Pics: Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher and Sons Make Memories at Dollywood
Carrie Underwood and her family just spent a few days at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Underwood took to social media to rave about the experience. The country singer and her retired hockey star husband took their young sons to frolic at Dolly Parton’s euphonious theme park at the foot of the Smoky Mountains. Underwood posted a series of photos including one of her and Fisher posing in front of a cluster of Dollywood signs, some sweet father/son snaps of them on rides including Mystery Mine, there was a picture of ducks and even a frame of one of her boys sleeping on Fisher’s lap while they were riding Dollywood’s famed train.
Vince Gill Performs Alongside Daughter in Nashville to Tribute His Injured Wife, Amy Grant
Vince Gill and Amy Grant's daughter, Corrina, joined her father on stage for a touching live performance in Nashville this past weekend. The father welcomed his 21-year-old daughter out on the stage during the last bit of his performance at Ryman Auditorium on the evening of Aug. 4. The father-daughter duo then dedicated the last song of his set to their injured wife and mother, Queen of Christian Pop: Amy Grant.
Country Music Favorite and Former TV News Anchor Wed in Tennessee
Jason Albers, who country music fans will know from his work with The Flatland Cavalry, just tied the knot! The drummer and and fiancée Elizabeth Pace married at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee, back on July 23, per PEOPLE. The couple said "I do" after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this week
A popular celeb-owned restaurant chain is opening its first location in Ohio this week. If a fried chicken sandwich dripping with melted muenster cheese, crispy fried onions, bacon, and sweet and smokey BBQ sauce sounds good, you'll want to check out the new Big Chicken restaurant location when it opens later this month in Miamisburg, Ohio.
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say
Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
Popular Tennessee restaurant closed abruptly this month
A popular restaurant chain abruptly closed one of its locations in Tennessee last week. Big River Grille & Brewing Works, a Chattanooga staple for nearly 20 years, has unfortunately closed its doors for the last time.
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
Miranda Lambert Posts Incredible Photos from Montana Adventure: ‘Best Summer Ever’
This summer, country superstar Miranda Lambert has enjoyed an epic vacation across the American West, visiting Wyoming, Utah, and now Montana. A few weeks ago, Lambert took to Instagram to share the news about her road trip. She’s traveling with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and their two friends Gwen Sebastian and Louis Newman.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
Check out the new Starlite Drive-In movie theater in West Virginia for some summer fun
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Why not check out the newly opened Starlite Drive-In movie theater in West Virginia?. If you're a fan of nostalgic summer fun, you'll love the new Starlite Drive-In movie theater at 3948 Lochgelly Road in Oak Hill.
Naomi Judd Left Daughters Wynonna and Ashley Out of Her Will: Reports
Naomi Judd left her daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will. She instead opted to leave her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as executor of her estate. According to a report, “he will have full authority and discretion over her assets without the approval of any court.”
A dog was found 500 feet underground months after it vanished into a Missouri cave
Rescuers squeezed through tight passageways inside Berome Moore cave in Missouri to get to Abby the dog, who had vanished two months ago.
A Moment Of Silence For The Thousands Of Cold Bud Lights We Lost In Kentucky Today
It’s difficult to fathom a loss like this, and tough to the totality of the grief I’m sure we’re all feeling into words right now… but it brings me great pain to announce that we lost a lot thousands upon thousands of cans of delicious Bud Light, during a tragic accident in Louisville, Kentucky, this afternoon.
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
See Stunning Pics From Machine Gun Kelly’s Cleveland Homecoming Gig
Machine Gun Kelly returned to Cleveland last week to entertain his hometown audience on the rapper-turned-rock star's "Mainstream Sellout Tour." The trek concluded its North American run with the gig at the Ohio city's FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday (Aug. 13). The sold-out show was emotional for the musician. "i typed...
PHOTO: Tim McGraw Drops Priceless Throwback Photo From Scorching Hot Day Filming ‘1883’
Tim McGraw is on the road performing country music for the folks. But he’s reflecting on his time spent on the set of 1883. Check out a photo that he shared from a pretty hot day on set. “Flashback to shooting #1883TV. Dang it was HOT that day!” he...
Anthrax’s Scott Ian Does His Best Kerry King Impression, Sports Huge Chains
In a video the Anthrax guitarist shared last week, Scott Ian hung some large, menacing chains from his waist in a goofy impression of Slayer guitar icon Kerry King. King is known for wearing the same type of imposing metal links onstage with Slayer before they called it a day in 2019. And the chains he hung from one side of his waist were real metal. (Though they appeared to some to resemble a comically large wallet chain.)
Elvis death anniversary increases tourism at his birthplace
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum in Tupelo, Mississippi, has welcomed an increasing number of visitors as fans commemorate the 45th anniversary of Presley’s death and a new movie reawakens international interest in the singer. Roy Turner was named executive director of the Birthplace...
Carlos Santana Health Scare Over? Rocker Back Touring After 'Scary' Collapse
Carlos Santana has resumed touring. The renowned rocker returned to the stage in Connecticut on Friday, one month after fainting onstage in Michigan. The week prior, the 75-year-old guitarist was captured grinning as he exited the Four Seasons in midtown Manhattan, before performing in Connecticut and at the Jones Beach Amphitheater on Long Island, New York.
Blackberry Smoke Drummer Brit Turner Hospitalized Following Heart Attack
Blackberry Smoke drummer Brit Turner is currently in the hospital following a serious heart attack, according to a post on the band's social media. He's currently in stable condition. "On Sunday, August 14, brother and drummer Brit Turner suffered a serious heart attack. He was home in Atlanta and was...
