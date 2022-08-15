Read full article on original website
Related
wiproud.com
What La Niña means for fall in Wisconsin:
(WFRV) – The National Weather Service’s latest forecast says that La Niña will continue into the fall. How will this impact fall weather in Wisconsin?. The National Weather Service describes La Niña as the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific. La Niña events happened every three to five years or so.
wiproud.com
Gov. Evers makes a stop at Leinenkugel’s brewery
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Governor Tony Evers made stops in western Wisconsin yesterday afternoon as he tours the state to promote access to clean drinking water. Evers was traveling with the secretary of the Department of Natural Resources and made a stop in Chippewa Falls. Evers took a tour of...
wiproud.com
Mandela Barnes continues statewide Working for Wisconsin tour
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes is continuing a statewide tour to learn about the challenges Wisconsinites are facing. Senator Tammy Baldwin joined Barnes during a visit to the Hamburg Hills Dairy Farm in Stoddard yesterday afternoon. The lieutenant governor then met with supporters in downtown La...
wiproud.com
Pritzker announces $34.6 billion transportation investment
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker joined the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to announce an investment to improve transportation across the state Friday. According to a press release, the $34.6 billion investment from the Rebuild Illinois capital program will improve roads bridges, transit, rail airports and ports...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wiproud.com
Clergy, social workers fear fallout from Okla. abortion laws
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Strict anti-abortion laws that took effect in Oklahoma this year led to the quick shuttering of every abortion facility in the state, but left questions for those who work directly with women who may seek their advice or help getting an abortion out of state.
wiproud.com
Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports. The medical...
Comments / 0