Minnie M. Corbin, 89, of Portales, was...
everythinglubbock.com
UT Tyler poll: Paxton holds 2-point lead in AG race
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The race for the Texas Attorney General is getting closer than expected. Republican incumbent Ken Paxton is leading his opponent, Rochelle Garza, by two percentage points, according to a new UT Tyler poll. This could be huge for Democrats. The poll surveyed more than 1,384 registered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
everythinglubbock.com
Puerto Rico cruise ship docks face $425M public-private deal
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor on Tuesday announced a public-private partnership to overhaul the island’s cruise ship docks as part of a $425 million project to boost the U.S. territory’s tourism sector. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said the project aims to transform Puerto...
Comments / 0