Home Talent League: Yo Herdenez, Jason Brewer heroes as Stoughton tops Fort in 13-inning Southeast semifinal

stoughtonnews.com
Girls swimming: Stoughton to rely on pair of state qualifiers
Stoughton seniors Lillian Talbert and Alyson Schafer return from the Vikings’ 200-yard freestyle relay that qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state meet last year. The Vikings finished 15th at state in the 200 free relay at state with a time of 1 minute, 44.19 seconds. The Vikings must replace half of that relay and a senior core that helped Stoughton finish fifth in the Badger East Conference meet last season.
stoughtonnews.com
Girls tennis: Stoughton opens up season at invitational
The Stoughton girls tennis team opened up its season with an invitational on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Ahuska Park and Madison La Follette High School. The No. 3 doubles team of Allie Taamallah and Lydia Tomczyk had the Vikings’ best finish, taking third. The No. 1 doubles team of Jordan Bellisle and Lauren Model and the No. 2 doubles team of Allison Sankbeil and Alana Ringen finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
stoughtonnews.com
Girls tennis: Stoughton hoping to build off returning starters
The Stoughton girls tennis team graduates its lone state qualifiers, but the Vikings are still hopeful with a handful of their starters back. Mikayla Wheeler and Shannon Gibbons advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament as doubles partners last season as seniors. Still, Stoughton brings back five starters from its lineup.
stoughtonnews.com
Football: Twelve area players to watch this season
Poteat will look to make an instant impact at the varsity level for Verona. The sophomore slots in at cornerback and wide receiver. He currently holds college offers from Wisconsin, Michigan and Nebraska. Griffin Rousseau, Stoughton (So.) Rousseau figures to be one of the more imposing forces in the area...
FOX 21 Online
Emma Raye Decommits Ahead of Senior Season
DULUTH, Minn.- Superior’s Emma Raye announced via Twitter Tuesday she has decommitted to the University of Wisconsin. In her tweet Raye says, “I would like to say how thankful I am for Wisconsin offering me a spot to play softball for such a great program. After heartfelt consideration, it is in my best interest to explore different opportunities, reopening my recruiting process.”
stoughtonnews.com
Football: Nine area games to circle on the calendar
The 2022 high school football season figures to have plenty of exciting matchups. Here are nine area games to circle on the calendar. The old Badger South rivals played a thrilling Week 1 game last year in Stoughton. Oregon rallied to tie the game after being down 14 points, but a Stoughton touchdown with 12 seconds left sealed the deal.
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
nbc15.com
Sneak preview inside Sun Prairie West High School
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -The start of a new school year brings a lot of firsts for everyone, and in Sun Prairie, that now includes a brand new high school. On September 6, more than 1,300 students will officially become Sun Prairie West High School Wolves. The expansion and reconfiguration...
saturdaytradition.com
Jordan Davis 'thankful' after final game of Wisconsin MBB French Tour
Jordan Davis and Wisconsin played their final game of the French Tour on Monday. The Badgers came out with an 85-69 against Azurea Club per UWBadgers.com. Davis and Connor Essegian led the team in scoring with 14 points each. 12 of Davis’ 14 points came from the 1st half, as he got the scoring started early on for his team. Other key scoring contributors were Steven Crowl (11 points) and Max Klesmit (10 points). Wisconsin will be in France until Wednesday before heading back home to Madison.
stoughtonnews.com
Relay For Life of Dane and Rock Counties is Aug. 20
The Relay For Life of Dane and Rock Counties, formerly known as Relay For Life of Stoughton - McFarland - Oregon, will be held from 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Mandt Park in Stoughton. The event will be held in the ball diamond area. Those attending can bring their...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | 100-year dream comes true at Neu’s Hardware
August 15, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Margaret Krebs will turn 100 years old on August 26, 2022 and by the skin of her teeth she just completed one of the final goals on her bucket list: working at a hardware store. Mike at Neu’s Hardware, N95W16915...
oregonobserver.com
Craig Culver visits Oregon’s “Little Culver’s”
The Village of Oregon’s “Little Culver’s,” a tribute to the franchise, received a visit from Craig Culver himself on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The display–a detailed replica of the restaurant that sits near the future site of a life-sized Oregon Culver’s–caught the founder and former CEO’s attention as community members began adding various toy cars to the “drive-thru line.” The movement gained traction online, with more than four hundred toys appearing since it was built and placed by Oregon resident Dana Terrian.
stoughtonnews.com
Rebecca Romine, RN
Rebecca Romine - RN, left this world on Aug. 11, 2022 surrounded by family. She was 71. She had successfully battled ovarian cancer since 2018 and had recently experienced a reoccurrence, which led to a rapid decline. She fought valiantly and was at home in a hospice setting at the time of her death.
boxrox.com
Rebecca Fuselier Opens Up About Historical Moment in “The Capitol” Steps at the 2022 CrossFit Games
There were many highlights that made the 2022 CrossFit Games memorable, but it is safe to say that the image above of Rebecca Fuselier being cheered by the crowd at “The Capitol” event was one of the best ones. The athlete decided to share how she felt during that historical moment.
travelawaits.com
7 Things To Do In Charming Edgerton, Wisconsin
Edgerton, Wisconsin, is a charming small town with a big personality. Found in the Rock River Valley 4 miles away from the gorgeous 10,595-acre Lake Koshkonong, it is the perfect place to experience Midwestern hospitality while having fun. This community was formerly known as Fulton Station. Still, it was later...
stoughtonnews.com
Gates retires as River Bluff Middle School principal
The Stoughton Area School District is searching for a new leader for its middle school after long-time River Bluff Middle School principal Trish Gates retired last week. Gates, who was promoted from Sandhill Elementary principal to River Bluff principal prior to the 2008-09 school year, announced her retirement in a letter sent to the district staff and parents on Saturday, Aug. 11. It read, in part:
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
Volume One
Sesquicentennial Stories: Fire in the Sky
A brilliant ball of fire fell from the sky and landed in Eau Claire near the Omaha yards – between Madison and Wisconsin streets – on Saturday, April 18, 1908. The dazzling spectacle was witnessed by several people including Dr. Chase about 11 o’clock at night. “Its...
Driver arrested for OWI after Troopers respond to fight on I-39/90
The Wisconsin State Patrol says a person from Janesville was arrested after a fight on Interstate 39/90 Tuesday afternoon.
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't already
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great local places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
