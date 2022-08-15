ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Home Talent League: Yo Herdenez, Jason Brewer heroes as Stoughton tops Fort in 13-inning Southeast semifinal

By Jack Miller Sports reporter
stoughtonnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stoughtonnews.com

Girls swimming: Stoughton to rely on pair of state qualifiers

Stoughton seniors Lillian Talbert and Alyson Schafer return from the Vikings’ 200-yard freestyle relay that qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state meet last year. The Vikings finished 15th at state in the 200 free relay at state with a time of 1 minute, 44.19 seconds. The Vikings must replace half of that relay and a senior core that helped Stoughton finish fifth in the Badger East Conference meet last season.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Girls tennis: Stoughton opens up season at invitational

The Stoughton girls tennis team opened up its season with an invitational on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Ahuska Park and Madison La Follette High School. The No. 3 doubles team of Allie Taamallah and Lydia Tomczyk had the Vikings’ best finish, taking third. The No. 1 doubles team of Jordan Bellisle and Lauren Model and the No. 2 doubles team of Allison Sankbeil and Alana Ringen finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Girls tennis: Stoughton hoping to build off returning starters

The Stoughton girls tennis team graduates its lone state qualifiers, but the Vikings are still hopeful with a handful of their starters back. Mikayla Wheeler and Shannon Gibbons advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament as doubles partners last season as seniors. Still, Stoughton brings back five starters from its lineup.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Football: Twelve area players to watch this season

Poteat will look to make an instant impact at the varsity level for Verona. The sophomore slots in at cornerback and wide receiver. He currently holds college offers from Wisconsin, Michigan and Nebraska. Griffin Rousseau, Stoughton (So.) Rousseau figures to be one of the more imposing forces in the area...
STOUGHTON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Fort Atkinson, WI
City
Jefferson, WI
City
Stoughton, WI
Stoughton, WI
Sports
Fort Atkinson, WI
Sports
FOX 21 Online

Emma Raye Decommits Ahead of Senior Season

DULUTH, Minn.- Superior’s Emma Raye announced via Twitter Tuesday she has decommitted to the University of Wisconsin. In her tweet Raye says, “I would like to say how thankful I am for Wisconsin offering me a spot to play softball for such a great program. After heartfelt consideration, it is in my best interest to explore different opportunities, reopening my recruiting process.”
SUPERIOR, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Football: Nine area games to circle on the calendar

The 2022 high school football season figures to have plenty of exciting matchups. Here are nine area games to circle on the calendar. The old Badger South rivals played a thrilling Week 1 game last year in Stoughton. Oregon rallied to tie the game after being down 14 points, but a Stoughton touchdown with 12 seconds left sealed the deal.
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Sneak preview inside Sun Prairie West High School

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -The start of a new school year brings a lot of firsts for everyone, and in Sun Prairie, that now includes a brand new high school. On September 6, more than 1,300 students will officially become Sun Prairie West High School Wolves. The expansion and reconfiguration...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League#Home Talent League#Merchants#Htl#The Jefferson Blue Devils#Southeast Section
saturdaytradition.com

Jordan Davis 'thankful' after final game of Wisconsin MBB French Tour

Jordan Davis and Wisconsin played their final game of the French Tour on Monday. The Badgers came out with an 85-69 against Azurea Club per UWBadgers.com. Davis and Connor Essegian led the team in scoring with 14 points each. 12 of Davis’ 14 points came from the 1st half, as he got the scoring started early on for his team. Other key scoring contributors were Steven Crowl (11 points) and Max Klesmit (10 points). Wisconsin will be in France until Wednesday before heading back home to Madison.
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Relay For Life of Dane and Rock Counties is Aug. 20

The Relay For Life of Dane and Rock Counties, formerly known as Relay For Life of Stoughton - McFarland - Oregon, will be held from 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Mandt Park in Stoughton. The event will be held in the ball diamond area. Those attending can bring their...
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | 100-year dream comes true at Neu’s Hardware

August 15, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Margaret Krebs will turn 100 years old on August 26, 2022 and by the skin of her teeth she just completed one of the final goals on her bucket list: working at a hardware store. Mike at Neu’s Hardware, N95W16915...
WEST BEND, WI
oregonobserver.com

Craig Culver visits Oregon’s “Little Culver’s”

The Village of Oregon’s “Little Culver’s,” a tribute to the franchise, received a visit from Craig Culver himself on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The display–a detailed replica of the restaurant that sits near the future site of a life-sized Oregon Culver’s–caught the founder and former CEO’s attention as community members began adding various toy cars to the “drive-thru line.” The movement gained traction online, with more than four hundred toys appearing since it was built and placed by Oregon resident Dana Terrian.
OREGON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
stoughtonnews.com

Rebecca Romine, RN

Rebecca Romine - RN, left this world on Aug. 11, 2022 surrounded by family. She was 71. She had successfully battled ovarian cancer since 2018 and had recently experienced a reoccurrence, which led to a rapid decline. She fought valiantly and was at home in a hospice setting at the time of her death.
STOUGHTON, WI
travelawaits.com

7 Things To Do In Charming Edgerton, Wisconsin

Edgerton, Wisconsin, is a charming small town with a big personality. Found in the Rock River Valley 4 miles away from the gorgeous 10,595-acre Lake Koshkonong, it is the perfect place to experience Midwestern hospitality while having fun. This community was formerly known as Fulton Station. Still, it was later...
EDGERTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Gates retires as River Bluff Middle School principal

The Stoughton Area School District is searching for a new leader for its middle school after long-time River Bluff Middle School principal Trish Gates retired last week. Gates, who was promoted from Sandhill Elementary principal to River Bluff principal prior to the 2008-09 school year, announced her retirement in a letter sent to the district staff and parents on Saturday, Aug. 11. It read, in part:
STOUGHTON, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant

Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
MADISON, WI
Volume One

Sesquicentennial Stories: Fire in the Sky

A brilliant ball of fire fell from the sky and landed in Eau Claire near the Omaha yards – between Madison and Wisconsin streets – on Saturday, April 18, 1908. The dazzling spectacle was witnessed by several people including Dr. Chase about 11 o’clock at night. “Its...
EAU CLAIRE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy