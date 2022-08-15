Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Appleton students get creative with 'Paint the City' mural project
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A new summer school course offered in Appleton is giving high school students the opportunity to express their creativity. The course is called "Paint the City," where 18 students work with artist Irineo Medina (Neo) to create a mural on N. Oneida Street, on the side of Jersey Bagel and Deli.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton opens area’s largest lighted pickleball complex
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton opened its pickleball complex on Tuesday, which is the largest one in the area with lights. The complex is at Telulah Park and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. The facility is open to people of all ages and abilities.
Fox11online.com
Lodge Kohler invites public to celebrate 5th anniversary in Titletown
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Lodge Kohler is celebrating five years in the Titletown district, and you're invited to the party!. A public reception will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free and will include live music, appetizers and cocktail samples. General Manager...
Fox11online.com
Mulva Cultural Center hits midpoint in construction timeline
DE PERE (WLUK) -- The Mulva Cultural Center is officially halfway done in De Pere. The massive structure is at the intersection of South Broadway and South Wisconsin street. Construction on the $95 million center is expected to wrap up around this time next year. The 75,000 square foot facility...
gbnewsnetwork.com
City of Green Bay Announces Temporary Closure of Dousman Street
(GREEN BAY, WI 08-17-2022) – The Green Bay Public Works Department is announcing, on behalf of Canadian National Railway, the temporary closure of Dousman Street for railroad crossing repair between North Broadway and Washington Street. Traffic Impact. Dousman Street and Main Street between North Broadway and Washington Street, and...
Fox11online.com
Appleton approves car wash to replace part of empty Shopko building
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A car wash is coming to the empty Shopko Building at Northland Mall in Appleton. Appleton's city council voted eight to four Wednesday to approve the Zips Car Wash. City documents show it would be about 56,000 square feet, about half of size of the former store,...
Fox11online.com
Appleton fills pickleball void with eight new courts
APPLETON (WLUK) -- People in the Fox Valley can now enjoy a night game of pickleball, thanks to a donation. On Tuesday, the city of Appleton held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its lighted, eight-court pickleball complex at Telulah Park. It's the largest pickleball complex in Northeast Wisconsin with lights. The...
seehafernews.com
Approval is Given for the Creation of an Olive Garden Restaurant in the Town of Sheboygan
The Town of Sheboygan is now officially getting an Olive Garden. The Town Board met yesterday afternoon and they gave their official stamp of approval for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building that will house the national chain. The restaurant will be located at the Northeast corner of Highway 42...
Fox11online.com
Kaukauna Locks Trail opens to the public
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- A new recreational route in the Fox Valley is open for business. The Kaukauna Locks Trail was dedicated Wednesday afternoon. After years of planning and many weeks of construction, the new recreational trail is ready to go. The 1.3 mile trek begins at the Veterans Memorial Lift Bridge in downtown Kaukauna. Fox Locks officials say after passing Lock #1, the journey features something unique.
Fox11online.com
Appleton neighborhood hosts carnival ahead of new school year
APPLETON (WLUK) -- With the school year fast approaching, community members held a carnival tonight in Appleton. The block party happened in the west Appleton neighborhood. The carnival included school supplies, face painting, balloon artists and prizes. Event organizers say this was also an opportunity to showcase their neighborhood. "Well,...
Fox11online.com
Second open house meeting set for Eagle's Nest Park and Boat Launch
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A second community open house is set to discuss the Eagle’s Nest Park and Boat Launch project. In 2020, Brown County purchased the former Eagle's Nest Supper Club property on Nicolet Drive in Green Bay and renamed it H.J. DeBaker Eagles Nest Park and Boat Launch.
Fox11online.com
Downtown Green Bay road to close for railroad crossing repairs
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A stretch of road in downtown Green Bay -- including a bridge over the Fox River -- will be closed next week. The Green Bay Public Works Department says Canadian National Railway will be doing repairs on the Dousman Street crossing. As a result, Dousman and Main streets will be closed between N. Broadway and Washington Street. This stretch includes the Ray Nitschke Bridge.
Fox11online.com
Roofing company gives Appleton veteran new roof as part of national program
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Security-Luebke Roofing is making a difference for a U.S. Navy veteran. The Northeast Wisconsin company is putting on a roof for veteran James Vanlinn at his home in Appleton. It comes as part of the National Roof Deployment Project, an effort to recognize veterans for their work.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin boys are finalists in mullet competition
(WLUK) -- A pair of Northeast Wisconsin boys' flowing hairstyles are in a national mullet competition. Axel Wenzel, 5, of Brillion, is a finalist in the Kids' Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Max Weihbrecht, 13, of De Pere, is competing in the Teens' Division. Coincidentally, both boys' fathers work...
Fox11online.com
Mallory Lewis and Lamb Chop bring legacy show to Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An iconic puppet is coming to Oshkosh. Mallory Lewis and Lamb Chop are coming to The Grand Oshkosh for the “Shari Lewis Legacy Show” on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. Shari Lewis and Lamb Chop became stars of the children’s entertainment industry in the 1950s...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Community Speed Watch’: Green Bay police teaming with trained volunteers to report speed violations
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department will be gathering data to address speeding concerns in the City of Green Bay through the use of trained volunteers. The GBPD is partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to use trained volunteers to observe and report speed violations.
wearegreenbay.com
Get lost in Goo Goo Dolls performance coming to northeast Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – As part of their “Chaos in Bloom” tour, the rock band Goo Goo Dolls is gracing a local stage for a performance in northeast Wisconsin. According to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, it is partnering with Frank Productions Concerts Live to bring the hit band to Appleton.
Fox11online.com
Helping kids mentally prepare for getting back to school
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Some students are already back in the classroom- and COVID protocols are loosening. It's the first time in more than two years many children across the U.S. are starting classes with scaled back health protocols. Now schools are putting the focus on issues that resulted from...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police enlist help of Community Speed Watch
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police Department is getting extra help from residents to combat speedy drivers. Police are partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to crack down on speeding. "My little 2-year-old, I have to be on him when he's out here in the front yard," said...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay seeking public feedback on proposed Larsen Road Bridge project
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The city of Green Bay is seeking feedback from community members about the proposed replacement of the Larsen Road Bridge over Beaver Dam Creek. Construction is scheduled for the summer of 2024 and is expected to last two to three months. During construction, Larsen Road between...
