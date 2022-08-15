Read full article on original website
British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy
The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
At 95, Gina Lollobrigida, icon from Hollywood's Golden Age, to run for Senate in Italy
Gina Lollobrigida says she's seeking office because she is 'tired of hearing politicians arguing with each other without ever getting to the point.'
'Britain is melting': The U.K. records its hottest day ever as a heat wave scorches Europe
Records are tumbling as temperatures are rising across Europe, where a monster heat wave is fueling wildfires and causing deaths. The mark in London hits about 104 Fahrenheit.
Turkey vows to back Palestinians despite restoring Israel ties
Turkey has said its decision to restore diplomatic relations with Israel after a decade of tensions does not mean it will abandon its support for Palestinians. The comments by the foreign minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, came moments after the Israeli prime minister, Yair Lapid, announced the resumption of full diplomatic relations, including the reappointment of ambassadors.
Saudi student home on holiday jailed for 34 years for using Twitter
Saudi Arabia has sentenced a Leeds University student to 34 years in prison for having a Twitter account and for sharing posts written by dissidents and activists.The punishment handed down to Salma al-Shehab is the longest known sentence to be given to a women’s rights activist in Saudi Arabia, according to the US non-profit Freedom Initiative, which advocates on behalf of wrongly-detained prisoners in the region.The 34-year-old, who has two young children, was arrested in January last year during a trip home to see her family.The PhD student was initially sentenced to six years in prison, but the country’s Specialised...
SFGate
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Queens Willow Pill and Jinkx Monsoon on Adulting, Sobriety and Eating Haggis
“Drag Race: All Stars” Season 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon made “Drag Race” her-story when she became the first queen to win twice. Willow Pill is still coming to terms with winning the main show in April. She made her-story when she became the first Trans contestant to win there.
BBC
British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son
The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
Plácido Domingo linked to criminal ring in Argentina, prosecutors say
Media in Argentina have broadcast audio recordings of police wiretaps that prosecutors say includes the voice of the famed singer making plans for a sexual encounter arranged by the crime ring.
32 Married People On Twitter Who Should Have Majored In "Brutally Hysterical Honesty" In College
"My husband and I promised to never go to sleep angry. We've been awake since Thursday."
Germany regrets boycott by Munich attack victims’ families
The German government said Friday it regrets plans by families of Israeli athletes killed at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich to boycott a 50-year anniversary ceremony next month and said it was prepared to continue talks on further compensation.Eleven Israelis and a German police officer were killed after members of the militant Palestinian group Black September broke into the Olympic Village on Sept. 5, 1972. They took Israelis hostage, hoping to force the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and two left-wing extremists in West German jails.The victims' families announced Thursday that they would not attend the...
Liam Neeson Once Believed Sharon Stone Blocked Him From Starring in ‘The Quick and the Dead’
Liam Neeson once shared that Sharon Stone didn't want him starring in her movie 'The Quick and the Dead,' despite everyone else wanting him on board.
Germany flying 6 fighters 8K miles in 24 hours to Singapore
BANGKOK (AP) — A group of German air force fighter jets landed in Singapore on Tuesday as part of a marathon bid to fly them some 12,800 kilometers (8,000 miles) from their home base to Southeast Asia in just 24 hours. The exercise comes at a time of heightened...
NME
Masdo, Marijannah and more announced for Malaysia’s Liveinkchxwak festival
Malaysian concert promoter Liveinkch has announced the lineup for the 2022 edition of their Liveinkchxwak festival. Today (17 August), Liveinkch took to social media to announce the return of their “festival experience” in collaboration with WAK Festival, thus marking the first edition of the joint event since 2019 and the second overall festival under the Liveinkch banner.
Time Out Global
The UK’s largest-ever kite festival is taking place in aid of Afghanistan this weekend
You may remember seeing images of Afghanistan all over your TV a year ago. The Taliban were fast encroaching upon the capital Kabul as western forces withdrew from the country. It resulted in a serious curtailing of women’s rights, which is still ongoing, as well as a large-scale humanitarian crisis.
NME
Thailand’s 808 Festival to return in December
Thailand’s dance music festival 808 Festival will be returning in December 2022. Recently, the festival took to Instagram to announce its 9th edition, which will take place between 9 and 11 December. The simple post featured the festival logo and dates against a colourful backdrop. No details concerning the festival’s lineup or ticketing have been released yet.
Israeli families of 1972 Munich Olympics victims demand more compensation
MUNICH, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The families of Israeli athletes murdered at the 1972 Munich Olympics are unhappy with fresh German compensation offers and plan to boycott a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the attack in protest, their spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.
Little talk of rainforest protection in the Brazilian Amazon
In the Brazilian Amazon these days, it's nearly impossible to run for office talking up the environment. More common is a scene like this: A candidate for Congress parades a helicopter — the symbol of illegal gold mining — painted with the Brazilian flag, through the streets of the Amazon city of Boa Vista. He defends a gold rush that has devastated Indigenous territories and contaminated rivers. In a neighboring state an Indigenous candidate stops wearing green clothing in public out of fear of violence. Like all Brazilians, residents of the vast Amazon region will elect governors and lawmakers...
