Saudi Arabia has sentenced a Leeds University student to 34 years in prison for having a Twitter account and for sharing posts written by dissidents and activists.The punishment handed down to Salma al-Shehab is the longest known sentence to be given to a women’s rights activist in Saudi Arabia, according to the US non-profit Freedom Initiative, which advocates on behalf of wrongly-detained prisoners in the region.The 34-year-old, who has two young children, was arrested in January last year during a trip home to see her family.The PhD student was initially sentenced to six years in prison, but the country’s Specialised...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 15 HOURS AGO