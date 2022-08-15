ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fritz the Baby Hippo Explores His Outdoor Enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo for the First Time

On Monday, the Cincinnati Zoo's 2-week-old baby hippo explored his outdoor habitat with his mom, Bibi, for the first time, the Ohio facility shared in a release. "The habitat introduction went pretty much as we hoped it would," the Cincinnati Zoo's director of animal care, Christina Gorsuch, said. "Bibi, followed closely by Fritz, came out right away and walked into the pool. She showed great maternal instincts and used her body to block Fritz from spending too much time in deep water. He went under to nurse and explore a little but stayed right by mom."
Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever

Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
Baby hippo explores enclosure after being born despite mother being on birth control

A hippopotamus has given birth to a newborn despite being on birth control.The female baby weighed in at over 26 kilos after being born at Cincinnati Zoo and is already walking around and exploring her enclosure.Mother Bibi fell pregnant in April despite being on birth control.She already has one child - Fiona - that became a huge star on social media when she was born prematurely weighing only 13 kilos.Her new sister - who has not yet been named - weighed double at birth.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cincinnati Zoo welcomes newborn hippoThousands of venomous spider crabs swarm Cornwall beach to create spectacular sightKim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ‘split after nine months of dating’
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
Lion Cub Tries To Roar For The First Time In Front Of Proud Mother

I’ll admit, baby animals can be pretty adorable, whether they’re bear cubs, lion cubs, a foal, or hell, all of them. They’re so cute, that you tend to forget to think about how a lot of these baby animals will grow into creatures that will relentlessly tear you apart if you cross paths with them the wrong way.
Toddler's happy dance while learning colors is 'pure joy'

A Georgia toddler's reaction to learning her colors just might be the cutest thing you'll see on the internet today. Two-year-old Delilah is the star of a viral TikTok video that's already been viewed nearly 2 million times within the last week. The short clip features Allen Cooley, Delilah's dad, holding colorful books while he asks his daughter to identify each color. After each answer, Delilah and her parents scream in delight, while the toddler raises her arms in a happy dance and excitedly laughs and giggles.
Couple Catch Adorable Bear Cubs Cooling Off In Backyard Planter

A pair of wild bear cubs were caught on camera escaping from the summer heat by playing in a water-filled backyard planter of a family’s home in Pasadena, California. Sainty Wang and Carlos Chavez captured the adorable moment from behind a sliding glass door at their home. The two cubs squeezed into the planter much like birds would use a birdbath.
Video of Dog Enjoying Her Very Last Pup Cup Is So Heartbreaking Yet So Sweet

Saying goodbye to your pet is heartbreaking. It's never easy, but sometimes the best way to deal with the loss is to treat your pet right before they go. That's probably why video of a Chihuahua getting an extra-special treat at Starbucks recently has captured the hearts of thousands on the internet. It was a bittersweet moment, but one that we're sure his owners are going to remember forever.
