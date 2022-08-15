ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Fox11online.com

Appleton students get creative with 'Paint the City' mural project

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A new summer school course offered in Appleton is giving high school students the opportunity to express their creativity. The course is called "Paint the City," where 18 students work with artist Irineo Medina (Neo) to create a mural on N. Oneida Street, on the side of Jersey Bagel and Deli.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton opens area’s largest lighted pickleball complex

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton opened its pickleball complex on Tuesday, which is the largest one in the area with lights. The complex is at Telulah Park and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. The facility is open to people of all ages and abilities.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Lodge Kohler invites public to celebrate 5th anniversary in Titletown

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Lodge Kohler is celebrating five years in the Titletown district, and you're invited to the party!. A public reception will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free and will include live music, appetizers and cocktail samples. General Manager...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Mulva Cultural Center hits midpoint in construction timeline

DE PERE (WLUK) -- The Mulva Cultural Center is officially halfway done in De Pere. The massive structure is at the intersection of South Broadway and South Wisconsin street. Construction on the $95 million center is expected to wrap up around this time next year. The 75,000 square foot facility...
DE PERE, WI
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Oshkosh, WI
Entertainment
City
Oshkosh, WI
gbnewsnetwork.com

City of Green Bay Announces Temporary Closure of Dousman Street

(GREEN BAY, WI 08-17-2022) – The Green Bay Public Works Department is announcing, on behalf of Canadian National Railway, the temporary closure of Dousman Street for railroad crossing repair between North Broadway and Washington Street. Traffic Impact. Dousman Street and Main Street between North Broadway and Washington Street, and...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton approves car wash to replace part of empty Shopko building

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A car wash is coming to the empty Shopko Building at Northland Mall in Appleton. Appleton's city council voted eight to four Wednesday to approve the Zips Car Wash. City documents show it would be about 56,000 square feet, about half of size of the former store,...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton fills pickleball void with eight new courts

APPLETON (WLUK) -- People in the Fox Valley can now enjoy a night game of pickleball, thanks to a donation. On Tuesday, the city of Appleton held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its lighted, eight-court pickleball complex at Telulah Park. It's the largest pickleball complex in Northeast Wisconsin with lights. The...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Kaukauna Locks Trail opens to the public

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- A new recreational route in the Fox Valley is open for business. The Kaukauna Locks Trail was dedicated Wednesday afternoon. After years of planning and many weeks of construction, the new recreational trail is ready to go. The 1.3 mile trek begins at the Veterans Memorial Lift Bridge in downtown Kaukauna. Fox Locks officials say after passing Lock #1, the journey features something unique.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton neighborhood hosts carnival ahead of new school year

APPLETON (WLUK) -- With the school year fast approaching, community members held a carnival tonight in Appleton. The block party happened in the west Appleton neighborhood. The carnival included school supplies, face painting, balloon artists and prizes. Event organizers say this was also an opportunity to showcase their neighborhood. "Well,...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Second open house meeting set for Eagle's Nest Park and Boat Launch

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A second community open house is set to discuss the Eagle’s Nest Park and Boat Launch project. In 2020, Brown County purchased the former Eagle's Nest Supper Club property on Nicolet Drive in Green Bay and renamed it H.J. DeBaker Eagles Nest Park and Boat Launch.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Downtown Green Bay road to close for railroad crossing repairs

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A stretch of road in downtown Green Bay -- including a bridge over the Fox River -- will be closed next week. The Green Bay Public Works Department says Canadian National Railway will be doing repairs on the Dousman Street crossing. As a result, Dousman and Main streets will be closed between N. Broadway and Washington Street. This stretch includes the Ray Nitschke Bridge.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin boys are finalists in mullet competition

(WLUK) -- A pair of Northeast Wisconsin boys' flowing hairstyles are in a national mullet competition. Axel Wenzel, 5, of Brillion, is a finalist in the Kids' Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Max Weihbrecht, 13, of De Pere, is competing in the Teens' Division. Coincidentally, both boys' fathers work...
BRILLION, WI
Fox11online.com

Mallory Lewis and Lamb Chop bring legacy show to Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An iconic puppet is coming to Oshkosh. Mallory Lewis and Lamb Chop are coming to The Grand Oshkosh for the “Shari Lewis Legacy Show” on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. Shari Lewis and Lamb Chop became stars of the children’s entertainment industry in the 1950s...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Get lost in Goo Goo Dolls performance coming to northeast Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – As part of their “Chaos in Bloom” tour, the rock band Goo Goo Dolls is gracing a local stage for a performance in northeast Wisconsin. According to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, it is partnering with Frank Productions Concerts Live to bring the hit band to Appleton.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Helping kids mentally prepare for getting back to school

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Some students are already back in the classroom- and COVID protocols are loosening. It's the first time in more than two years many children across the U.S. are starting classes with scaled back health protocols. Now schools are putting the focus on issues that resulted from...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay police enlist help of Community Speed Watch

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police Department is getting extra help from residents to combat speedy drivers. Police are partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to crack down on speeding. "My little 2-year-old, I have to be on him when he's out here in the front yard," said...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay seeking public feedback on proposed Larsen Road Bridge project

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The city of Green Bay is seeking feedback from community members about the proposed replacement of the Larsen Road Bridge over Beaver Dam Creek. Construction is scheduled for the summer of 2024 and is expected to last two to three months. During construction, Larsen Road between...
GREEN BAY, WI

