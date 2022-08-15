Read full article on original website
kjan.com
Creston man arrested on Ringgold County charges
(Mt. Ayr, Iowa) – The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office reports a man from Union County was arrested Friday night, on charges that include Disorderly Conduct, and Harassment of a Public Official. Authorities say 21-year-old Jaxson Andrew Welcher, of Creston, was arrested at around 8:15-p.m. and booked into the Ringgold County Jail. His bond was set at $300.
kjan.com
Cass County Sheriff’s report for 8/17/22: 4 arrests, 1 accident
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Department reports four arrests and property damage accident. Last Friday, August 12, 2022, Cass County Deputies arrested 32-year-old Nicholas Wright, of Atlantic, for OWI 2nd Offense. Wright was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident in Mount Ayr Results in Arrest of Driver
MOUNT AYR, IA – Ringgold County authorities arrested a Mount Ayr resident on Sunday after an accident inside the city limits. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Department reports 62-year old Tim Wambold of Mount Ayr was northbound on Polk Street around 6:40 pm when he was rear-ended by another northbound vehicle as they approached an intersection. The other vehicle fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
Adair County Arrest Report
(Adair Co.) A Greenfield man was arrested on drug and other charges. The Greenfield Police Department says Dustin Brian Benge, 39, was arrested August 8th after officers were called to S Townline Road for a vehicle in the middle of the road. Benge was observed slumped over in the driver seat asleep. The officer woke Benge and began to speak with him when the officer observed an AR platform weapon, a CO2 styled pistol, a pellet gun and needles in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted. A baggie of a white crystal substance and a bud of a green leafy substance was located. Benge was transported to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office where standardized field sobriety testing was conducted. Benge was charged with OWI 2nd Offense, Felon in Control of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st Offense. Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Benge was held on $12,300 cash or surety bond.
kjan.com
Adair County Sheriff’s report
(Greenfield, Iowa) – Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports numerous arrests from over the past week. A man from Bridgewater was arrested Aug. 7th in Adair County. 23-year-old Randall Lee Dill, III, was arrested on a Cass County warrant and turned over to Cass County Deputies. On the 8th, 39-year-old Dustin Brian Benge, of Greenfield, was arrested after Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in the middle of Townline Road at around 8:12-a.m. Upon further investigation, Benge was found slumped over asleep in the driver’s seat. When the Deputy opened the door to speak with the man, he observed an A-R platform weapon next to Benge. Also in the vehicle was a CO2-style pistol and a pellet gun behind the seat. A more through search of the 1975 Chevy pickup resulted in the discovery of numerous needles that contained methamphetamine, and a pipe that contained marijuana.
Search Warrant Nets Felony Drug Arrests in Clarinda
(Clarinda) Two people were arrested on felony drug charges in Clarinda. The Clarinda Police Department says shortly before 6:00 a.m. today (August 15), Clarinda police officers and Page County sheriff deputies served a search warrant at 418 Main Street in Shambaugh. Approximately 30 grams of a controlled substance believed to be methamphetamine, cash and two motor vehicles were seized.
kjan.com
Search warrant executed in Shambaugh results in 2 Felony Drug Arrests
(Clarinda, Iowa) – Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers reports two people were arrested on drug charges this (Monday) morning. A little before 6-a.m., Clarinda Police Officers and Page County Sheriff Deputies executed a search warrant at 418 Main Street, in Shambaugh. Brothers says approximately 30 grams of a controlled substance believed to be methamphetamine, cash and two motor vehicles were seized.
iheart.com
Des Moines Meth Dealer Sentenced To Prison
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 12-years in prison for selling meth. Police caught 56-year-old David Callison in April 2019 with more than 600-grams of meth, 13-thousand dollars, and a scale. Investigators say Callison, who had been convicted on drug charges before, repeatedly sold large amounts of meth. Callison has also been ordered to serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term.
kjan.com
Des Moines Man Sentenced to More than 12 years in Prison for Meth Conspiracy
DES MOINES, IA – A man from Des Moines was sentenced Tuesday (Today) to 12 1/2-years in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. The U-S Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says in addition to his sentence, 56-year-old David Alan Callison must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
Supervisors voice frustrations over issues with new Guthrie County Jail addition
(Guthrie Co) The new Guthrie County Jail facility project was discussed at the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday morning. Guthrie County Board Chairman Mike Dickson and Sheriff Marty Arganbright expressed their frustration with the way the windows were designed which has the wrong type of glass, allowing people to see inside of the jail cells and other areas.
kmaland.com
Le Mars man arrested on multiple charges
(Bedford) -- A Le Mars man was arrested on multiple charges in Bedford Sunday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 200 block of Orchard Street in Bedford for an unknown man who was covered in blood at a resident's back door. Upon arrival, the Sheriff's Office says deputies spoke with the individual, later identified as 66-year-old Tony Bernal, who gave a report that his car was stolen. After an investigation, authorities say Bernal was arrested and charged with second degree burglary, false reports to a public entity, and public intoxication. During the investigation, the Sheriff's Office says Bernal also spit in a drink in a deputy's vehicle. Authorities say additional charges are still pending.
KCCI.com
West Des Moines man charged with murder after turning himself in to Polk County authorities
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A day afterturning himself into law enforcement, the Polk County Sheriff's Office charged 38-year-old Courtney Shane Smith with first-degree murder. Smith is charged in connection with the death of 51-year-old Scott Crane. Investigators found 51-year-old Crane dead on Aug. 6. Crane suffered a gunshot wound....
kjan.com
NW Iowa man arrested in Taylor County, Sunday
(Bedford, Iowa) – A man from northwest Iowa was arrested Sunday in Taylor County, following an investigation into a report a man was at the back door of a residence, covered in blood. Deputies responding to the 200 block of Orchard Street, in Bedford, spoke with subject, who was identified as 66-year-old Tony Bernal, of LeMars. Bernal told Deputies that his vehicle was stolen.
Double Murder Suspect Stands Off With Police in Small Iowa Town
Gage Walter of Omaha barricaded himself within St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset, Iowa this weekend in a tense standoff with local authorities. Walter was found by West Des Moines police, who say they found Walter driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser with Nebraska license plates that was reported stolen. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 7:40 am on Sunday. The Nebraska man then led WDM PD on a car chase that took them to the church in Winterset, which is roughly a half-hour drive. Police said the pursuit lasted about 45 minutes.
Iowa man charged with murder after turning himself in
A person of interest in the homicide of a Des Moines man earlier this month turned himself in Monday and now officials say he has been charged with first-degree murder.
kjan.com
Atlantic’s newest Police Officer is sworn-in
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Mayor and City Council in Atlantic, Wednesday evening, welcomed the City’s newest Police Officer to the ranks. Mayor Grace Garrett administered the Oath of Office to Officer Phillip Hood, who actually joined the Department earlier this month. While this latest hiring completes the staffing...
Man Who Turned Himself In Charged With First-Degree Murder
(Des Moines, IA) — A man who turned himself in to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Monday has been charged with first-degree murder. Thirty-eight-year-old Courtney Shane Smith is being held in the Polk County Jail with an initial court appearance scheduled for Wednesday. Fifty-one-year-old Scott Crane’s body was found August 6th. He had been shot to death.
iheart.com
Fidel Castro Is In The Polk County Iowa Jail
(Des Moines, IA) -- Fidel Castro is in the Polk County Jail. No--not the Cuban leader who died nearly six years ago in 2016. THIS Fidel Castro is 47-years-old and was arrested by Des Moines Police Sunday night around 11:00 pm and charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
kjan.com
Pedestrian struck and killed in southern Iowa
(Albia, Iowa) – A pedestrian in southern Iowa’s Monroe County died Tuesday afternoon, after being struck by an SUV. The Iowa State Patrol reports a 2011 Chevy Traverse driven by 33-year-old Michael Lee Cox, of Albia, was traveling south on Clinton Street at around 1:10-p.m., and proceeded through the intersection of S. Clinton and E. Washington Streets, as 56-year-old Timothy Allen Olson, of Polk City, was crossing S. Clinton in a crosswalk from the west, which was to the right of the SUV.
