Cincinnati Zoo Under 24-Hour Baby Watch as it Waits for Fiona the Hippo's New Sibling to Arrive
After announcing Bibi the hippo's pregnancy with dad-to-be Tucker in April, the Cincinnati Zoo is now under a 24-hour birth watch for Fiona's younger sibling, according to WLWT5. Bibi is due in mid-August, but the hippo's birth window could be 30 days before or after the estimated due date, so...
Fritz the Baby Hippo Explores His Outdoor Enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo for the First Time
On Monday, the Cincinnati Zoo's 2-week-old baby hippo explored his outdoor habitat with his mom, Bibi, for the first time, the Ohio facility shared in a release. "The habitat introduction went pretty much as we hoped it would," the Cincinnati Zoo's director of animal care, Christina Gorsuch, said. "Bibi, followed closely by Fritz, came out right away and walked into the pool. She showed great maternal instincts and used her body to block Fritz from spending too much time in deep water. He went under to nurse and explore a little but stayed right by mom."
buzznicked.com
Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever
Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
Gorilla Terrifies Zoo Visitor With 'Smooth' Entrance In Hilarious Video
One viewer called it ""the smoothest thing I've ever seen" while another was convinced He's done that before."
My party of 4 spent $3,275 at a 3-star Michelin restaurant, and the 10-course meal felt like a fun tourist attraction
I dined at Alinea, a 3-star Michelin restaurant in Chicago and was impressed. It was a fascinating, once-in-a-lifetime experience with wild and funny twists. The 10-course meal with wine pairings costs about $820 per person.
Chandler Powell Shares Adorable Photos With Daughter Grace Warrior on Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve
Chandler Powell sure has a lot to be proud of these days. He’s married to Bindi Irwin, with whom he’s had a beautiful daughter, Grace Warrior. Together, they carry on the Irwin legacy of studying animals and working towards maintaining wildlife preservation. He’s also not shy about taking...
The Cost of Captivity: Lioness Killed by Male Lion Minutes After Introduction at The Birmingham Zoo
A lioness named Akili was killed by a male lion when they were introduced to each other at the Birmingham Zoo. The Birmingham Zoo reportedly introduced the male lion, Josh, to Akili in hopes that the animals could become companions after the death of the lioness’ former partner. On...
The Internet Is Cracking Up Over This Bear’s Reaction To This Couple Getting Married At The Zoo
This couple decided to have their wedding ceremony held at the Minnesota Zoo and ended up with some genuinely spectacular wedding photographs, including getting hilariously photobombed by a Russian grizzly bear. The wedding pictures, taken by Chris and Kristy Photography, have since gone viral as people can’t get enough of...
Woman gave birth to black and white twins and thought she was handed the wrong baby
Mother Nature never ceases to amaze. Judith Nowokocha, a photographer from Calgary, Canada, received one such surprise. In 2016 she gave birth to twins and was in utter disbelief. The reason was that one of her babies was black and the other an albino.
Baby hippo explores enclosure after being born despite mother being on birth control
A hippopotamus has given birth to a newborn despite being on birth control.The female baby weighed in at over 26 kilos after being born at Cincinnati Zoo and is already walking around and exploring her enclosure.Mother Bibi fell pregnant in April despite being on birth control.She already has one child - Fiona - that became a huge star on social media when she was born prematurely weighing only 13 kilos.Her new sister - who has not yet been named - weighed double at birth.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cincinnati Zoo welcomes newborn hippoThousands of venomous spider crabs swarm Cornwall beach to create spectacular sightKim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ‘split after nine months of dating’
Bengal cat kicked and slapped by its celebrity owner: Guess what the abuser’s punishment was
Earlier this year a Bengal cat was physically abused by a famous football player Kurt Zouma. The footballer's brother filmed the disturbing episode of animal cruelty and posted it online. In 40-second footage, the distressed pet was seen chased by angry Zouma, kicked in the stomach, thrown a pair of...
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him
Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
Abandoned Baby Polar Bear Sleeping With A Stuffed Animal Makes Cute Sounds
Last Friday, the Internet received an ultimate dose of cuteness when the video of a baby polar bear sleeping with her stuffed Moose was posted online by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, Ohio. Sadly, the cub was abandoned by her mother, so the zoo’s staff is now taking care of her.
An Adorable Dog Who Has Been In An Animal Shelter Since She Was A Baby, Works As A Delivery Person To Help Her Furry Siblings
A charming dog in Mexico City has won the hearts of all the people and netizens who are aware of her tale on various social media platforms. The dog works as a vegan food delivery person to aid her coworkers at the animal sanctuary to which she belongs. Any is...
'Fluffy' Pit Bull With Long Hair Due to Rare Recessive Gene Stuns Internet
"I didn't know the cure for my bad day was seeing a fluffy pitbull, but here we are," said one delighted internet user.
Lion Cub Tries To Roar For The First Time In Front Of Proud Mother
I’ll admit, baby animals can be pretty adorable, whether they’re bear cubs, lion cubs, a foal, or hell, all of them. They’re so cute, that you tend to forget to think about how a lot of these baby animals will grow into creatures that will relentlessly tear you apart if you cross paths with them the wrong way.
Toddler's happy dance while learning colors is 'pure joy'
A Georgia toddler's reaction to learning her colors just might be the cutest thing you'll see on the internet today. Two-year-old Delilah is the star of a viral TikTok video that's already been viewed nearly 2 million times within the last week. The short clip features Allen Cooley, Delilah's dad, holding colorful books while he asks his daughter to identify each color. After each answer, Delilah and her parents scream in delight, while the toddler raises her arms in a happy dance and excitedly laughs and giggles.
Couple Catch Adorable Bear Cubs Cooling Off In Backyard Planter
A pair of wild bear cubs were caught on camera escaping from the summer heat by playing in a water-filled backyard planter of a family’s home in Pasadena, California. Sainty Wang and Carlos Chavez captured the adorable moment from behind a sliding glass door at their home. The two cubs squeezed into the planter much like birds would use a birdbath.
Video of Dog Enjoying Her Very Last Pup Cup Is So Heartbreaking Yet So Sweet
Saying goodbye to your pet is heartbreaking. It's never easy, but sometimes the best way to deal with the loss is to treat your pet right before they go. That's probably why video of a Chihuahua getting an extra-special treat at Starbucks recently has captured the hearts of thousands on the internet. It was a bittersweet moment, but one that we're sure his owners are going to remember forever.
Honey Boo Boo, 16, shows off huge eyelashes & razor-sharp nails during Boston Market outing with sister Pumpkin and kids
ALANA "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has shown off huge eyelashes and razor sharp nails in exclusive photos during a family outing with fans. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star, 16, displayed the look while at a fan event at Boston Market in Atlanta, Georgia. Alana showed off her extreme...
