Home Talent League: Yo Herdenez, Jason Brewer heroes as Stoughton tops Fort in 13-inning Southeast semifinal

Jordan Davis and Wisconsin played their final game of the French Tour on Monday. The Badgers came out with an 85-69 against Azurea Club per UWBadgers.com. Davis and Connor Essegian led the team in scoring with 14 points each. 12 of Davis’ 14 points came from the 1st half, as he got the scoring started early on for his team. Other key scoring contributors were Steven Crowl (11 points) and Max Klesmit (10 points). Wisconsin will be in France until Wednesday before heading back home to Madison.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO